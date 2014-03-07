(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KBC
Group's
(A-/Stable/F1) planned issue of Additional Tier 1 capital notes
an expected
rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are CRD IV compliant undated deeply subordinated
additional Tier 1
fixed rate resettable debt securities, with a call after five
years. The notes
are subject to write-down if the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of
KBC Group falls
below 5.125%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the
full discretion of
the group.
The rating assigned to the notes is notched off KBC Group's
implicit intrinsic
creditworthiness, of which KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-) is the
predominant operating
entity. The notes are rated five notches below this implicit
intrinsic
creditworthiness in accordance with Fitch's criteria for
"Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notching reflects
the notes'
higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured
creditors (two
notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches).
The 5.125% trigger only refers to a write-down of the notes and
Fitch believes
that the Belgian regulator would demand coupon deferral well
before KBC Group
hits the 5.125%. However, Fitch believes that KBC Group's
current fully-loaded
CET1 ratio (12.8% at end-2013) and KBC Group's decreasing
earnings volatility
provides a sufficient CET1 capital buffer to limit the notching
for
non-performance risk to three notches.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects the notes'
full coupon flexibility, their permanent nature and the
subordination to all
senior creditors. It also reflects Fitch's view that the 5.125%
trigger is close
to non-viability, which limits the instruments "going concern"
characteristics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to the notes is broadly sensitive to the
same factors as
those that would affect KBC Bank's Viability Rating of 'a-'. In
addition, the
notes' rating is sensitive to the build-up of additional double
leverage at KBC
Group. The notes' rating is also sensitive to any change in
notching that could
arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of the
notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in KBC
Group's implicit
intrinsic creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75017 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 144 29 91 78
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
