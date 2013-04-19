(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Krayinvestbank's
(KIB) upcoming RUB1.5bn BO-02 Series domestic bond issue an
expected Long-term
local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a National Long-term
rating of
'A-(rus)(EXP)'. The bond's expected Recovery Rating is
'RR4(EXP)'.
The bonds have a maturity of three years, a semi-annual coupon
and a one-year
put option.
KIB has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'B+' with
Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Long-term local
currency IDR of 'B+'
with Stable Outlook, a National Rating of 'A-(rus)' with Stable
Outlook, a
Viability Rating of 'b-' and a Support Rating of '4' .
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings correspond to KIB's Long-term local currency
IDR of 'B+' which
reflects the limited probability of support that KIB may receive
if needed from
Krasnodar Region (KR, 'BB+'/Stable), which directly owns a
97.05% stake in the
bank. Fitch's view of the propensity to provide support is based
on KR's
majority ownership and a track record of assistance to date.
However, Fitch
considers there is some uncertainty in respect of support in
light of the bank's
limited systemic importance for the region and some corporate
governance issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to KIB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue
ratings. Downside pressure on KIB's Long-term foreign and local
currency IDR and
Support Rating could arise from any major weakening in the
relationship between
the KR and the bank, for example, as a result of changes in key
senior regional
officials. Upside potential for KIB's Long-term local currency
IDR is limited in
the near term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitry Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.