LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KIRS Midco 3
plc (KIRS Group)
a final 'B-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a
Positive Outlook. KIRS
Group, the UK's leading diversified independent insurance
intermediary, has been
formed by combining the businesses of Towergate (KIRS Finco
plc), with Direct
Group, Price Forbes, Chase Templeton and Autonet.
Simultaneously, we have
affirmed KIRS Finco plc's IDR at 'B-' with Stable Outlook and
withdrawn the
rating as its debt has been repaid.
The rating is constrained by a mature UK insurance market,
negative 2017 free
cash flow (FCF) and execution risk related to the expected full
delivery of the
Towergate transformation plan. The rating is supported by the
enhanced market
position and product diversity of the combined group, improved
liquidity and
strong shareholder support.
A full list of rating actions is available below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mature UK Market May Moderate Growth: Fitch believes the
management team has
demonstrated the knowledge and skillset to execute the Towergate
transformation
plan. However, risks remain in delivering this plan in a highly
competitive
insurance and brokerage market. The UK non-life insurance broker
market is
likely to experience limited organic growth over the next four
years. In
addition, KIRS Group may not be able to continue to attract or
retain the
skilled employees required to realise these plans or the
employees may not
deliver as expected. However, this is offset by significantly
reduced employee
turnover and new revenue-focused hires. There is also potential
for disruption
from digital technology and disintermediation, which is partly
offset through
the acquisition of Autonet and KIRS Group's multiple
distribution channels.
Acquisition Adds Scale and Diversity: The proposed transaction
will enhance the
scale and diversity of the legacy Towergate business and
reinforce its position
as the leading diversified independent insurance intermediary in
the UK. This
will allow KIRS Group to leverage multiple distribution channels
to access each
of its customer segments with a broad product portfolio. In
addition, with a
product portfolio targeting segments such as SME, automotive,
and health
insurance, there is the potential to reduce earnings volatility
and through a
more integrated approach, to capture a greater proportion of
potential revenue.
Leverage and FCF Show Positive Trend: The transaction will
materially deleverage
the group from the historical Towergate capital structure. In
particular, funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage is likely to
decline to 7.6x for
KIRS Group in 2017 from over 9.0x for Towergate in 2016.
Operational
improvements and the delivery of the transformation plan will
lead to
deleveraging, sales growth and FCF improvement. However, KIRS
Group's FCF is
expected to remain negative in 2017, before trending towards
positive territory
by 2018. Liquidity risk from negative FCF is mitigated by on
balance sheet cash
and the addition of a GBP90 million super senior revolving
credit facility
(RCF).
Transformation Programme Has Stabilised Towergate: KIRS Group's
Towergate
subsidiary has been going through restructuring for the past two
years and it
has utilised a transformation plan to deliver operational and
financial
improvements. Towergate has made significant progress on the
transformation
plan, exceptional items remain and the full annualised benefits
will not be
realised until 2018 or later. However, it is our view that
substantially all of
the expense components of the plan have been completed and that
management can
dedicate increasing resources to developing the strategy around
KIRS Group.
Support from Shareholders and Regulators Key: Shareholders have
invested
approximately GBP680 million in KIRS Group and have demonstrated
their support
both through transactions to provide liquidity to Towergate
during the
transformation plan and by financing the acquisitions to form
KIRS Group.
Continued shareholder support is a positive factor for the
group. In addition,
given that Towergate is regulated by the FCA, it is
credit-positive that the FCA
has been involved from the outset of the process and remains
supportive of the
proposed new group. This is an essential component of delivering
the proposed
transaction.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
KIRS Group has a significantly smaller scale than its insurance
broker peers
rated by Fitch and has a less diverse product line. Its
expertise in niche, high
margin product lines and its leading position among UK insurance
brokers
underpin a sustainable business model, but its higher financial
risk and
underperforming business lines constrain the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales grow at 2% in 2017 trending towards 6%-7% in 2019-2020;
- EBITDA margins grow from 22.4% in 2017 to approximately 29% in
2020;
- Capex includes maintenance of 2% per year and growth capex of
GBP60 million in
total;
- Exceptional items include regulatory fees and expenses as well
as costs
related to the transformation plan.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS FOR BESPOKE RECOVERY ANALYSIS
- The post-restructuring EBITDA is 10% below Fitch's 2017
forecast EBITDA. This
reflects a hypothetical contraction which would provoke a
default as well as
Fitch's expectation of corrective actions.
- 5.5x distressed multiple reflects KIRS Group's strong market
position and
diversified business profile.
- 10% of going concern enterprise value is deducted for
administrative claims.
- RCF is assumed to be fully drawn upon default. The RCF is
super senior to the
senior secured notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-FFO gross adjusted leverage below 6.5x.
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x.
-EBITDA margins sustainably above 25% and trending towards 30%.
-Successful integration of KIRS Group.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-FFO gross adjusted leverage above 8x;
-Persistently negative FCF with FFO fixed charge coverage below
1.5x;
-Failure of the transformation plan to deliver expected savings
with EBITDA
margins below 20%;
-Total liquidity below GBP20 million;
-Evidence that shareholders no longer support the business.
LIQUIDITY
RCF Provides Sustainable Liquidity: The transaction will result
in GBP42 million
on-balance sheet cash. In addition, KIRS Group will have a GBP90
million RCF and
no near-term maturities. We expect this to be sufficient to
cover negative FCF
in 2017 related to the delivery of the transformation plan and
other business
investments. Fitch expects positive FCF from 2018 to 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
KIRS Midco 3 plc
-- Long-Term IDR assigned at 'B-'; Outlook Positive
-- Super senior RCF assigned 'BB-'/'RR1'
-- Senior secured notes assigned 'B'/'RR3'
KIRS Finco plc
-- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable and withdrawn
-- Super senior notes affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR1' and withdrawn
-- Senior secured notes affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4' and withdrawn
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Operating leases
were capitalised
with a multiple of 8x. Funds required to be held by the
regulator was treated as
restricted cash.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the
master criteria,
this action was additionally informed by information from both
the rating
advisor and the management team including pro forma financials
for the combined
group.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
