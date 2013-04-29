(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 29

Fitch Ratings has assigned Krayinvestbank's (KIB) RUB1.5bn BO-02 Series domestic bond issue a final Long-term local currency rating of 'B+', a final National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

The bonds have a maturity of three years, a semi-annual coupon of 11.35% per year and a 1.5-year put option.

For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, please see "Fitch Rates Krayinvestbank's Upcoming Bond Issue 'B+(EXP)'", dated 19 April 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.