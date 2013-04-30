(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB-/RR1' rating to J.C.
Penney's new five-year $1.75 billion senior secured term loan
facility. The
closing of the new facility is contingent upon the successful
tendering or
defeasance (of at least two-thirds of the amount outstanding) of
the $225
million in debentures due 2023. In addition, Fitch has affirmed
its Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) on J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney
Corporation,
Inc. at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new $1.75 billion term loan facility will be secured by (a)
first lien
mortgages on owned and ground-leased stores (subject to certain
restrictions
primarily related to Principal Property owned by J.C. Penney
Corporation, Inc.)
with an aggregate value of not less than $400 million, the
company's
headquarters and related land, and nine owned distribution
centers; (b) a first
lien on intellectual property, machinery, and equipment; (c) a
stock pledge of
J.C. Penney Corporation and all of its material subsidiaries and
all
intercompany debt, and (d) second lien on inventory and accounts
receivable that
back the $1.85 billion asset-backed (ABL) facility.
The proceeds of the term loan will be used to fund operations,
working capital,
and capital expenditures and to amend, acquire or satisfy and
discharge the
company's $255 million outstanding 7 1/8% debentures due 2023 to
get rid of all
restrictive covenants. The terms of these debentures required
the company to
maintain a ratio of net tangible assets to senior funded
indebtedness of 2.0x
and above (under which it could have only incurred $1.4 billion
in debt at the
end of 2012), which would have proven to be too restrictive.
Defeasance or
tendering of the debentures also removes any restrictions on its
ability to draw
on its $1.85 billion credit facility as a long-term debt source.
The financing maxes out the incremental amount of first- and
second-lien debt
JCP can incur, although it could issue unsecured, subordinated
debt, convertible
notes or preferred equity.
Fitch views the injection of additional capital as a positive to
fund operations
in 2013 given a projected cash burn of $1.7 billion-$1.9
billion. Fitch
currently assumes EBITDA of negative $500 million on top-line
contraction in the
high single digits, $800 million in capital expenditures
(substantially similar
to 2012 levels) and potential working capital use of $200
million to $300
million. In addition, the company has to fund the defeasance or
tendering of the
2023 debentures.
Beyond 2013, Fitch estimates that the company will have to
generate a minimum of
$750 million to $900 million in EBITDA to fund ongoing capital
expenditures in
the $400 million-$500 million range and cash interest expense of
$360
million-$375 million. This would require the company to return
sales to about
$14 billion, or 8% above 2012 levels, and realize gross margins
in the 39%-40%
range given the current cost structure, and some expected
incremental
investments in areas such as advertising and marketing to prop
up sales via a
return to a high-low pricing strategy.
This appears to be an ambitious level and therefore, free cash
flow is still
expected to be materially negative in 2014. However, the
reintroduction of
coupons which is underway, the imminent completion of the very
extensive and
disruptive home furnishings makeover, the return of critical
brands such as St.
John's Bay (which Fitch estimates used to generate in excess of
$1 billion of
sales but was eliminated in major categories), and the addition
of new brands
should stem the pace of decline in the business as incurred in
2012 and expected
in first quarter 2013. The speed and ability of the company to
stabilize sales
and return to positive comparable store sales growth will
determine additional
funding requirements in 2014 and beyond. As of now, Fitch
expects liquidity,
between the new term loan and the $1.85 billion credit facility,
to be adequate
through 2014.
Issue Ratings Based on Recovery Analysis
For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a
recovery analysis for
each class of obligations of the issuer. The issue ratings are
derived from the
IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating and notching, based on
Fitch's recovery
analysis, that places a liquidation value under a distressed
scenario of over $5
billion as of Feb. 2, 2013 for J.C. Penney.
J.C. Penney's $1.85 billion senior secured credit facility that
matures in April
2016 is rated 'BB-/RR1', indicating outstanding recovery
prospects (91% - 100%)
in a distressed scenario. The facility is secured by inventory
and receivables
with borrowings subject to a borrowing base. The company is
subject to a
springing covenant of maintaining fixed-charge coverage of 1.0x
if the
availability falls below the greater of (i) 10% of line cap (the
lesser of total
commitment or borrowing base) and (ii) $125 million.
The $1.75 billion new term loan expected to mature in May 2018,
which will be
backed by the collateral as discussed above, is also expected to
have
outstanding recovery prospects of 91% - 100%, leading to a
'BB-/RR1' rating.
The $2.9 billion of senior unsecured notes are rated 'B-/RR4',
indicating
average recovery prospects (31% - 50%). The ratings had already
reflected
Fitch's expectation that the company would need to incur
additional secured debt
in 2013 to fund operations. Fitch expects to withdraw its rating
on the 2023
debentures when it has been successfully defeased or tendered.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc.
--IDR affirmed at 'B-'.
J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR affirmed at 'B-';
--$1.85 billion senior secured bank credit facility affirmed at
'BB-/RR1';
--$1.75 billion senior secured term loan assigned 'BB-/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures affirmed at 'B-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could occur on worse-than-expected
deterioration in
EBITDA that further constrains cash flow and liquidity, and
impedes the
company's day-to-day operations.
A positive rating action could occur if the top-line starts to
stabilize, the
company realizes more normalized gross margin levels, and does
not need
additional financing to fund operations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Isabel Hu, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0672
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.