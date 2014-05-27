(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned International
Bank of
Azerbaijan's (IBA) upcoming debut eurobond an expected Long-term
'BB(EXP)'
rating. The agency has also affirmed Russia-based bank
IBA-Moscow's (IBAM), a
100% subsidiary of IBA, senior unsecured debt at 'BB' and
assigned its two
upcoming similar issues expected 'BB(EXP)' ratings.
IBA's obligations on the eurobond issue will rank equally with
the claims of
other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail
depositors. Under
Azerbaijani law, the claims of retail depositors rank above
those of other
senior unsecured creditors. At end-2013, retail deposits
accounted for 28% of
IBA's total liabilities. The eurobond issue will have a put
option that can be
exercised if the state (the current majority shareholder)
ceases, at any time,
to control directly or indirectly 50% plus one share of IBA. The
final rating
for the issue is contingent on the receipt of documents
conforming materially to
information already received.
IBAM's bonds are issued in accordance with Russian law and have
a three-year
tenor. Should IBAM fail to make an interest or principal payment
under the terms
of the bond, bondholders will benefit from a put option,
allowing them to sell
the bonds to IBA. IBA's offer to purchase the bonds in case of a
default by IBAM
represents an irrevocable undertaking and ranks equally with
IBA's other senior
unsecured obligations (for more details on Fitch's approach for
rating these
bond issues see "Fitch Rates IBA-Moscow's Bonds 'BB(EXP)'",
dated 27 March 2013,
on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of IBA's eurobond and IBAM's bond issues correspond
to IBA's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR,
BB/Stable). IBA's IDR
reflects Fitch's view of a moderate probability of support for
the bank, if
needed, from the Azerbaijan authorities. This view factors in
(i) IBA's majority
(50.2%) state ownership and large market share (around 35% at
end-2013); (ii)
substantial funding from state-controlled and public entities
(15% of
liabilities at end-2013); (iii) the bank's small size relative
to the
sovereign's available resources; and (iv) the potentially
significant
reputational damage for the authorities in case of IBA's
default. The two-notch
differential between the sovereign rating of 'BBB-' and IBA's
rating reflects
the track record of quite slow (and limited in volume) capital
support in
2011-2012 and weaknesses in the bank's corporate governance.
For details on IBA's credit profile see Fitch's report on IBA
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior unsecured debt ratings are likely to move in tandem
with IBA's
Long-term IDR. The latter may be upgraded by one notch if IBA's
recapitalisation
plan announced in October 2013 proves sufficient to reserve
higher-risk assets
and maintain satisfactory capitalisation over a sustained
period. Conversely, if
new capital is used primarily for further leveraging of IBA's
balance sheet,
rating upside will be limited.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
LINK:
