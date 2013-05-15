(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Lorillard
Tobacco Co.'s (NYSE: LO) proposed $500 million senior notes
offering. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. Lorillard had $3.1 billion of debt at March
31, 2013.
The notes are senior unsecured obligations and they will rank
equal in right of
payment to all of Lorillard Tobacco's existing and future senior
unsecured
indebtedness. The notes will be fully and unconditionally
guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by Lorillard, Inc., the parent company. Net
proceeds from the
offering are likely to be used for general corporate purposes,
which include
among other things share repurchases. In addition to covenants
that restrict
liens and sale and leaseback transactions, the notes also
contain a provision
that in the occurrence of a change of control and a downgrade
below investment
grade, Lorillard Tobacco Co. would be required to make an offer
to repurchase
the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Lorillard's ratings are supported by the company's consistent
and substantial
operating earnings and cash flow generation resulting from
industry-leading
EBITDA and free cash flow margins. Ratings also incorporate
Lorillard's
competitive position in the domestic cigarette market, and its
ownership of the
Newport brand, which has a strong market share in menthol
cigarettes, a growing
segment within the shrinking U.S. cigarette industry. The
ratings are further
supported by the company's U.S. geographic expansion strategy.
Substantial Cash Flow Generation and Shareholders Prioritized
Lorillard's cash flows from operations are sizeable, amounting
to $1.2 billion
for the latest 12 months ended March 31, 2013. Free cash flow
(FCF), defined as
cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and
dividends was $300
million for the LTM period. FCF is declining due to heightened
dividends which
exceed $800 million on an annual basis. Fitch's ratings reflect
Lorillard's goal
to return excess cash to shareholders. The company's target
dividend payout
ratio of 70%-75% is high, but typical for U.S. tobacco firms.
Although Fitch
believes a high dividend payout ratio reduces financial
flexibility, because
management teams are very reluctant to reduce dividends in
periods of
operational weakness, this risk is partially mitigated by the
company's excess
cash balances and the size of Lorillard's excess FCF.
Company and Industry Risk Factors
Lorillard's ratings are lower than those of companies with
similar credit
metrics. This is largely due to its dependence upon cigarettes
and specifically
the Newport brand for a substantial portion of its revenue and
operating
earnings, its concentration within the menthol cigarette sector
which
represented approximately 85.0% of the company's total volume at
March 31, 2013,
and litigation and regulatory risk. While litigation risk has
declined over the
past few years, regulatory risk has increased with the Federal
Drug
Administration (FDA) obtaining the authority to regulate tobacco
products in
2009. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that with Newport's strong
brand preference
and brand equity, Lorillard's management team can implement
strategies to adapt
to a regulatory environment.
OPERATING RESULTS
Lorillard's net sales excluding excise taxes increased 3.3% to
$1.58 billion for
the first quarter of 2013, compared to the prior year period.
The increase was
mainly due to net sales of electronic cigarettes and pricing,
partially offset
by lower unit cigarette sales volume. The company continues to
fare better than
the industry. Lorillard reported wholesale cigarette unit
volume, which
includes Puerto Rico and U.S. Possessions, decreased an
estimated 2.3% versus
6.2% for the cigarette industry for the first quarter of 2013.
As anticipated,
as a result of favorable demographics and geographic expansion,
Lorillard
outperformed the industry.
Lorillard's domestic wholesale shipments were only minimally
affected by changes
in wholesale inventory patterns during the period. Total Newport
wholesale unit
volume after adjusting for wholesale inventory patterns were
down 1.3%. Domestic
wholesale shipments for Maverick, the company's leading discount
brand,
decreased 6.5% for the first quarter of 2013 compared to the
prior year period.
Lorillard reported its domestic retail market share increased
0.4% share points
to 14.9% in the first quarter of 2013. Newport's domestic retail
market share
increased 0.5% share points to 12.7% for the period. Continued
share gains were
primarily attributable to higher unit volume growth of Newport
Menthol and
geographic promotional expansion of Newport Menthol in the
company's core
markets.
Operating income, excluding $143 million benefit from a
reduction in Lorillard's
settlement expense in the first quarter of 2013, increased 6.6%
to $418 million.
The operating income increase primarily reflected higher
cigarette prices and
the contribution of electronic cigarettes. Fitch forecasts that
operating income
will grow at the low- to mid-single-digit rate.
CREDIT MEASURES, DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY
Lorillard's credit measures at March 31, 2013 continue to be
strong for the
rating level. The company's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was
1.5x; its
operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 13.5x; and its
funds flow from
operations adjusted leverage was 2.3x. Pro forma
debt-to-operating EBITDA is
1.7x and only slightly higher than Fitch had anticipated in its
base case model.
The company has a stated long-term leverage target of 1.5x-2.0x
total
debt-to-EBITDA. Fitch's ratings reflect expectations that total
debt-to-EBITDA
will settle at the top of that range and excess FCF and
incremental borrowings
will be used for share repurchases.
All of Lorillard's debt was issued by its wholly-owned operating
subsidiary -
Lorillard Tobacco Co. - and as mentioned previously is
unconditionally
guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the parent company.
The company's 2019
notes also include a coupon step-up provision in the event the
company is
downgraded below investment grade by the rating agencies.
With over $2 billion of cash on March 31, 2013, and considering
that Lorillard
made a $900 million payment in April 2013 under the State
Settlement Agreements,
the company has significant excess liquidity. Tobacco companies
typically
reserve much of their cash for their annual state settlement
payments. Lorillard
has a $200 million revolving credit facility that expires in
July 10, 2017. The
revolver requires that Lorillard maintain a (i) ratio of debt to
EBITDA (defined
by the agreement) of not more than 2.25 to 1 and (ii) ratio of
EBITDA to
interest expense of not less than 3.0 to 1. Lorillard has no
near-term
maturities. The company's earliest maturity is $500 million in
August 2016.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is not likely as upside to credit protection
measures is limited by
the reliance on the mature to declining cigarette sector, which
inhibits growth
potential;
--Lorillard's focus on returning cash to shareholders signals
stable to rising
debt levels, which would not be consistent with an upgrade;
--A deceleration of cigarette volume declines, industry growth,
or material
diversification outside of the tobacco industry, would be
positive for the
company's ratings.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Shareholder-friendly actions; such as a large debt-financed
share buyback or
dividend would be credit-negative;
--An increase in leverage beyond the 2.0x due to contraction in
volume beyond
Fitch's expectations of mid-single digits or a loss of price
flexibility would
result in a negative rating action;
--Although not anticipated a ban on menthol cigarettes will also
prompt a
negative rating action.
Fitch currently rates Lorillard's debt as follows:
Lorillard Inc. (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
Lorillard Tobacco Co. (wholly owned subsidiary)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Credit Facility 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Michael J. Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
