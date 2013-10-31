(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
rating to Kinder
Morgan, Inc.'s (KMI) proposed issuance of secured notes with a
benchmark size of
$1 billion. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Note proceeds will be
used to repay
borrowings under KMI's senior secured revolving credit facility.
KMI is the owner of the general partner (GP) and approximately
10% limited
partner (LP) interests in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.
(KMP, IDR 'BBB',
Outlook Stable). Through its ownership of EL Paso LLC (EP), KMI
is the owner of
the GP and approximately 41% LP interests in El Paso Pipeline
Partners L.P. (El
Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company (EPBO), IDR 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable). In
addition, KMI has a 20% interest in NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL, IDR
'B', Outlook
Stable). EP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KMI and its debt is
cross-guaranteed
and ratably secured with KMI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Rationale: KMI's rating and Stable Outlook reflect the
significant scale
of its consolidated operations, the quality and diversity of
assets held by its
operating master limited partnerships (MLPs), and the favorable
implications of
future asset dropdowns on KMI's leverage metrics, which Fitch
expects will
improve as KMI drops assets down to its MLPs and uses the
resulting proceeds to
de-lever. KMI is now the third largest energy company in the
U.S. with a
consolidated enterprise value of approximately $110 billion.
KMI's May 2012,
acquisition of EP has resulted in reduced consolidated business
risk given the
cash flow stability associated with EP's interstate pipelines.
Approximately 78%
of consolidated 2013 cash flow will come from its lowest risk
natural gas and
petroleum products pipelines and terminal segments. The CO2 oil
production
operations at KMP which are exposed to commodity price and
volumes will
contribute 14%.
Completed post-merger dropdowns include the sales of Tennessee
Gas Pipeline Co.
(TGP, IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable) and El Paso Natural Gas Co.
(EPNG, IDR 'BBB',
Outlook Stable) to KMP and Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline Co. and
the remaining
14% of Colorado Interstate Gas Co. (IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable)
to EPB. Sale
proceeds have been applied to debt reduction. KMI's 50%
interests in Ruby
Pipeline LLC (IDR 'BBB-', Outlook Stable), Gulf LNG, and Citrus
Corp. are
potential drop downs to the MLPs in 2014.
Given KMI's consolidated business risk, Fitch believes that
appropriate leverage
for a 'BB+' rating as measured by the total standalone debt of
KMI and EP to
cash from operations should be 3.5x or below. In our base case
forecast, Fitch
believes KMI will be able to attain this metric on a pro forma
basis in 2013,
with standalone parent company leverage expected to drop further
to 3.0x or
below in 2014 with the benefit of the dropdowns and related debt
repayment.
Other considerations and concerns for KMI's ratings include the
structural
subordination of its cash flows to debt repayment at its
operating MLPs,
aggressive capital spending at the MLPs, exposure to changes in
NGL and oil
prices, and exposure to volume risk for KMP's CO2 and midstream
business
segments. However, the financial impact of commodity price
volatility is
minimized through hedges which have been applied to
approximately 80% of
expected oil production for the remainder of 2013. Also
considered is the
October 2013 board authorized repurchase of up to an additional
$250 million of
warrants or common stock of KMI that would likely be funded with
debt. However,
unless future equity repurchases significantly exceed the
current authorized
amounts, KMI's leverage metrics would remain appropriate for its
'BB+' rating.
Liquidity is adequate: KMI has access to a $1.75 billion secured
revolving
credit facility that matures Dec. 31, 2014. At Oct. 29, 2013,
$1.514 billion was
outstanding under the KMI revolver. KMI as a holding company has
limited future
borrowing needs. Its largest operating affiliates are
self-financing with
generally favorable capital market access. KMI's near-term debt
maturities are
manageable. EP has $30 million and $207 million of notes
maturing in December
2013 and mid-2014, respectively. Cash proceeds from planned 2014
dropdowns to
the MLPs could be adequate to allow KMI to repay its Term Loan
due 2015 with a
current balance of $1.528 billion. The revolver has a 6.0x
leverage test.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company
acquires and expands
pipeline and fixed-fee businesses;
--A rating upgrade to KMP;
--A material improvement in credit metrics with sustained
standalone parent
leverage below 2.0x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Increasing leverage at KMI's operating affiliates to support
organic growth
and acquisitions;
--A rating downgrade to KMP;
--A weakening of credit metrics with sustained standalone parent
leverage above
4.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralph Pellecchia
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0586
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Peter Molica
Director
+1-212-908-0288
Committee Chairperson
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology, Including Parent and Subsidiary
Linkage' Aug.
5, 2013;
--'Investor FAQs: Recent questions on the Pipeline, Midstream,
and MLP Sectors'
Aug. 5, 2013;
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
April, 2, 2013;
--'Tax Event Risk and MLPs: Assessing a Change in Tax Law Status
for MLPs' April
18, 2013;
--'Top Ten Comparisons of REITS and MLPs' April 16, 2013;
--'The Top Ten Differences Between MLP and Corporate Issuers'
Feb. 19, 2013;
--'Master Limited Partnerships 101' Nov. 1, 2011.
