(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of â€˜BBBâ€™ to The
Kroger Co.â€™s (Kroger) issuance of $500 million of 10-year
senior unsecured
notes. Kroger intends to use the proceeds from the notes to
refinance notes that
matured on Jan. 15, 2014 and for general corporate purposes. As
of Nov. 9, 2013,
Kroger had $8.3 billion of debt outstanding, including capital
leases. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is shown
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kroger's ratings are supported by its industry-leading sales
growth and market
share gains balanced against ongoing share repurchase activity
and intense price
competition that will continue to pressure gross margins. The
ratings also take
into account Krogerâ€™s planned merger with Harris Teeter
Supermarkets, Inc.
(HTSI), a regional supermarket chain located in the southeast
that Kroger has
agreed to acquire for $2.5 billion (7.3x EBITDA).
Fitch views the addition of HTSI as neutral-to-moderately
positive from a
business perspective, and believes that the risks associated
with integrating
HTSI into Krogerâ€™s network are manageable. In addition,
financial leverage,
after initially increasing to a pro forma 3.3x on an adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
basis, is expected to recover to near 3.0x within 18-24 months
after the close
of the acquisition.
In light of the challenges facing the supermarket industry,
including
competitive pressures from discount formats and the margin
compression that has
occurred since 2009, adjusted leverage of around 3x would be at
the high end of
the rating level, and does not afford much cushion for
additional leveraging
actions or operating shortfalls.
Steady Operating Results
Kroger generates industry-leading non-fuel identical store (ID)
sales as a
result of strong pricing perception by customers, effective
marketing through
use of loyalty card data, and improvements to the shopping
experience. ID sales
growth of 3.4% in the first three quarters of 2013 follows
increases of 3.5% in
2012 and 4.9% in 2011, leading to market share gains in most of
its major
markets. The company has achieved these results despite the weak
consumer
environment and intense competition from discount and specialty
formats.
Kroger has gradually managed down its gross margin ratio, and
has offset this
pressure with cost containment efforts and the leveraging of
fixed costs. The
EBIT margin on a first in-first out (FIFO) basis excluding fuel
and the effect
of the extra week (in 2012) was up slightly in each of 2011 and
2012, and in the
LTM period, and is expected to be flat-to-slightly improved
going forward.
Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends is expected to track around
$300 million
annually going forward, below the $500 million achieved in
2011-2012, due to an
increase in capex driven by managementâ€™s desire to accelerate
its store growth
pace.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would be considered if adjusted
leverage improved to
the mid-2x range, together with steady mid-single-digit ID sales
growth and
gradual margin improvement.
A negative rating action would be considered if adjusted
leverage does not
improve to a level near 3x within 18 to 24 months after the
close of the HTSI
acquisition due to pressure on margins and/or a more aggressive
approach to
share repurchases or acquisitions.
Fitch rates Kroger as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
