(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating
to the four
series of senior unsecured notes (Notes) issued by Kayne
Anderson MLP Investment
Company (NYSE Amex: KYN), a non-diversified closed-end fund
managed by KA Fund
Advisors, LLC. Fitch also affirms ratings on the fund's existing
Notes and
mandatory redeemable preferred stock (MRPS) as listed at the
bottom of this
press-release.
--$75,000,000 2.74% Series DD Notes due April 16, 2019;
--$50,000,000 3.20% Series EE Notes due April 16, 2021;
--$65,000,000 3.57% Series FF Notes due April 16, 2023;
--$45,000,000 3.67% Series GG Notes due April 16, 2025.
The closing took place today April 16, 2013 with an aggregate
notional issuance
of $235 million that is being privately placed with
institutional investors.
Upon issuance, $110 million will be used to make new portfolio
investments
(thereby increasing fund leverage), and subsequently in June
2013 the remaining
$125 million will be used to refinance series K Notes at
maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assignments and affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient pro forma asset coverage provided to the Notes as
calculated per
the fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment
advisor.
FUND PROFILE
As of Feb. 28, 2013, fund's total assets were $4,889 million and
total leverage
was $1,285 million, or 26.3% of assets. The leverage consisted
of $890 million
in outstanding Notes, $21 million drawn on the fund's credit
facility and $374
million in mandatory redeemable preferred stock. Incorporating
the expected Note
issuance onto the current portfolio would increase the fund
leverage to
approximately 28%.
ASSET COVERAGE
The fund's pro forma asset coverage ratios for the Notes, as
calculated in
accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC
tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's
closed-end fund
criteria, were in excess of 100%. This is the minimum asset
coverage guideline
required by the fund's governing documents and evaluated as such
by Fitch.
The fund's pro forma asset coverage ratios for the Notes, as
calculated in
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act),
were in excess of
300%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by the 1940
Act at the time
of issuance and the fund's governing documents.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each week), under the
terms of the notes
the fund is required to deliver notice to the note purchasers
within five
business days. The fund manager is then expected to cure the
breach by altering
the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower
discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a
sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test breaches) within a
pre-specified
time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the Fitch OC
Tests and a longer
period for the 1940 Act test).
Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above, an
event of default
under the terms of the notes. The fund must then deliver a
notice within five
business days to the note purchasers and a majority vote of note
purchasers may
then declare all the notes then outstanding to be immediately
due and payable.
THE FUND
The fund invests principally in equity securities of
energy-related publicly
traded master limited partnerships (MLPs). Energy-related MLPs
own domestic
infrastructure assets that are used in the gathering,
processing,
transportation, storage, refining and distribution of
energy-related
commodities. The fund's objective is to obtain high after tax
total returns for
its shareholders.
As of Feb. 28, 2013, the fund carried a differed tax liability
in the amount of
$810 million as a result of certain unrealized gains for tax
purposes typically
seen in MLP closed-end funds. However, under a stressed market
scenario, the
fund may have to liquidate portfolio assets to restore its asset
coverage
ratios, and as such, much of the currently existing unrealized
gains would
likely be eliminated or significantly reduced as a result of
asset price
declines. To account for any residual risk, Fitch's rating
criteria reduces
discounted portfolio assets by 10% of the deferred tax liability
when
calculating its Fitch OC Tests for rated notes and preferred
shares.
THE ADVISOR
KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser,
responsible for
implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy
and a subsidiary
of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne Anderson) a
Securities and
Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser. As of Dec.
31, 2012 Kayne
Anderson and its affiliates managed approximately $18 billion,
including over
$15 billion in the Midstream/Energy Sector. Kayne Anderson has
invested in MLPs
and other midstream energy companies since 1998.
CONCURRENT RATING AFFIRMATIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$125,000,000 series K 5.991% Notes due on June 19, 2013 at
'AAA';
--$60,000,000 series M 4.56% Notes due on Nov. 4, 2014 at 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 series N 3-month LIBOR + 185 bps Notes due on Nov.
4, 2014 at
'AAA';
--$65,000,000 series O 4.21% Notes due on May 7, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$45,000,000 series P 3-month LIBOR + 160 bps Notes due on May
7, 2015 at
'AAA';
--$15,000,000 series Q 3.23% Notes due on Nov. 9, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 series R 3.73% Notes due on Nov. 9, 2017 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 series S 4.4% Notes due on Nov. 9, 2020 at 'AAA';
--$40,000,000 series T 4.5% Notes due on Nov. 9, 2022 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 series U 3-month LIBOR + 145 bps Notes due on May
26, 2016 at
'AAA';
--$70,000,000 series V 3.71% Notes due on May 26, 2016 at 'AAA';
--$100,000,000 series W 4.38% Notes due on May 26, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$14,000,000 series X 2.46% Notes due on May 3, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 series Y 2.91% Notes due on May 3, 2017 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 series Z 3.39% Notes due on May 3, 2019 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 series AA 3.56% Notes due on May 3, 2020 at 'AAA';
--$35,000,000 series BB 3.77% Notes due on May 3, 2021 at 'AAA';
--$76,000,000 series CC 3.95% Notes due on May 3, 2022 at 'AAA';
--$104,000,000 series A 5.57% MRPS due on May 7, 2017 at 'AA';
--$8,000,000 series B 4.53% MRPS due on Nov. 9, 2017 at 'AA';
--$42,000,000 series C 5.20% MRPS due on Nov. 9, 2020 at 'AA';
--$100,000,000 series D 4.95% MRPS due on Jun. 1, 2018 at 'AA'
(defeased through
upcoming redemption on May. 1, 2013);
--$120,000,000 series E 4.25% MRPS due on April 1, 2019 at 'AA';
--$125,000,000 series F 3.50% MRPS due on April 15, 2020 at
'AA'.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The rating is based on the terms of the Notes stipulating
mandatory collateral
maintenance and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset
coverage
declines. Should the fund fail to cure an asset coverage breach,
or the note
purchasers not declare the Notes due and payable upon an event
of default due to
an asset coverage breach, this may lengthen exposure to market
value risk and
cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
1 State Street Plaza
New York, New York, 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gwen Fink-Stone, J.D.
+1-212-908-9128
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 15,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
