(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC SB
Alfa Bank
Kazakhstan's (ABK) upcoming issue of KZT4.5bn Series 3 senior
unsecured bonds an
expected Long-term local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and an
expected National
Long-term rating of 'BBB(kaz)(EXP)'. The Recovery Rating is
'RR4'.
The Series 3 bonds will be issued under ABK's second KZT12bn
bond programme,
likely in 1Q14. The bonds will carry a fixed semi-annual coupon
of 7% with no
step-up and will have a maturity date in five years from the
issue date. No put
or call option is envisaged.
According to Kazakhstan's legislation, the bonds will rank pari
passu with other
senior unsecured obligations of the bank except for retail
deposits (KZT20bn or
14% of total liabilities at end-3Q13).
The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings are aligned with the bank's Local currency IDR
and National
Long-term rating, which in turn are driven by the bank's
Viability Rating (VR)
of 'b+'.
The VR reflects ABK's small franchise, high single-name
concentrations,
significant growth in a moderately high risk environment and
some uncertainty
due to potential new bank acquisitions in Kazakhstan by ABK's
shareholders. It
also reflects ABK's solid performance helped by low average
funding costs,
reasonably strong reported asset quality metrics, currently
sound liquidity and
funding position, and solid capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's and issue ratings could be downgraded following a
material
deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation or the funding
profile. An
upgrade could result from an improvement of the operating
environment, a longer
track record of sustainable performance, and a more developed
franchise.
