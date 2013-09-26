(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following debt obligation rating to Liberty Property Trust Limited Partnership; --$450 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'. The notes mature in February 2024. Liberty plans to use the proceeds to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable in the company's previously announced purchase of Cabot Industrial Fund III Operating Partnership, L.P. Fitch currently rates Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LRY) and its operating partnership, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (collectively Liberty, or the company) as follows: Liberty Property Trust --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Liberty Property Limited Partnership --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Medium-term notes at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Preferred operating units at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings evidence Liberty's moderate leverage, consistent coverage of fixed charges, and solid unencumbered asset coverage. The Negative Outlook mainly reflects the company's persistently weak dividend coverage from adjusted funds from operations (AFF) and elevated leverage for the rating. Dividend Coverage Shortfall Fitch expects Liberty's common share and unit dividends to exceed 110% of its AFFO in 2013. Elevated leasing costs due to a greater mix of new office leases will likely drive the anticipated dividend coverage shortfall. Liberty's AFFO payout ratio was 94.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2013 and 102.5% and 96.6% for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. A high AFFO payout ratio places pressure on the company's ability to generate internal liquidity. An AFFO payout ratio in excess of 100% for 2013 could have negative rating implications. Elevated Leverage The expansion of Liberty's non-stabilized asset pool (primarily through development and, to a lesser extent, under-leased acquisitions) has weakened the company's leverage to a level that, if sustained, is more appropriate for a 'BBB' IDR. As of June 30, 2013, leverage was 6.1x on a trailing-12-month (TTM) basis, compared with 6.0x, 4.9x and 4.7x as of Dec. 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch estimates that Liberty's TTM leverage would have been 6.2x pro forma for the company's pending acquisition of Cabot Industrial Fund III. Fitch defines leverage as net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA, including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint ventures (JVs). Appropriate Coverage Coverage metrics are appropriate for the rating category. For the TTM ended June 30, 2013, fixed-charge coverage was 2.5x, compared with 2.4x, 2.4x and 2.2x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch estimates that Liberty's TTM coverage would have been 2.5x pro forma for the acquisition of Cabot Industrial Fund III. Fixed-charge coverage is calculated as recurring operating EBITDA, including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash JV distributions less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by total interest incurred and preferred operating unit distributions. Adequate UAUD Coverage The company has demonstrated prudent balance sheet management by maintaining a ratio of unencumbered operating real estate, valued at a stressed 9% capitalization rate, to net unsecured debt (UAUD) of 2.0x as of June 30, 2013. This ratio is adequate for the 'BBB+' rating category for a portfolio of office, industrial and flex assets. Fitch estimates that Liberty's UAUD coverage would have been 1.9x at June 30, 2013 pro forma for the acquisition of Cabot Industrial Fund III. Conservative Leasing Profile Liberty's balanced lease expiration schedule and tenant granularity also support the ratings. At June 30, 2013, the company had, on average, approximately 12.9% of its net rent expiring annually between 2014 and 2017, with no year representing more than 14.5% of net rent. In addition, no tenant represented more than 4% of annual base rent, and the top 10 tenants comprise only 17% of base rent as of Dec. 31, 2012. Balanced Debt Maturities When including Liberty's share of JV debt, the company had no more than 20% of its debt maturing in any year between 2013 and 2017 at quarter-end June 2013. The company should be able to refinance upcoming unsecured debt maturities given its demonstrated ability to access various forms of capital over the past two years. In addition, the company's ratios under its unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured note financial covenants do not hinder its financial flexibility. Cycle-Tested Management The ratings also point to the strength of Liberty's management team, including senior officers and property and leasing managers. The company has successfully disposed of lower-growth assets such as secondary-market suburban office and flex properties and has acquired or is in the process of developing industrial distribution assets, which have exhibited stronger demand characteristics. Modest Internal Growth Offsetting these rating strengths are expectations of continued soft fundamentals, as measured by same-store NOI. Fitch expects Liberty's same-store NOI to grow by 1.1% in 2013 and 0.7% in 2014, on a GAAP basis, as modest occupancy gains are partially offset by negative office leasing spreads. The company experienced 0.8% GAAP same-store NOI growth for the six months ended June 30, 2013 relative to the same period in 2012. Manageable Development Risk Liberty has managed its development activities such that the total estimated cost to complete for its wholly owned development pipeline represented only 2.7% of total undepreciated assets as of June 30, 2013. This compares to 0.9% at Dec. 31, 2012 and 3.2% at Dec. 31, 2011. While not currently a rating concern, Fitch would view negatively a material increase in speculative development, particularly if it were focused on the office sector and/or geographic regions outside of management's area of expertise. The two-notch differential between Liberty's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Based on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', dated Dec. 13, 2012, these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. The following factors may have a negative impact on Liberty's ratings: --Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio exceeding 100% for 2013; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x for several consecutive quarters (leverage was 6.1x as of June 30, 2013); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x for several consecutive quarters (coverage was 2.5x for the TTM ended June 30, 2013); --Fitch's expectation of a sustained liquidity shortfall. The following factors may result in a revision of Liberty's Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative and an affirmation of Liberty's 'BBB+' IDR: --Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio sustaining below 100%; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x for several quarters; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.3x for several quarters. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Director +1-212-908-9153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Eric Ause Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013). --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26, 2013); --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012); --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs â€“ Effective May 12, 2011 to May 3, 2012 here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitchâ€™s Approach to Rating Entities within a Corporate Group Structure here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.