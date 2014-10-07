(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated
Korea Exchange
Bank's (KEB; A-/Stable) proposed US dollar denominated
subordinated unsecured
notes at 'BBB(EXP)'.
This will be KEB's first issue of a Basel III-compliant Tier 2
instrument. The
proposed issue size is USD300m and the notes will have a tenor
of 10 years. The
bank will use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital and
for general
corporate purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KEB's Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated two notches below its
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), which in turn is based on an extremely
high probability of
support, if required, from the Korean sovereign (AA-/Stable)
because of the
bank's systemic importance. KEB's support-driven IDR, which is
higher than its
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+', is used as the anchor rating.
This is because
the bank would reach a point of non-viability (PONV) when it is
designated as an
insolvent financial institution (FI) as defined in Article 2 of
the Act on the
Structural Improvement of the Financial Industry.
The Act says that an FI becomes insolvent (a) if its liabilities
exceed its
assets, (b) if it is under suspension of payment of claims such
as deposits or
redemption of money borrowed from other FIs, or (c) if the
Financial Services
Commission or Deposits Insurance Committee deems that it is
unable to pay claims
such as deposits or redeem borrowed money without external
support. This
effectively means that the PONV is reached upon insolvency or
default, which is
similar to the point at which senior unsecured debt is
considered to be in
default. Consequently, Fitch believes the rating that best
reflects the risk of
KEB triggering the non-viability event is its support-driven IDR
rather than the
VR.
Fitch rates the notes two notches below the anchor rating to
reflect their high
loss-severity relative to senior unsecured instruments as a
result of their
subordinated status. The notes are to be fully and permanently
written off upon
hitting the PONV, meaning that investors would not recover any
of their
investment after that.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 notes,
see the non-rating action commentary "Korea Basel III Terms
Become More Creditor
Friendly", dated 26 September 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in KEB's Long-Term IDR, which is sensitive to changes
in the ability
and propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support,
would affect the
rating of these notes. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at
reducing implicit
government support available to banks may cause downward
pressure on the bank's
IDR or/and the regulatory capital securities.
The other ratings of KEB are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR rated at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR rated at 'F1'
VR rated at 'bbb+'
Support Rating rated at '1'
Support Rating Floor rated at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt rated at 'A-'
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.
fitchratings.com
