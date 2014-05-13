(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Kellogg
Canada Inc.'s CAD300 million 2.05% senior unsecured notes due
May 23, 2017.
Kellogg Canada is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Kellogg
Company
(Kellogg) that produces and markets Kellogg products in Canada.
Kellogg Canada
intends to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance plus
cash on hand to
refinance CAD300 million 2.10% notes due May 22, 2014. The new
privately placed
notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Kellogg,
and will rank
pari passu with Kellogg Canada's other unsecured and
unsubordinated debt.
The notes contain a Change of Control Repurchase Event
provision. Upon the
occurrence of both a Change of Control and rating downgrades
below investment
grade at Kellogg, unless Kellogg Canada exercises its right to
redeem the notes,
the issuer will be required to make an offer to purchase the
notes at a price
equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and
unpaid
interest. The notes will be issued under a new supplement to
Kellogg Canada's
base indenture dated May 22, 2012, which contains limitations on
liens and
sale-leasebacks but does not contain financial covenants.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Strong Brands, but Predominantly in Developed Markets: Kellogg's
ratings
incorporate its leading market shares, strong brand equities in
breakfast foods
and snacks, as well as ample liquidity. The company has good
geographic
diversification, with nearly 40% of its sales generated outside
the United
States. However, with 85% of the company's sales in North
America and Europe,
Kellogg's growth has been hampered by significant exposure to
slow-growing
mature markets and modest exposure to faster-growing emerging
markets. U.S.
Morning Foods and U.S. Snacks were particularly weak in 2013,
generating low
single-digit top-line declines. Improving these businesses,
including Kellogg
master brand category building programs, is a key near-term
priority.
Pringles Integration Largely Complete: The company's primarily
debt financed
$2.7 billion Pringles potato crisps and sticks acquisition in
May 2012 provided
it with a stronger snacks platform for product and geographic
expansion, but
brought lower margins. Leverage (total debt to EBITDA) is down
from its peak
over 3.0x; the integration has gone smoothly, is on track and
largely complete.
Pringles provided high single-digit internal net sales growth in
2013, but Fitch
believes longer-term growth from Pringles may not be enough to
prevent the need
for additional growth acquisitions.
Project K's Substantial Cost: In November 2013, Kellogg
announced Project K, a
global four-year efficiency and effectiveness program, designed
to improve its
long-term growth prospects and cost structure. Kellogg expects
total pretax
program charges of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion plus about $300
million
incremental capital expenditures. The company estimates total
cash costs for the
program at $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. The project's
substantial cash cost
will negatively impact free cash flow (FCF) as discussed below.
Kellogg has
estimated Project K pretax savings of $425 million to $475
million annually by
2018, with more than half of the cost savings coming from the
supply chain.
Kellogg expects Project K costs of $300 million to $350 million
in 2014, along
with modest cost savings of $50 million to $60 million which the
company intends
to invest back in the business.
FCF Constrained in Near Term: Kellogg generated significant FCF
(cash flow from
operations less capital expenditures and dividends), which
averaged
approximately $500 million annually during the past three years.
The company
provided guidance for cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures of $1
billion to $1.1 billion in 2014. Fitch estimates that Kellogg
could be at the
lower end of this range, generating approximately $400 million
of FCF including
Project K cash cost and heightened capital expenditures at 4% to
5% of sales.
FCF will also be constrained by these factors in 2015.
Leverage to Remain Approximately Flat: Given lower than
historical FCF related
to Project K's cash cost, Kellogg will need to borrow for a
portion of its
planned share repurchases. The company expects debt to increase
$200 million to
$300 million through 2015, from $7.4 billion at the end of 2013,
factoring in
the positive working capital impact from a new accounts payable
initiative.
However, Fitch expects EBITDA improvement, which should allow
leverage (total
debt to EBITDA) to remain near the 2.7x level achieved in 2013.
This places
leverage at the high end of the mid-2x range previously
anticipated and does not
allow room in the rating for leveraging transactions or
significant operating
underperformance beyond current guidance. For the latest 12
months ended March
29, 2014, total debt to EBITDA was 2.8x, funds from operations
adjusted leverage
was 4.0x and operating EBITDA to gross interest expense was
11.9x. These
measures show modest improvement from 2012.
Sizeable Liquidity and Manageable Maturities: Kellogg's $2.3
billion liquidity
included its undrawn $2 billion revolving bank facility plus
$284 million cash
and equivalents at March 29, 2014. In February 2014 Kellogg
entered into a new
$2 billion revolver expiring in February 2019, which replaced
the previous
facility. The company had $1.7 billion of commercial paper (CP)
at March 29,
2014. In addition to Kellogg Canada's CAD$300 million notes due
this month that
will be repaid with proceeds from this issuance, Kellogg has
$600 million notes
due in 2015 and $1.3 billion notes due in 2016. CP levels are
elevated because
in March 2014 Kellogg funded a cash tender for $680.7 million of
its notes due
in 2020 through 2023 with CP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A negative rating action could occur if Kellogg's operating
performance does
not support cash outflows from Project K and share repurchases,
resulting in
leverage that is likely to be sustained near or above the 3.0x
range;
--Material debt financed acquisitions or other leveraging
transactions,
continued or accelerating negative volume trends, or inability
to achieve
targeted Project K cost savings would also support a negative
rating action;
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near- to
intermediate-term.
However, it could occur with a commitment to maintain leverage
in the low 2.0x
range or below, strong FCF, operating margin improvement,
top-line growth and
successful expansion in emerging markets;
--Sustainable improvement in developed markets cereal would also
support a
positive rating action.
Kellogg and its subsidiaries' ratings are as follows:
Kellogg
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP) 'F2'.
Kellogg Europe Company Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Kellogg Holding Company Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Kellogg Canada Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
