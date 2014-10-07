(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Korea Exchange Bank's (KEB; A-/Stable) proposed US dollar denominated subordinated unsecured notes at 'BBB(EXP)'. This will be KEB's first issue of a Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instrument. The proposed issue size is USD300m and the notes will have a tenor of 10 years. The bank will use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital and for general corporate purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS KEB's Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated two notches below its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which in turn is based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Korean sovereign (AA-/Stable) because of the bank's systemic importance. KEB's support-driven IDR, which is higher than its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+', is used as the anchor rating. This is because the bank would reach a point of non-viability (PONV) when it is designated as an insolvent financial institution (FI) as defined in Article 2 of the Act on the Structural Improvement of the Financial Industry. The Act says that an FI becomes insolvent (a) if its liabilities exceed its assets, (b) if it is under suspension of payment of claims such as deposits or redemption of money borrowed from other FIs, or (c) if the Financial Services Commission or Deposits Insurance Committee deems that it is unable to pay claims such as deposits or redeem borrowed money without external support. This effectively means that the PONV is reached upon insolvency or default, which is similar to the point at which senior unsecured debt is considered to be in default. Consequently, Fitch believes the rating that best reflects the risk of KEB triggering the non-viability event is its support-driven IDR rather than the VR. Fitch rates the notes two notches below the anchor rating to reflect their high loss-severity relative to senior unsecured instruments as a result of their subordinated status. The notes are to be fully and permanently written off upon hitting the PONV, meaning that investors would not recover any of their investment after that. For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, see the non-rating action commentary "Korea Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly", dated 26 September 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in KEB's Long-Term IDR, which is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support, would affect the rating of these notes. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in KEB's Long-Term IDR, which is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support, would affect the rating of these notes. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the bank's IDR or/and the regulatory capital securities. The other ratings of KEB are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term IDR rated at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR rated at 'F1' VR rated at 'bbb+' Support Rating rated at '1' Support Rating Floor rated at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt rated at 'A-' 