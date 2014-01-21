SEOUL/SINGAPORE, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Korea Development
Bank's (KDB; AA-/Stable) proposed long-term senior unsecured
Japanese
yen-denominated notes a 'AA-' rating. KDB will issue JPY35bn of
two-year
fixed-rate notes and JP15bn of five-year fixed-rate notes.
The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations,
including repayment of
maturing debt and other obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as KDB's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bankâ€™s IDR is
equalised with South
Korea's rating, reflecting the de facto solvency guarantee
provided by the
government to KDB as per Article 44 of the KDB Act. KDB is
effectively 100%
owned by the government (9.7% directly and 90.3% through Korea
Finance
Corporation (KoFC, AA-/Stable))
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of KDB would be directly affected by changes to
South Koreaâ€™s
ratings or to the solvency guarantee under the KDB Act. Fitch
does not expect
any significant change to either.
KDB is one of South Koreaâ€™s key policy banks. The South Korean
government in
August 2013 proposed a plan to halt KDBâ€™s privatisation,
though the plan is
subject to the National Assemblyâ€™s approval.
