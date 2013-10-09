(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investec STeFI Plus Fund here LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Investec STeFI Plus Fund (SPF) a 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by Investec Fund Managers SA (RF) (Pty) Limited (IFM). KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating is driven by the fund's high credit quality, as reflected in its weighted average rating factor (WARF) which is consistent with a Fund Credit Rating at the upper end of the 'AA(zaf)' Fund Credit Rating range. The fund's maturity profile is very short, which benefits its overall risk profile. Fitch considers the portfolio 'moderately concentrated', based on its concentration risk rating criteria guidelines. The agency has therefore factored a one-notch downward adjustment into its rating analysis to reflect moderate concentration risk, resulting in a 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating. The 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the combination of low exposure to interest rate risk and the fund's sensitivity to spread risk - low, but greater than its sensitivity to interest rate risk - resulting from its exposure to longer dated securities. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as indicated by the fund's WARF, which Fitch has calculated at the upper end of the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category range. Around half the fund is invested in securities with a residual maturity of less than one year, which has a positive effect on the fund's overall credit profile. The fund is majority invested in securities rated in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. The fund pursues internal investment guidelines which prevent it from investing in speculative grade securities. CONCENTRATION In Fitch's opinion, the fund is 'moderately concentrated' because its top five issuer exposure exceeds 50%, the guideline level set out in Fitch's applicable rating criteria. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts down the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Without this concentration risk, the fund could achieve a 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating. Concentration risk is a structural feature of the South African market affecting, to a greater or lesser degree, all funds rated by Fitch in South Africa. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk due to its majority holding in floating rate instruments, which typically reset quarterly. It is managed to a maximum weighted average duration (WAD, i.e. modified duration) of 180 days. On the other hand, its sensitivity to spread risk is relatively greater due to its ability to invest in securities with a maximum expected final maturity of five years (at purchase), subject to a maximum portfolio-wide weighted average life limit of 2.5 years. Fitch's calculation of the fund's Market Risk Factor (as outlined in its rating criteria), which incorporates both the fund's low sensitivity to interest rate risk and its relatively greater sensitivity to spread risk falls within the range consistent with a 'V1(zaf) ' National Fund Volatility Rating. However, given the fund's relatively greater spread risk, its exposure to longer dated securities and its market risk profile in comparison to other funds rated by Fitch, the agency considers a National Fund Volatility Rating of 'V2(zaf)' appropriate. FUND PROFILE The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA, specifically Notice 80 of 2012). The fund has a variable net asset value. The fund is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at 25% whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%. The fund invests primarily in floating-rate money market instruments and securities including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes, deposits and bonds issued primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations. It also holds some asset-backed commercial paper and other structured finance securities and can invest in credit-linked notes. As of end-September 2013, the fund's total assets under management were approximately ZAR1.9bn. THE ADVISOR Fitch considers IFM suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing these funds. IFM is a part of the Investec Group (NR), which also includes Investec Bank Limited (A+(zaf)/Stable/F1(zaf)). As of June 2013 IFM had approximately ZAR890bn of AUM, including ZAR310bn in fixed income (around 35% of AUM). The fund is co-managed by Lisa MacLeod and Vivienne Taberer, both of whom have deep experience and tenure with IFM. The portfolio managers are part of IFM's emerging market fixed income investment team, with 29 South Africa-based investment professionals. Fitch views positively the rigour of IFM's credit analysis and its structured investment process, notably the use of its proprietary money market model. RATING SENSITIVITIES Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the South African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'. Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are expected to exhibit relative stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry. A material increase in the fund's sensitivity to interest rate or spread risk could lead Fitch to downgrade the National Fund Volatility Rating. For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below. 