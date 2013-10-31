(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (KMI) proposed issuance of secured notes with a benchmark size of $1 billion. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Note proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under KMI's senior secured revolving credit facility. KMI is the owner of the general partner (GP) and approximately 10% limited partner (LP) interests in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP, IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable). Through its ownership of EL Paso LLC (EP), KMI is the owner of the GP and approximately 41% LP interests in El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. (El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company (EPBO), IDR 'BBB-', Outlook Stable). In addition, KMI has a 20% interest in NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL, IDR 'B', Outlook Stable). EP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KMI and its debt is cross-guaranteed and ratably secured with KMI. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rating Rationale: KMI's rating and Stable Outlook reflect the significant scale of its consolidated operations, the quality and diversity of assets held by its operating master limited partnerships (MLPs), and the favorable implications of future asset dropdowns on KMI's leverage metrics, which Fitch expects will improve as KMI drops assets down to its MLPs and uses the resulting proceeds to de-lever. KMI is now the third largest energy company in the U.S. with a consolidated enterprise value of approximately $110 billion. KMI's May 2012, acquisition of EP has resulted in reduced consolidated business risk given the cash flow stability associated with EP's interstate pipelines. Approximately 78% of consolidated 2013 cash flow will come from its lowest risk natural gas and petroleum products pipelines and terminal segments. The CO2 oil production operations at KMP which are exposed to commodity price and volumes will contribute 14%. Completed post-merger dropdowns include the sales of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP, IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable) and El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG, IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable) to KMP and Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline Co. and the remaining 14% of Colorado Interstate Gas Co. (IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable) to EPB. Sale proceeds have been applied to debt reduction. KMI's 50% interests in Ruby Pipeline LLC (IDR 'BBB-', Outlook Stable), Gulf LNG, and Citrus Corp. are potential drop downs to the MLPs in 2014. Given KMI's consolidated business risk, Fitch believes that appropriate leverage for a 'BB+' rating as measured by the total standalone debt of KMI and EP to cash from operations should be 3.5x or below. In our base case forecast, Fitch believes KMI will be able to attain this metric on a pro forma basis in 2013, with standalone parent company leverage expected to drop further to 3.0x or below in 2014 with the benefit of the dropdowns and related debt repayment. Other considerations and concerns for KMI's ratings include the structural subordination of its cash flows to debt repayment at its operating MLPs, aggressive capital spending at the MLPs, exposure to changes in NGL and oil prices, and exposure to volume risk for KMP's CO2 and midstream business segments. However, the financial impact of commodity price volatility is minimized through hedges which have been applied to approximately 80% of expected oil production for the remainder of 2013. Also considered is the October 2013 board authorized repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of warrants or common stock of KMI that would likely be funded with debt. However, unless future equity repurchases significantly exceed the current authorized amounts, KMI's leverage metrics would remain appropriate for its 'BB+' rating. Liquidity is adequate: KMI has access to a $1.75 billion secured revolving credit facility that matures Dec. 31, 2014. At Oct. 29, 2013, $1.514 billion was outstanding under the KMI revolver. KMI as a holding company has limited future borrowing needs. Its largest operating affiliates are self-financing with generally favorable capital market access. KMI's near-term debt maturities are manageable. EP has $30 million and $207 million of notes maturing in December 2013 and mid-2014, respectively. Cash proceeds from planned 2014 dropdowns to the MLPs could be adequate to allow KMI to repay its Term Loan due 2015 with a current balance of $1.528 billion. The revolver has a 6.0x leverage test. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company acquires and expands pipeline and fixed-fee businesses; --A rating upgrade to KMP; --A material improvement in credit metrics with sustained standalone parent leverage below 2.0x. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Increasing leverage at KMI's operating affiliates to support organic growth and acquisitions; --A rating downgrade to KMP; --A weakening of credit metrics with sustained standalone parent leverage above 4.0x. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralph Pellecchia Senior Director +1-212-908-0586 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Peter Molica Director +1-212-908-0288 Committee Chairperson Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2090 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology, Including Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Investor FAQs: Recent questions on the Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Sectors' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' April, 2, 2013; --'Tax Event Risk and MLPs: Assessing a Change in Tax Law Status for MLPs' April 18, 2013; --'Top Ten Comparisons of REITS and MLPs' April 16, 2013; --'The Top Ten Differences Between MLP and Corporate Issuers' Feb. 19, 2013; --'Master Limited Partnerships 101' Nov. 1, 2011. 