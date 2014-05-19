(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will assign an 'A' rating to Kimberly-Clark Corporation's (Kimberly) two senior unsecured notes issuances comprised of a floating rate note due May 2016 and a fixed rate note due May 2019. The amounts and interest rates will be determined later today. The 2016 notes are not redeemable prior to maturity. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes will be issued under a global indenture dated March 1, 1988 as further supplemented. The indenture contains limitations on liens and sale/leaseback transactions; however, there are no financial covenants in the indenture. Similar to notes issued after 2006 there is a Change of Control Triggering Event. The trigger is upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control (any person becomes the beneficial owner of 50% or more of shares or a substantial disposition of property, for example) and a rating downgrade to below investment grade from each of the three rating agencies. In this event, unless the company has exercised its right to redeem the notes, Kimberly-Clark will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repurchase. KEY RATING DRIVERS Scale in Stable Sector: Kimberly's scale, with over $21 billion in revenues, leading market shares in tissue-based personal care products, as well as strong liquidity, are key underpinnings to the rating. The company's high financial flexibility is derived from its ability to consistently generate approximately $3 billion in operating cash flow annually. The $3 billion level provides a good cushion for discretionary activities after supporting capex and dividends in the $2.3 billion range. Commitment to Rating Profile: Kimberly's management is mindful of the company's corporate ratings. Discretionary activities such as share repurchases have been scaled back when cash flows experience pressure or if fill-in acquisitions are required. Moderate Leverage Expected: Kimberly's leverage could increase modestly after the planned spin-off of the company's healthcare segment EBITDA later this year. Halyard Health, Inc. (Halyard) will be the name of the new company resulting from the proposed spin-off. Halyard filed its Form10-12B on May 6, 2014 reporting 2013 revenues of almost $1.7 billion and EBITDA in the $290 million range. If the spin had concluded at the beginning of last year, Kimberly's leverage at the end of 2013 would still have been comfortable at nearly 1.6x and within the historical range of 2x or less. Pro forma leverage at 2013's year-end with the new $600 million issuance would have modestly ticked up to the 1.7x range. Nonetheless, the modest potential increase is within Fitch's expectation of sub-2x leverage through the medium term. Intermittent Input Cost Pressures: Commodities used in the manufacturing process, such as resin, pulp, and energy, experience periods of price volatility which pressure margins. Ongoing cost saving programs, pricing in some markets, and a more benign commodity environment in 2013 have led to sequential improvement in EBIT margins to 16% this year from 13.7% in 2011. Commodity inflation is expected to be muted in 2014 and should be offset by ongoing cost savings. Additionally, exits from low-margin product lines in Europe and the Halyard spin-off (whose 17% EBITDA margins are lower than Kimberly's 20% average), all bode well for modest margin improvement. Sizeable Liquidity: At March 31, 2014, Kimberly had $2.7 billion in liquidity with almost $1.2 billion in cash on hand and a $1.5 billion unutilized revolver maturing in October 2016. Long-term debt maturities through the remainder of this year, in 2015, and 2016 is moderate at $700 million or less annually. Kimberly has $700 million due this year comprised of a $200 million dealer re-marketable security and a $506 million 5.417% redeemable preferred security. The dealer re-marketable security has a final re-marketing date in December 2016 and is likely to be refinanced at the end of this year. For remaining maturities, the company has the flexibility to use cash on hand or refinance as debt becomes due. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade include: The company has the flexibility to manage its credit metrics at stronger levels given stable cash flows. Committing to leverage near 1x would supporting upward migration. However, the company appears comfortable with its current ratings and thus an upgrade does not appear likely. Future developments that may potentially lead to a negative rating action include: A change in financial strategy to operate with leverage above 2x, most likely through a transformative acquisition, would be a negative driver. Such an event would be assessed upon its occurrence. Further, any impairment in the company's ability to consistently generate operating cash flow in the $3 billion range would be of concern. These could be caused by meaningful market share losses or prolonged and significant increases in major commodities concurrent with an inability to fully pass on price increases. Fitch currently rates Kimberly as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'; --$2 billion commercial paper (CP) program 'F1'; --$200 million dealer remarketable securities 'A'/'F1'; --$1.5 billion revolving credit facility 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'A'. Fitch also rates Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.'s CP 'F1'. CP issued by this wholly-owned subsidiary is fully guaranteed by Kimberly. 