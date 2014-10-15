(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Society of Lloyd's
(Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): A+/Stable) proposed
issue of
subordinated debt securities an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'.
The final rating
is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated two notches below the Society of Lloyd's IDR
of 'A+' to
reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in
line with Fitch's
notching criteria.
The subordinated bond has been structured to qualify as Lower
Tier 2 capital
under current UK regulations and to count as Tier 2 capital
under Solvency II.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital within Fitch's own capital assessment and is classified
as 100% debt for
the agency's financial leverage calculations.
The securities are expected to be issued with a 10-year maturity
callable after
five years and will pay a fixed coupon annually. Fixed-charge
coverage is
expected to be solid given Lloyd's strong track record of
earnings generation.
Fitch expects Lloyd's capital to remain strong and supportive of
its ratings. In
1H14, underwriting leverage as measured by net premiums written
to equity was
1.0x on an annualised basis. Lloyd's capital strength is further
supported by
its low leverage. Financial leverage was 4% at end-2013 and is
expected to
remain commensurate with Fitch's 'AAA' sector median guidelines
following the
expected issuance of the new tranche of subordinated debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, as credit
metrics are not
expected to strengthen significantly over the rating horizon.
A downgrade may occur if the normalised combined ratio remains
above 97% or if
leverage, as measured by net premiums written to equity, rises
above 1.2x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
