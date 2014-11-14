(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Sri Lanka-based
Lion Brewery PLC's (Lion; AA-(lka)/Stable) unsecured redeemable
debenture issue
of up to LKR2bn a final National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(lka)'.
The assignment
of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information
previously received, and is line with the expected rating
assigned on 4
September 2014.
The debenture rating is in line with Lion's National Long-Term
Rating as the
debentures constitute unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of
the company.
The debenture, which is structured with a bullet maturity at the
end of five
years, is to be issued at a fixed rate, and is intended to
refinance short-term
debt, minimising exposure to short-term floating rate funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage: Leverage, as measured by net adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR
increased to 2.48x at end-October 2014, up from 2.05x a year
earlier following
the completion of Lion's acquisition of competing domestic
brewer Millers
Brewery Limited (MBL) and its trademarks, with the acquisition
cost in line with
our expectation. The acquisition comes on the heels of expansion
at Lion's
production facility, which resulted in high debt over the
financial year ended
31 March 2013 (FY13) and FY14.
Leverage over FY14 and FY13 was 2.11x and 2.59x respectively,
exacerbated by
margin deterioration as Lion had to sell more costly imported
canned beers at
the same price as domestic production. Fitch expects leverage
metrics to improve
over the medium term, driven by improved profitability with the
replacement of
canned imports by local production from mid-FY14.
Increased Production Capacity: Lion has almost doubled its
production capacity,
allowing it to meet additional demand without further
significant debt-funded
capex. The expanded production facility will be able to
accommodate integration
of MBL's volumes, which could enhance economies of scale.
Market Leadership: Lion is the leading beer producer in Sri
Lanka, with sales
led by its flagship Lion brand. The MBL acquisition will be
favourable for
Lion's business risk profile as it will increase Lion's share of
beer production
in the country. The acquisition will also add new products such
as MBL's Three
Coins, Sando, and Grand Blonde brands to Lion's portfolio.
High Regulatory Risk: The Sri Lankan government frequently
raises taxes on
domestic alcohol production to curb consumption, which
encourages consumers to
turn to illicit sources and depresses industry profitability.
Lion was hit with
two excise duty increases in October 2014. There are also
restrictions on
advertising and retailing of alcohol, which inhibit growth of
consumption,
although this allows incumbent licensed players with established
brands and
distribution networks, such as Lion, to preserve their market
share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Leverage of over 2.0x on a sustained basis
No positive rating action is expected over the next 24 months as
leverage is
likely to remain high. However, future developments that may
individually or
collectively lead to a positive rating action include:
- Leverage of below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.