(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
homebuilder Logan Property Holdings Company Limited's (Logan;
BB-/Stable)
proposed US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The proposed notes are rated at the same level as Logan's senior
unsecured debt
rating as they will represent direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established Market Position: Logan's ratings reflect its
established business
position with contracted sales of CNY13.2bn in 2013, and strong
execution
ability in large-scale mass-market residential developments in
key cities where
it operates. About 75% of Logan's existing land bank is located
in Huizhou,
Nanning and Shantou, where Logan has been ranked among the top
five key
developers by sales value in the past three years. Logan will
continue to use
its strong track record in these locations to expand over the
medium term.
Large Land Bank Gives Flexibility: Logan's large land bank of 11
million square
metres (sqm) that it purchased at an average cost of
CNY1,045/sqm is sufficient
for five to six years' worth of sales, assuming the company
doesn't further add
to its land bank. This large low-cost land reserve, with minimal
land premium
outstanding of CNY340m as at end-2013, gives the company
operational flexibility
in terms of land purchases over the medium term. The leeway is
especially
important at a time when land prices are rising rapidly.
Stable Margins: Logan has been generating EBITDA margins of
around 30% (2013:
30.7%), driven by its low land costs, stable ASPs and savings
from using its
in-house construction arm. As land costs increase over time,
Fitch expects the
company's overall EBITDA margin to remain stable at above 25% as
lower margins
from fast-churn projects would be balanced by stronger profit
margins from
projects with low land cost.
Balance Sheet Supports Moderate Expansion: Logan's net
debt/adjusted inventory
is healthy at 33% as at end-2013. Fitch expects this ratio to
increase as Logan
takes on debt to expand, but still be sustained below 40%. Logan
has set a
moderate land replenishment target of around 35%-40% of its
annual contracted
sales, a level that is comparable to some of its peers'.
Manageable Single Project Exposure: Although plots in Huizhou
make up about 50%
of Logan's land bank, sales from its main project, Logan City
(Huizhou), will be
spread out over several years and likely remain below 25% of
Logan's total
annual sales. In addition, the low land cost of CNY220/ sqm for
Logan City
(Huizhou), compared with the current average selling price (ASP)
of CNY6,300/
sqm, provides a comfortable buffer against price corrections and
potential
competition from nearby projects.
High Exposure in Guangdong: Logan's rating is constrained by its
concentration
in Guangdong province, which accounts for more than 70% of its
sales and land
bank. This increases its susceptibility to changes in the local
economy and
policies. Its exposure to smaller cities may leave it vulnerable
to higher price
volatility; however this is partially mitigated by the company's
strong profit
buffer due to the low cost of its land and products that target
first-home
buyers and upgraders. Due to its proximity to Shenzhen and to a
lesser extent
Guangzhou, Logan City (Huizhou) also targets end-users from
these first-tier
cities in Guangdong province.
Large Projects May Lengthen Cash Cycle: Logan's strategy is to
secure large
parcels of land outside the city centre to tap demand from
urbanisation in
China. The success of these projects hinges on the continuation
of the
urbanisation trend and demands a longer cash cycle. Low land
costs for these
projects, Logan's healthy leverage, and cash flow from the
company's fast-churn
projects will mitigate some of this risk, as demonstrated by its
ability to
maintain contracted sales/total debt of 1.5 times in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.0x
- Sustained decline in contracted sales from current levels
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Logan is
able to
substantially increase its scale and diversify outside Guangdong
province
without compromising its financial metrics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders" (15 October 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.