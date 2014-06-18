(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Italian-based L'isolante K-Flex Spa (K-Flex) an expected Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B(EXP)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has concurrently assigned the group's upcoming issue of EUR100m senior unsecured notes an expected 'B+(EXP)' rating. The IDR reflects K-Flex's limited scale and operational diversification, despite strong end-market and geographical diversification. Its leading market positions in the niche market for elastomeric insulation (NBR) provide some barriers to entry, which has historically afforded the group sound profitability. The group's financial profile and liquidity are strong for the ratings pro-forma of the bond issue. We forecast funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of below 4.0x throughout our rating horizon.

The bond is rated one level above K-Flex's IDR to reflect its above-average recovery rate of 70% (RR3), as a result of the group's fairly low leverage. It is also predicated on our assumption that upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries, which together with K-Flex represent around 75% of EBITDA, will be put in place post issue. The instrument rating benefits from the lack of secured debt ahead of the bond; any secured debt raised above the notes in the capital structure could result in a downgrade of the instrument rating.

The assignment of the final ratings is contingent on receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Weak Business Profile

The ratings are constrained by K-Flex's limited scale and operational diversification. With nearly EUR50m in EBITDA, the group operates around 11 production units. It is also somewhat dependent on key members of the founding family, which own, manage and support the group.

Leading Niche Position

K-Flex holds dominant market shares of around 35% globally in the growing niche market for elastomeric foam that is estimated at around EUR1bn, which represents a fairly narrow portion of the larger insulation market. It shares the concentrated market with only one key global competitor. This market penetration provides some barriers to entry for new competitors.

End-Market Diversification

Product concentration in elastomeric foam is mitigated by the range of applications and end-markets served by its products. Elastomeric insulation comprises nearly 40% of group revenue, the remainder is generated by related applications ranging from cladding and jacketing to pipe supports and tapes, which serve diverse end-markets. Industrial & commercial, oil and gas, heating and plumbing and air conditioning and refrigeration end-markets now together comprise around 65% of revenues.

Geographic Diversification

The group is geographically well diversified. It maintains a global commercial presence in over 60 countries, with EMEA and Asia each representing around 30% and Americas and Russia/ Poland each nearly 20%. We expect capex requirements to reduce significantly to around EUR20m from nearly EUR40m historically, as management's international expansion strategy is essentially completed.

Sound Margins

We expect the group to continue to generate healthy EBITDA margins of around 17% and FFO margins of around 10%. The group's leading market positions in a concentrated market and barriers to entry will provide some protection against near-term margin erosion. Its ability to pass on raw material price fluctuations to customers and to adjust the mix of raw materials has resulted in fairly stable and increasing margins historically.

Adequate Leverage

The group's financial profile is strong for the ratings. We forecast FFO adjusted net leverage of below 4.0x throughout our rating horizon. Following the issue of the proposed bond, the group will benefit from a comfortable cash pile, affording additional financial flexibility to finance future investments.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: An upgrade is unlikely.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- EBITDA margins towards the mid-teens

- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x

- Negative FCF through the cycle

- Liquidity and covenant issues

LIQUIDITY

The group will gain around EUR70m in available cash from the bond issue, post repayment of existing bank debt and transaction costs. It also has around EUR10m available undrawn facilities. This is sufficient to cover maximum working capital swings of around EUR20m, assuming that the group's short-term debt will continue to be rolled over until the bond matures in 2020.