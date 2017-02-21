(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Jinmao Holdings
Group Limited's (Jinmao; BBB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior
notes a
'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating.
The notes are issued by Franshion Brilliant Limited, a
subsidiary of Jinmao, and
are rated at the same level as Jinmao's senior unsecured rating
because they
constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
final rating is
subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already
received.
The ratings are supported by Jinmao's continued strong property
development
business, which is driven by its good-quality land bank and
strong position in
Tier 1 and 2 cities. The rating is also supported by Jinmao's
stable recurring
income and recovery in its primary-land sales. However, its
aggressive land
banking since mid-2016 may result in leverage sustained at
current high levels,
although the associated increase in risks may be mitigated by
bringing in
partners for its new projects and the stronger contracted sales
in 2H16.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Property Sales: Jinmao's sales from property development
rose 35% to
CNY37.5bn in 2016, beating the company guidance of CNY30bn.
Fitch expects Jinmao
to maintain the strong sales growth in the next 18 months,
supported by CNY75bn
of saleable resources in 2017. The company estimated 50% of 2016
contracted
sales came from Tier 1 cities, with Shanghai making up 27% of
the total. The
increasing sales from Tier 1 and affluent Tier 2 cities would
support margin
expansion. The quality of Jinmao's land bank is strong - it had
13 million
square metres (sq m) of land at end-2015, most of which is in
Tier 1 and Tier 2
cities. Jinmao has a strong cash-collection ratio of around 84%
in 2016, higher
than in 2015, which was below 80%.
Strong Land Development Sales: Jinmao's primary-land sales more
than tripled to
CNY11bn in 2016 from a year earlier. In the meantime, the
average land selling
price almost doubled. For example, one parcel in the Changsha
Meixi Lake project
was sold at CNY9,241 per sq m in November 2016 compared with
less than CNY4,000
for other parcels in the same project a year ago. A plot in its
Nanjing project
sold for CNY19,476 per sq m, compared with CNY10,462 in a
similar site last
year. Therefore we expect profit margin for the company's land
development
segment to exceed 50% in 2016.
The unsold primary land in Meixi Lake Phase 1 would be a stable
source of cash
for Jinmao as land costs have already been paid and it does not
need to incur
further development expenditure. Fitch estimates Jinmao can
generate another
CNY10bn of cash from selling the rest of Meixi Lake Phase 1. The
unsold primary
land in the Meixi Lake Phase 2 and Nanjing Qinglong Mountain
projects amounted
to about 16 million sq m at end-June 2016, which will sustain
more than 10 years
of development to support land sales.
Land Banking May Pressure Leverage: Jinmao's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, including the investment property
business, was flat at
35.4% at end-1H16 (2015: 35.9%) on a deconsolidated basis.
Jinmao has been
aggressively acquiring land in Tier 1 and 2 cities through land
auctions since
mid-2016 but it has also sought partners for some of the
projects. This reduced
the final attributable land premium to CNY11bn-12bn from what
would otherwise
have been a substantially higher amount. Jinmao continues to
aggressively add
land, but should it slow down its cooperation with other
developers, this may
raise the company's leverage and put pressure on its ratings.
Stable Recurring EBITDA: The company's recurring income from the
investment
property and hotel businesses on a consolidated basis was stable
in 1H16, with
an improved gross profit margin of 65.6% (2015: 63.6%). Four new
offices and one
new hotel will start operating in 2017, therefore Fitch expects
Jinmao's
recurring EBITDA to interest coverage to slowly improve to 0.5x
in the next 18
months from 0.4x in 2015 on a deconsolidated basis. However, 87%
of the
recurring income from investment properties (excluding hotels)
in 1H16 still
came from the company's two main office buildings in Shanghai
and Beijing.
Advantage in Government Linkage: Jinmao's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
locations of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales (including primary land sales) to increase in
the low teens
to exceed CNY50bn in 2017
- Gross profit margin of property development remains above 40%
in the next 24
months
- Gross profit margin of land development remains at 50% in the
next 24 months
- Investment property and hotel revenue rises in the single
digits and EBITDA
margin at 60% in the next 24 months
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following ratios and numbers apply to Jinmao after the
deconsolidation of
Jinmao Investment Holdings (JI), unless specified.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory, including investment property
business, remaining
above 35% on a sustained basis
-Substantial decrease in margin and total sales in property
development and land
development from 2015
-(Recurring EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio falling
below 0.5x on a sustained basis (2015: 0.42x)
-Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group, including a
reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Jinmao to under
51% (53.97% as at
end-2015), or a shift from strategic projects due to weaker
relationships with
local governments
-Reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding
support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-maintaining (recurring EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross
interest expense above
1.5x with similar scale and healthy leverage in property
development on a
sustained basis, or
-contracted sales from project development and land development
of over CNY35bn
with strong margin on a sustained basis, while keeping healthy
leverage and
(recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JI)/gross interest expense
ratio over 1.0x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 23 June 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
