March 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (KTB: BBB/Stable) USD500m five-and-a half-year unsecured senior notes due September 2018 a final rating of 'BBB'. The notes are issued under KTB's USD2.5bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme. Rating Action Rationale The rating action follows the completion of the bonds issue as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 4 March 2013. The notes are rated at the same level as KTB's Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'BBB' as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities A change in Thailand's ratings (BBB/Stable) could have a similar effect on KTB's LTFC IDR and therefore on the notes' rating. However, KTB's IDRs could de-couple from the sovereign were the latter to be upgraded to the 'A' rating category, as has been observed in many higher-rated jurisdictions where systemically important institutions (including those with partial policy functions) are less than 100%-state-owned. This is because of potentially less reliance on commercial institutions to support government policies. For more information on the expected rating assigned earlier, please refer to "Fitch Rates Krung Thai Bank's EMTN Programme 'BBB'", dated 4 March 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com