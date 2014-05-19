(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will assign an 'A' rating
to
Kimberly-Clark Corporation's (Kimberly) two senior unsecured
notes issuances
comprised of a floating rate note due May 2016 and a fixed rate
note due May
2019. The amounts and interest rates will be determined later
today.
The 2016 notes are not redeemable prior to maturity. Net
proceeds will be used
for general corporate purposes.
The notes will be issued under a global indenture dated March 1,
1988 as further
supplemented. The indenture contains limitations on liens and
sale/leaseback
transactions; however, there are no financial covenants in the
indenture.
Similar to notes issued after 2006 there is a Change of Control
Triggering
Event. The trigger is upon the occurrence of both a Change of
Control (any
person becomes the beneficial owner of 50% or more of shares or
a substantial
disposition of property, for example) and a rating downgrade to
below investment
grade from each of the three rating agencies. In this event,
unless the company
has exercised its right to redeem the notes, Kimberly-Clark will
be required to
make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of
the aggregate
principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of
repurchase.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Scale in Stable Sector:
Kimberly's scale, with over $21 billion in revenues, leading
market shares in
tissue-based personal care products, as well as strong
liquidity, are key
underpinnings to the rating. The company's high financial
flexibility is derived
from its ability to consistently generate approximately $3
billion in operating
cash flow annually. The $3 billion level provides a good cushion
for
discretionary activities after supporting capex and dividends in
the $2.3
billion range.
Commitment to Rating Profile:
Kimberly's management is mindful of the company's corporate
ratings.
Discretionary activities such as share repurchases have been
scaled back when
cash flows experience pressure or if fill-in acquisitions are
required.
Moderate Leverage Expected:
Kimberly's leverage could increase modestly after the planned
spin-off of the
company's healthcare segment EBITDA later this year. Halyard
Health, Inc.
(Halyard) will be the name of the new company resulting from the
proposed
spin-off. Halyard filed its Form10-12B on May 6, 2014 reporting
2013 revenues
of almost $1.7 billion and EBITDA in the $290 million range. If
the spin had
concluded at the beginning of last year, Kimberly's leverage at
the end of 2013
would still have been comfortable at nearly 1.6x and within the
historical range
of 2x or less. Pro forma leverage at 2013's year-end with the
new $600 million
issuance would have modestly ticked up to the 1.7x range.
Nonetheless, the
modest potential increase is within Fitch's expectation of
sub-2x leverage
through the medium term.
Intermittent Input Cost Pressures: Commodities used in the
manufacturing
process, such as resin, pulp, and energy, experience periods of
price volatility
which pressure margins. Ongoing cost saving programs, pricing in
some markets,
and a more benign commodity environment in 2013 have led to
sequential
improvement in EBIT margins to 16% this year from 13.7% in 2011.
Commodity
inflation is expected to be muted in 2014 and should be offset
by ongoing cost
savings. Additionally, exits from low-margin product lines in
Europe and the
Halyard spin-off (whose 17% EBITDA margins are lower than
Kimberly's 20%
average), all bode well for modest margin improvement.
Sizeable Liquidity: At March 31, 2014, Kimberly had $2.7 billion
in liquidity
with almost $1.2 billion in cash on hand and a $1.5 billion
unutilized revolver
maturing in October 2016. Long-term debt maturities through the
remainder of
this year, in 2015, and 2016 is moderate at $700 million or less
annually.
Kimberly has $700 million due this year comprised of a $200
million dealer
re-marketable security and a $506 million 5.417% redeemable
preferred security.
The dealer re-marketable security has a final re-marketing date
in December 2016
and is likely to be refinanced at the end of this year. For
remaining
maturities, the company has the flexibility to use cash on hand
or refinance as
debt becomes due.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
The company has the flexibility to manage its credit metrics at
stronger levels
given stable cash flows. Committing to leverage near 1x would
supporting upward
migration. However, the company appears comfortable with its
current ratings and
thus an upgrade does not appear likely.
Future developments that may potentially lead to a negative
rating action
include:
A change in financial strategy to operate with leverage above
2x, most likely
through a transformative acquisition, would be a negative
driver. Such an event
would be assessed upon its occurrence. Further, any impairment
in the company's
ability to consistently generate operating cash flow in the $3
billion range
would be of concern. These could be caused by meaningful market
share losses or
prolonged and significant increases in major commodities
concurrent with an
inability to fully pass on price increases.
Fitch currently rates Kimberly as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--$2 billion commercial paper (CP) program 'F1';
--$200 million dealer remarketable securities 'A'/'F1';
--$1.5 billion revolving credit facility 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'A'.
Fitch also rates Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.'s CP 'F1'. CP
issued by this
wholly-owned subsidiary is fully guaranteed by Kimberly.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Wesley E Moultrie, II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (August 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.