(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Kazakhstan Engineering NC's (KE) proposed bond issue of up to USD200m an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.

The rating is in line with the company's foreign currency senior unsecured rating of BBB-', as the notes will constitute direct, unsecured and unconditional obligations of KE.

The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

KE's ratings are notched down two levels from the rating of KE's ultimate 100% shareholder, the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/A-/Stable), using Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology. KE is owned by Samruk-Kazyna, which in turn is fully owned by the government.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strategic Importance

Fitch deems the linkage between KE and the State as moderate to strong. This is based on the state control of the company, strategic importance of the company to the government's ambition to expand the country's industrial base and diversify the national economy as well as the tangible financial support from the State already exhibited and pledged. The two-notch differential reflects a lack of debt guarantees provided by the State and the slightly lower priority KE would likely receive compared with key natural resources, utilities or infrastructure companies, whose ratings are notched down by one level from the sovereign.

Standalone 'B' Category Rating

Fitch believes that on a standalone basis, KE's rating is at the high end of the 'B' category, reflecting its weak business profile, negative free cash flow (FCF), moderately high leverage and adequate liquidity.

Limited Business Profile

KE's business profile is characterised by its small size, limited product range, lack of long-term high-tech development achievement and little customer diversification, all of which place a cap on the company's standalone rating in the 'B' category. Nevertheless, the group is likely to experience growth in the coming years, stemming from the Kazakhstan government's ambitious plans for KE as the focal point of the nation's modernisation, industrialisation and export drive. This, coupled with the technological know-how KE is acquiring from various joint venture partners, should improve the business profile within the rating horizon.

Moderate Capital Structure

Gross and net funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage were 3x and 0.7x, respectively, at end-2012. This included over KTZ5bn of shareholder loans, representing around 40% of total debt, which mature at end-2013, but which Fitch expects to be rolled over. Debt levels are expected to rise in 2013 as a result of the capacity expansion the group is undertaking. However, it is likely that it will level off in 2014 as projected equity injections and the company's own cash reserves should be adequate to finance capex needs. Thereafter, Fitch expects that leverage will improve to below 2x as capex needs subside and cash generation is applied towards debt reduction.

Improved Margins Expected

To date, the company's margins have been moderate to weak, but we expect them to improve in the near term on the back of greater cost discipline, efficiency improvements and assistance from the State. The former relates to the capacity expansion the group is undertaking, while the latter is linked to the overall projected growth in the business.

Adequate Liquidity

The company had around KZT10bn of cash at end-2012, which was more than sufficient to cover short-term maturities (most of which were shareholder loans). Nevertheless, the large investment needs of the group mean that FCF is likely to be negative in the coming two to three years and external funding may be needed to finance the projected capex. To this end, KE is reliant on the equity injections which have been pledged by the government as well as the new debt which will be issued this year. Failure to secure funding would result in the plans being materially scaled back. The Stable Outlook on the Long-Term IDR reflects that on the Republic of Kazakhstan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that could lead to positive or negative rating actions include:

- Changes to the sovereign

- Any strengthening of sovereign support, such as a provision of written guarantees of KE's debt from the Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance, which would lead to closer rating linkage between KE and the sovereign. A weakening of support, such as a reduction in the state's shareholding in KE, a waning commitment to support the company's programmes, or a change in the treatment by the state of support that KE receives relative to other state-owned companies could lead to a widening of the rating gap between Kazakhstan and KE.