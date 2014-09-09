(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'CCC/RR4' to J.C. Penney's Corporation Inc.'s (J.C. Penney) proposed issue of five-year $350 million senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The unsecured and unguaranteed notes will rank equal in right of payment with all of its existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, including its existing notes. J.C. Penney intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the tender offer for up to $300 million aggregate principal securities of the following series, listed in order of priority: up to all of the 6.875% medium-term notes due Oct. 15, 2015 ($200 million), up to all of the 7.65% debentures due Aug. 15, 2016, ($200 million outstanding) and a portion of the 7.95% debentures due April 1, 2017 ($285 million outstanding), subject to the results of the tender offer. As of Aug. 2, 2014, J.C. Penney had $5.4 billion in debt outstanding. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS J.C. Penney's ratings continue to reflect the material deterioration in the company's business, with LTM revenue at $12 billion and operating EBITDA loss of $443 million (versus a revenue base of $17.3 billion and positive EBITDA of $1.3 billion in 2011). While the business is beginning to show some positive traction, the road to recovery remains uncertain. It is still early to ascertain whether the company will see a sustainable improvement in its business over the next 24 months to 36 months to a level where it can internally fund its operations and debt maturities. The Positive Outlook reflects J.C. Penney's improved liquidity profile following a number of actions it has taken over the past few months, including the upsize of its credit facility to $2,350 million during 2Q'14. Second-quarter comps of 6% were essentially in line with Fitch's expectation and in line with first-quarter comps of +6.2%, providing early indications that J.C. Penney's business is beginning to turn the corner with the reintroduction of promotions, key private brands and other remerchandising initiatives such as beefing up the basics offering and revamping the home department. Gross margin at 36% improved sequentially and was up almost 650 basis points (bps) versus the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA at positive $47 million was better than expected due to a decline in SG&A of $62 million (versus Fitch's flat expectation) primarily driven by lower store expenses, net advertising and corporate overhead as well as improved credit income. For 2014, Fitch expects mid-single digit comps and gross margin in the mid-30%. Overall expenses are expected to be down $130 million (due to 1H performance) and Fitch expects J.C. Penney to generate EBITDA in the $350 million to $400 million range. Capex is projected at $250 million in 2014. While the $250 million level is not sustainable over the long term, Fitch views the projected level of $250 million to $300 million level as adequate for the next two to three years given the uplift of the entire store base from the major remodels conducted in 2012/2013. Free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be in the range of negative $200 million assuming no working capital benefit. J.C. Penney expects working capital to be a contributor with lower inventory levels relative to 2013 which would result in less negative or neutral FCF. Trough liquidity (between cash on hand and availability on the revolver) in late October to mid-November is expected to be around $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion with year-end total liquidity of approximately $2 billion to $2.1 billion. This should provide sufficient liquidity to fund the 2015 holiday season on Fitch's expectations of 2015 EBITDA of approximately $600 million to $650 million on low single digit comps and mid-single digit EBITDA margins. However, J.C. Penney would need to generate EBITDA of about $800 million in 2015 and 2016 to cover interest expense of $330 million to $350 million, capex of $250 million to $300 million, and debt maturities of $200 million annually, prior to the debt tender offer. Achieving a run rate of $800 million in EBITDA would require J.C. Penney to sustain 3% to 5% comps growth and gross margin in the 37% to 38% range assuming a relatively flat expense structure. Achieving this level of EBITDA is likely to remain challenging given the overall secular weakness and decline in department store sales. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action could occur if the recovery in comps and margin trends stalls, indicating J.C Penney is not stabilizing its business, and leading to concerns around the company's liquidity position. A positive rating action could occur if the company generates sufficient EBITDA to cover its projected capex and interest expense at a total of $600 million to $650 million and has enough liquidity to manage or successfully refinance debt maturities of $200 million annually in 2015 and 2016. Fitch currently rates J.C. Penney as follows: J.C. Penney Co., Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'CCC'. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. --IDR 'CCC'; --Senior secured bank credit facility 'B/RR1'; --Senior secured term loan 'B/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'CCC/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Philip Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Committee Chairperson Michael Simonton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3138 