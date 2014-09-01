(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's
(Jababeka;
B+/Stable) proposed US dollar notes due in 2019 an expected
'B+(EXP)' rating
with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes will be issued by
wholly owned
subsidiary Jababeka International B.V., and guaranteed by
Jababeka and certain
subsidiaries.
Jababeka plans to use the net proceeds from the new notes mainly
to redeem
USD175m of notes due in 2017, and for general corporate
purposes. In Fitch's
view, Jababeka's financial profile will remain unchanged and
consistent with its
ratings because the new notes will be used mainly for
refinancing that will
lower its cost of debt.
The notes are rated at the same level as Jababeka's senior
unsecured debt rating
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Interest Coverage: Jababeka's rating reflects strong
interest coverage
from the recurring income that comes from its 130MW power plant.
The plant is
critical to Jababeka's overall profile because its long-term
power purchase
agreement (PPA) with state electricity company PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara
(PLN; BBB-/Stable) provides good earnings visibility and the US
dollar-denominated cashflows are a natural hedge for its US
dollar borrowings.
As of end-2013, the recurring coverage ratio (recurring EBITDA/
interest
expense) stood at about 1.3x, even though the plant utilisation
rate was only
89% in 2013 due to several periods when the plant was not in
operation. Fitch
expects the recurring coverage ratio to improve towards end-2015
in line with
better efficiency at the power plant, the implementation of an
electricity
buyback scheme with PLN, and a proportionate increase in
recurring income in
Jababeka's other infrastructure services.
Limited Capex, Improved Liquidity: Jababeka has decided to
postpone investment
in a second power plant and will instead prioritise improving
the efficiency and
ensuring smooth operations at its first plant before starting
work on the
second. With the postponement, Jababeka is left with minimal
capex, mainly for
additional dry port equipment. Capex of about USD10m each in
2015 and 2016 is
scalable, depending on the dry port's productivity. The
deferment of the
investment in the second power plant, the discretionary nature
of the company's
land acquisitions and its well-distributed debt maturity will
allow Jababeka to
accumulate cash and strengthen its liquidity profile.
Offsetting the Cyclicality of Industrial Sales: The development
of industrial
estates is more cyclical than that of residential estates, with
foreign direct
investments (FDI) into Indonesia in 2011-12 hitting a record
high before
shrinking from mid-2013 due to weaker sentiment. As the growth
in demand for
industrial space in Indonesia slows and Jababeka's flagship
Cikarang industrial
estate matures, Fitch expects the sales of residential and
commercial space to
start to contribute meaningfully to Jababeka's total marketing
sales and
compensate for lower industrial sales. Fitch has observed
growing demand for
shophouses and middle-class housing in Jababeka's Cikarang
estate since last
year, and expects demand to remain strong, aided by a new exit
for a toll road
close by and various commercial projects underway.
Long-Term Diversification Benefits: Jababeka and Singapore's
Sembcorp will
develop a new industrial complex in Kendal, Central Java, which
is modelled
after Cikarang. The relocation of labour-intensive production
out of Cikarang
will allow tenants to take advantage of the much lower minimum
wage in Central
Java. Upon successful execution, Kendal will provide Jababeka
with
diversification benefits and a new base for future growth. Fitch
believes
execution risk for this project is manageable because Jababeka
typically will
use proceeds from presales to develop new estate in stages. The
initial
investment to acquire 300 hectares of land in Kendal was paid in
2013, and
Jababeka plans to add another 350 hectares of land there in
2014. The company
has no commitments for significant land acquisitions after 2014.
Large, Low Cost Land Bank: Jababeka's credit profile is
supported by a sizeable,
mature land bank in Cikarang of about 700 hectares, equivalent
to another 23
years of development. Cikarang is currently Jababeka's most
mature development
with established infrastructure and a captive industrial market.
The expansion
in Kendal will add 650 hectares of land by end-2014, or about 26
years of
development. With low acquisition costs, Fitch expects Jababeka
will be able to
maintain its gross margin of about 50% from development sales
over the medium
term.
Project Concentration and Cyclicality: Jababeka's rating is
primarily
constrained by concentration risk and high exposure to the
industrial estate
development business. Cikarang will continue to contribute over
80% in marketing
sales in the next 24 months, with industrial space in the estate
accounting for
more than 60% of marketing sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action
include:
- Decline in recurring EBITDA/ interest expense to below 1x on a
sustained basis
(2014 forecast: 1.1x)
- Decline in presales/ gross debt to below 0.4x on a sustained
basis (2014
forecast: 0.3x). This trigger provides Fitch with a way to
monitor Jababeka's
development sales, which are an important support for its 'B+'
rating. While
Fitch expects this ratio to be below the trigger at end-2014,
presales are
likely to improve from 2015 as the investment climate recovers
and the Kendal
estate starts to contribute presales.
No positive rating action is expected in the next 24 months due
to project
concentration and high dependence on sales of industrial space.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
