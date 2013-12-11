(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
International
Investment Bank (IIB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of IIB reflects the expected support its eight member
states would
provide to the bank in case of need. The eight member states,
which include
Russia (BBB/Stable - 58% of allocated callable capital), had an
average rating
of 'BBB' as of 11 December 2013. IIB is being revived by its
eight member states
and will receive EUR100m fresh capital from its members in
2014-2015 to finance
its ambitious new strategy. Fitch believes that member states',
and particularly
Russia's, commitment to revive the bank is strong and that they
would be willing
to support it in case of need.
Although Russia is the dominant shareholder of the bank, IIB is
rated one notch
below that of the Russian sovereign. This reflects the
governance structure of
the bank, whereby each member state has an equal weight in the
council
irrespective of its capital contribution (including smaller
member states such
as Cuba, Vietnam or Mongolia), therefore potentially making
decision-making more
difficult in times of stress. Additionally, the collective
influence of other
member states on the bank is significant, as evidenced by their
cumulative 42%
of allocated callable capital.
The revival of the bank has implied a complete overhaul of the
business model,
which has been agreed by shareholders. IIB is a small bank, with
total assets of
EUR400m at end-June 2013; it intends to grow aggressively in the
coming years,
focusing on loans to commercial banks and development banks in
its member
countries to on-lend to SMEs and to foster trade relations among
member
countries; it will also extend project financing to corporates
in its member
countries.
IIB benefits from a robust capital base, largely unused over the
past 20 years,
and was almost debt-free at end-June 2013. Equity to assets
ratio and capital
adequacy ratio (based on Basel II standards) were respectively
89% and 84.6% at
end-June 2013. This buffer will erode despite the capital
increase as the loan
book grows but Fitch expects capitalisation to remain strong and
leverage
moderate in the coming years.
The bank has an extremely poor track record of credit risk in
its loan portfolio
and is in the process of addressing this legacy issue. At
end-June 2013, NPLs
accounted for 57% of gross loans (2012: 83.2%) as most loans
extended before
2010 were impaired. However, virtually all NPLs are provisioned
for and will be
written off by end-2013, enabling the bank to clean up its
balance sheet.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects the bank to incur impairments as the
loan book grows
and seasons. Capital buffers are sufficient to absorb
significant losses but
profitability would be negatively affected.
Profitability has been weak historically, even by industry
standards, and Fitch
expects it to remain low despite an expected rise in interest
income as the loan
book grows. This is likely to constrain IIB's ability to
strengthen its equity
base from profit generation to sustain the development of its
activities.
The management team of IIB, which has been significantly
reorganised, is in the
process of implementing a new risk management framework, which
is slightly
looser than usually observed in other sub-regional multilateral
development
banks. The framework is not yet fully implemented and despite
the resumption of
lending since 2012, it remains largely untested, and is
currently a constraint
on IIB's intrinsic credit quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
However, the main factors that could, individually or
collectively, lead to a
rating change are:
-Shareholder rating changes: Any change in the rating of its
main shareholder,
Russia, is likely to result in an equivalent change in IIB's
rating.
-Commitment to support: The ratings could benefit from further
evidence of
shareholders' support to the bank, including through a clearer
governance
structure enabling each member state to exert influence on the
bank in line with
its ownership. Conversely, evidence of reluctance by member
states to provide
support would be detrimental to the rating.
-Risk management track record: Over the medium term, the
progressive building of
a track record of prudent growth and effective credit risk
management in the
loan and treasury portfolios associated with compliance with the
self-imposed
prudential framework could be beneficial to the rating.
ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes that the EUR100m capital increase approved by the
bank's council
in 2013 will be fully disbursed on a timely basis by all
participating member
states in 2014- 2015.
-Fitch assumes that the existing shareholding structure of IIB
will not change
materially.
-Fitch assumes that the mandate and investment strategy of IIB
will remain
consistent with that outlined in Key Rating Drivers above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
