June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Intralot SA (Intralot) a Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Intralot's planned issue of
EUR300m bonds an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB-(EXP)'/'RR3'. The final rating for the
bonds is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received by Fitch.
The 'B+' IDR reflects the strength of Intralot's business capabilities - namely
its established track record of winning and retaining high profile gaming
contracts - good scope for steady EBITDA growth from its Licensed Operations
division, a well-diversified contract portfolio, as well as its currently
moderate leverage. These positives are contrasted by the low credit quality of
some of the countries in which it operates, the important role of minorities and
the vulnerability associated with an increasingly spread out business strategy
that could require further investments in future, thus compromising free cash
flow (FCF) generation capability.
The ratings are premised on the successful issuance of the prospective notes, so
that sufficient liquidity is available to refinance the convertible bonds
maturing in December 2013. Should Intralot fail to raise at least EUR150m of new
funding, Fitch would likely place the IDR on Rating Watch Negative to reflect
the refinancing risk.
The planned EUR300m bond is expected to be raised by a Luxembourg-based
financial vehicle wholly owned by Intralot through Intralot Global Securities
B.V. and will rank as a senior unsecured obligation pari passu with its bank
debt. It will benefit from guarantees from Intralot SA and by the main operating
subsidiaries of Intralot Global Securities B.V. The aggregate of these
guarantors will account in total for approximately 70% of group assets and
EBITDA. Intralot intends to use the bond proceeds to repay the principal amount
of EUR140m outstanding of the convertible bond as of 31 March 2013 and maturing
in December 2013 plus the applicable redemption premium and to refinance other
bank debt due in December 2014.
Fitch conducted a bespoke recovery analysis to derive the debt instrument
ratings, in line with its methodology 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria
for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'. Fitch considers that expected recoveries
upon default would be maximised in a going-concern scenario rather than in a
liquidation scenario given the asset-light nature of Intralot's business. Fitch
has applied a discount of 40% to the FY12 consolidated EUR177m EBITDA of
Intralot to reflect downside risks as well as the material minority interests in
some of its subsidiaries and a 4x distressed multiple to derive a distressed
enterprise value of EUR431m. Taking into account the pro-forma debt structure
for the notes issuance and including the EUR150m RCF as being fully drawn, Fitch
estimates that the recovery rate for the senior notes would fall within the
51%-70% range ('RR3'), leading to a one-notch uplift from the IDR of 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Linkage with Greece
Intralot generates only 5% of its revenues and 8% of its EBITDA in Greece. While
its management and a major proportion of its software developers and machine
designers are based in Greece, overall Greece-based employees only account for
15% of the total. Finally, Intralot is in the process of completing a
restructuring, whereby most operations (representing 88% of LTM Q113 EBITDA)
will be owned via Intralot Global Securities B.V. (a Dutch sub-holding) while
all debt will be issued under Luxembourg or UK-based vehicles controlled by the
same Dutch sub-holding. As of YE12 less than 10% of group cash was lodged in
Greece or Cyprus.
Reputable Gaming Technology Supplier
Intralot has established itself in the international gaming sector as a
reputable provider of, among other products, systems to manage lotteries through
software platforms and hardware terminals and in betting, a large sportsbook.
This has enabled it to win important contracts for the supply of technology and
for the management of lotteries in the US and Greece in the earlier part of the
past decade and for sportsbetting in Turkey and Greece. We expect Intralot
should be able to leverage on its existing platform to win additional contracts.
Visible Core EBITDA
More contracts in several other jurisdictions were gained following on from the
ones in Greece, Turkey and the US. Intralot's Technology and Management
divisions benefit from the oligopolistic structure of the gaming systems and
equipment industry. Mostly recurring revenues from contracts with
EBITDA-weighted average life of four to five years generate Intralot's core
EBITDA of EUR106m (60% of total). Due to the high switching costs of changing
supplier, many of these have good chances of renewal although Fitch believes
that under some circumstances, Intralot may be required to disburse a renewal
fee.
Geographic Diversification Positive on Balance
A supporting rating factor is Intralot's diversity by countries of operation
spanning from Europe to the Americas with only one individual contract
contributing more than 10% of group EBITDA. While Fitch views the risks of
adverse regulatory changes as minimal, Intralot's diversification provides
further comfort. Nevertheless, a constraining factor to its rating is that
approximately one-third of Intralot's EBITDA is generated on aggregate in
countries rated 'B' or below, including Cyprus, Greece, Argentina and Jamaica.
Increasing Exposure to Competition
As national gaming markets liberalise and governments exert downward pressure on
the profitability of their suppliers, Intralot has been successfully expanding
in new geographies and increasingly becoming a licensee itself. Fitch views this
line of business as promising. However, new projects require investments and
increasingly move the company to a full scale operator in new geographies. This
may expose it to a variety of competitors that provide games to consumers and
innovate regularly. Some mitigation to capital outlays comes from Intralot's
model of operating mostly through franchised points of sale and its intention to
restrain major disbursements to acquire licenses.
Scope for Growth
The gradual liberalisation of gaming markets, governments' keenness to find ways
to raise tax proceeds and the increasing supply of new games, should all provide
increasing opportunities for Intralot. The company should be able to leverage on
its experience and reputation and also benefit from the limited number of
reputable suppliers in the industry.
Low to Negative FCF
Over 2007-2012, Intralot's FCF has consistently been negative, mostly due to
expansionary capex (also including investments in equipment initially booked as
inventory) of EUR100m to EUR150m per annum. Another factor of cash flow
absorption is linked to the significant proportion of EBITDA that does not
belong to Intralot (although fully consolidated), linked to joint ventures. This
results in approximately EUR20m of annual minority dividend distributions. A
move of FCF into positive territory in 2014 is premised on a reduction of capex
and on expected returns from the projects in which the company is currently
investing.
Moderate Leverage
After a peak of 4.3x in 2010, FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage dropped to
3.1x in 2012. In 2013, Fitch expects a rebound in leverage towards 3.5x, due to
a likely contraction of profits and capex disbursements, which are assumed to be
only mildly lower than 2012's EUR120m. Should management pursue a more moderate
pace of expansionary investment from 2014 onwards - with annual capex in the
region of EUR40m to EUR60m - FCF generation has scope to take leverage well
below 3.0x during 2015-2016.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive pressure on the ratings would occur if Intralot met most of the
following rating factors on a sustained basis:
- Positive EBITDA growth derived from stronger return on capital on existing and
future contracts with limited capex outlays.
- FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage reducing sustainably below 3.0x, with
cash deposited predominantly in investment grade-rated counterparties.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 4.0x unaided by favourable interest carry.
- Evidence of sustained positive FCF generation.
Negative pressure on the ratings would occur if Intralot met most of the
following rating factors on a sustained basis:
- Evidence that new contracts or renewals are occurring at materially more
onerous conditions for Intralot, such as lower margins, large upfront concession
fees or capex outlays.
- FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage permanently above 3.5x.
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x.