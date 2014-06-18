(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Italian-based L'isolante
K-Flex Spa (K-Flex) an expected Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'B(EXP)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has concurrently assigned the group's
upcoming issue of EUR100m senior unsecured notes an expected 'B+(EXP)' rating.
The IDR reflects K-Flex's limited scale and operational diversification, despite
strong end-market and geographical diversification. Its leading market positions
in the niche market for elastomeric insulation (NBR) provide some barriers to
entry, which has historically afforded the group sound profitability. The
group's financial profile and liquidity are strong for the ratings pro-forma of
the bond issue. We forecast funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of
below 4.0x throughout our rating horizon.
The bond is rated one level above K-Flex's IDR to reflect its above-average
recovery rate of 70% (RR3), as a result of the group's fairly low leverage. It
is also predicated on our assumption that upstream guarantees from operating
subsidiaries, which together with K-Flex represent around 75% of EBITDA, will be
put in place post issue. The instrument rating benefits from the lack of secured
debt ahead of the bond; any secured debt raised above the notes in the capital
structure could result in a downgrade of the instrument rating.
The assignment of the final ratings is contingent on receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Business Profile
The ratings are constrained by K-Flex's limited scale and operational
diversification. With nearly EUR50m in EBITDA, the group operates around 11
production units. It is also somewhat dependent on key members of the founding
family, which own, manage and support the group.
Leading Niche Position
K-Flex holds dominant market shares of around 35% globally in the growing niche
market for elastomeric foam that is estimated at around EUR1bn, which represents
a fairly narrow portion of the larger insulation market. It shares the
concentrated market with only one key global competitor. This market penetration
provides some barriers to entry for new competitors.
End-Market Diversification
Product concentration in elastomeric foam is mitigated by the range of
applications and end-markets served by its products. Elastomeric insulation
comprises nearly 40% of group revenue, the remainder is generated by related
applications ranging from cladding and jacketing to pipe supports and tapes,
which serve diverse end-markets. Industrial & commercial, oil and gas, heating
and plumbing and air conditioning and refrigeration end-markets now together
comprise around 65% of revenues.
Geographic Diversification
The group is geographically well diversified. It maintains a global commercial
presence in over 60 countries, with EMEA and Asia each representing around 30%
and Americas and Russia/ Poland each nearly 20%. We expect capex requirements to
reduce significantly to around EUR20m from nearly EUR40m historically, as
management's international expansion strategy is essentially completed.
Sound Margins
We expect the group to continue to generate healthy EBITDA margins of around 17%
and FFO margins of around 10%. The group's leading market positions in a
concentrated market and barriers to entry will provide some protection against
near-term margin erosion. Its ability to pass on raw material price fluctuations
to customers and to adjust the mix of raw materials has resulted in fairly
stable and increasing margins historically.
Adequate Leverage
The group's financial profile is strong for the ratings. We forecast FFO
adjusted net leverage of below 4.0x throughout our rating horizon. Following the
issue of the proposed bond, the group will benefit from a comfortable cash pile,
affording additional financial flexibility to finance future investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: An upgrade is unlikely.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margins towards the mid-teens
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x
- Negative FCF through the cycle
- Liquidity and covenant issues
LIQUIDITY
The group will gain around EUR70m in available cash from the bond issue, post
repayment of existing bank debt and transaction costs. It also has around EUR10m
available undrawn facilities. This is sufficient to cover maximum working
capital swings of around EUR20m, assuming that the group's short-term debt will
continue to be rolled over until the bond matures in 2020.