(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Intralot SA (Intralot) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Intralot's planned issue of EUR300m bonds an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB-(EXP)'/'RR3'. The final rating for the bonds is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.

The 'B+' IDR reflects the strength of Intralot's business capabilities - namely its established track record of winning and retaining high profile gaming contracts - good scope for steady EBITDA growth from its Licensed Operations division, a well-diversified contract portfolio, as well as its currently moderate leverage. These positives are contrasted by the low credit quality of some of the countries in which it operates, the important role of minorities and the vulnerability associated with an increasingly spread out business strategy that could require further investments in future, thus compromising free cash flow (FCF) generation capability.

The ratings are premised on the successful issuance of the prospective notes, so that sufficient liquidity is available to refinance the convertible bonds maturing in December 2013. Should Intralot fail to raise at least EUR150m of new funding, Fitch would likely place the IDR on Rating Watch Negative to reflect the refinancing risk.

The planned EUR300m bond is expected to be raised by a Luxembourg-based financial vehicle wholly owned by Intralot through Intralot Global Securities B.V. and will rank as a senior unsecured obligation pari passu with its bank debt. It will benefit from guarantees from Intralot SA and by the main operating subsidiaries of Intralot Global Securities B.V. The aggregate of these guarantors will account in total for approximately 70% of group assets and EBITDA. Intralot intends to use the bond proceeds to repay the principal amount of EUR140m outstanding of the convertible bond as of 31 March 2013 and maturing in December 2013 plus the applicable redemption premium and to refinance other bank debt due in December 2014.

Fitch conducted a bespoke recovery analysis to derive the debt instrument ratings, in line with its methodology 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'. Fitch considers that expected recoveries upon default would be maximised in a going-concern scenario rather than in a liquidation scenario given the asset-light nature of Intralot's business. Fitch has applied a discount of 40% to the FY12 consolidated EUR177m EBITDA of Intralot to reflect downside risks as well as the material minority interests in some of its subsidiaries and a 4x distressed multiple to derive a distressed enterprise value of EUR431m. Taking into account the pro-forma debt structure for the notes issuance and including the EUR150m RCF as being fully drawn, Fitch estimates that the recovery rate for the senior notes would fall within the 51%-70% range ('RR3'), leading to a one-notch uplift from the IDR of 'B+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Limited Linkage with Greece

Intralot generates only 5% of its revenues and 8% of its EBITDA in Greece. While its management and a major proportion of its software developers and machine designers are based in Greece, overall Greece-based employees only account for 15% of the total. Finally, Intralot is in the process of completing a restructuring, whereby most operations (representing 88% of LTM Q113 EBITDA) will be owned via Intralot Global Securities B.V. (a Dutch sub-holding) while all debt will be issued under Luxembourg or UK-based vehicles controlled by the same Dutch sub-holding. As of YE12 less than 10% of group cash was lodged in Greece or Cyprus.

Reputable Gaming Technology Supplier

Intralot has established itself in the international gaming sector as a reputable provider of, among other products, systems to manage lotteries through software platforms and hardware terminals and in betting, a large sportsbook. This has enabled it to win important contracts for the supply of technology and for the management of lotteries in the US and Greece in the earlier part of the past decade and for sportsbetting in Turkey and Greece. We expect Intralot should be able to leverage on its existing platform to win additional contracts. Visible Core EBITDA

More contracts in several other jurisdictions were gained following on from the ones in Greece, Turkey and the US. Intralot's Technology and Management divisions benefit from the oligopolistic structure of the gaming systems and equipment industry. Mostly recurring revenues from contracts with EBITDA-weighted average life of four to five years generate Intralot's core EBITDA of EUR106m (60% of total). Due to the high switching costs of changing supplier, many of these have good chances of renewal although Fitch believes that under some circumstances, Intralot may be required to disburse a renewal fee.

Geographic Diversification Positive on Balance

A supporting rating factor is Intralot's diversity by countries of operation spanning from Europe to the Americas with only one individual contract contributing more than 10% of group EBITDA. While Fitch views the risks of adverse regulatory changes as minimal, Intralot's diversification provides further comfort. Nevertheless, a constraining factor to its rating is that approximately one-third of Intralot's EBITDA is generated on aggregate in countries rated 'B' or below, including Cyprus, Greece, Argentina and Jamaica.

Increasing Exposure to Competition

As national gaming markets liberalise and governments exert downward pressure on the profitability of their suppliers, Intralot has been successfully expanding in new geographies and increasingly becoming a licensee itself. Fitch views this line of business as promising. However, new projects require investments and increasingly move the company to a full scale operator in new geographies. This may expose it to a variety of competitors that provide games to consumers and innovate regularly. Some mitigation to capital outlays comes from Intralot's model of operating mostly through franchised points of sale and its intention to restrain major disbursements to acquire licenses.

Scope for Growth

The gradual liberalisation of gaming markets, governments' keenness to find ways to raise tax proceeds and the increasing supply of new games, should all provide increasing opportunities for Intralot. The company should be able to leverage on its experience and reputation and also benefit from the limited number of reputable suppliers in the industry.

Low to Negative FCF

Over 2007-2012, Intralot's FCF has consistently been negative, mostly due to expansionary capex (also including investments in equipment initially booked as inventory) of EUR100m to EUR150m per annum. Another factor of cash flow absorption is linked to the significant proportion of EBITDA that does not belong to Intralot (although fully consolidated), linked to joint ventures. This results in approximately EUR20m of annual minority dividend distributions. A move of FCF into positive territory in 2014 is premised on a reduction of capex and on expected returns from the projects in which the company is currently investing.

Moderate Leverage

After a peak of 4.3x in 2010, FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage dropped to 3.1x in 2012. In 2013, Fitch expects a rebound in leverage towards 3.5x, due to a likely contraction of profits and capex disbursements, which are assumed to be only mildly lower than 2012's EUR120m. Should management pursue a more moderate pace of expansionary investment from 2014 onwards - with annual capex in the region of EUR40m to EUR60m - FCF generation has scope to take leverage well below 3.0x during 2015-2016.

RATINGS SENSITIVITIES

Positive pressure on the ratings would occur if Intralot met most of the following rating factors on a sustained basis:

- Positive EBITDA growth derived from stronger return on capital on existing and future contracts with limited capex outlays.

- FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage reducing sustainably below 3.0x, with cash deposited predominantly in investment grade-rated counterparties.

- FFO fixed charge cover above 4.0x unaided by favourable interest carry.

- Evidence of sustained positive FCF generation.

Negative pressure on the ratings would occur if Intralot met most of the following rating factors on a sustained basis:

- Evidence that new contracts or renewals are occurring at materially more onerous conditions for Intralot, such as lower margins, large upfront concession fees or capex outlays.

- FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage permanently above 3.5x.

- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x.