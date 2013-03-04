(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Krung Thai Bank
Public Company Limited's (KTB: BBB/Stable) USD2.5bn euro medium
term note (EMTN)
programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'BBB(EXP)' rating to KTB's
proposed
unsecured senior notes to be issued under this EMTN programme.
The notes will be
issued through KTB's Cayman Island branch and the proceeds will
be used for the
bank's general corporate purposes. The final rating on the
proposed notes is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information
already received.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in
the future under
the programme will be rated the same as the programme rating, as
the programme
also permits the issuance of subordinated notes.
Rating Action Rationale
The notes are rated at the same level as KTB's Long-term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'BBB' as they represent unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
KTB's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability
of support from
the government, if needed. This is based on the government's
majority ownership
and close control of, and strong historical support for the
bank, as well as on
the bank's systemic importance to the Thai financial system and
economy. In
addition, Fitch sees KTB's partial role in supporting government
policies as
reinforcing the bank's stronger relationship with the state
compared with other
commercial banks.
At end-2012, KTB was Thailand's second-largest commercial bank
by assets with
about 18% market share through its 1,091 domestic branches.
Corporate loans
accounted for the largest portion of the bank's loan portfolio,
followed by
retail and SME lending. As a state-owned bank, KTB also has
large exposures to
loans to government and state enterprises.
In 2012, KTB showed an improvement in its performance and asset
quality, while
maintaining a sound capital ratio. Return on assets of 1.1%
(2011: 0.9%) in 2012
was driven by growth in loans (7% yoy) and fee income (21% yoy).
Over the same
period, its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 3.9%
(2011: 4.5%), while
loan loss reserve coverage rose to 92.7% (2011: 69%). KTB's Tier
1 capital ratio
was at 10.2% at end-2012, in line with that of major domestic
peers.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
A change in Thailand's ratings (BBB/Stable) could have a similar
effect on KTB's
LTFC IDR. However, KTB's IDRs could de-couple from the sovereign
were the latter
to be upgraded to the 'A' rating category, as has been observed
in many
higher-rated jurisdictions where systemically important
institutions (including
those with partial policy functions) are less than
100%-state-owned. This is
because of potentially less reliance on commercial institutions
to support
government policies.
