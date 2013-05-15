(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Lorillard Tobacco Co.'s (NYSE: LO) proposed $500 million senior notes offering. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Lorillard had $3.1 billion of debt at March 31, 2013. The notes are senior unsecured obligations and they will rank equal in right of payment to all of Lorillard Tobacco's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Lorillard, Inc., the parent company. Net proceeds from the offering are likely to be used for general corporate purposes, which include among other things share repurchases. In addition to covenants that restrict liens and sale and leaseback transactions, the notes also contain a provision that in the occurrence of a change of control and a downgrade below investment grade, Lorillard Tobacco Co. would be required to make an offer to repurchase the notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Lorillard's ratings are supported by the company's consistent and substantial operating earnings and cash flow generation resulting from industry-leading EBITDA and free cash flow margins. Ratings also incorporate Lorillard's competitive position in the domestic cigarette market, and its ownership of the Newport brand, which has a strong market share in menthol cigarettes, a growing segment within the shrinking U.S. cigarette industry. The ratings are further supported by the company's U.S. geographic expansion strategy. Substantial Cash Flow Generation and Shareholders Prioritized Lorillard's cash flows from operations are sizeable, amounting to $1.2 billion for the latest 12 months ended March 31, 2013. Free cash flow (FCF), defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends was $300 million for the LTM period. FCF is declining due to heightened dividends which exceed $800 million on an annual basis. Fitch's ratings reflect Lorillard's goal to return excess cash to shareholders. The company's target dividend payout ratio of 70%-75% is high, but typical for U.S. tobacco firms. Although Fitch believes a high dividend payout ratio reduces financial flexibility, because management teams are very reluctant to reduce dividends in periods of operational weakness, this risk is partially mitigated by the company's excess cash balances and the size of Lorillard's excess FCF. Company and Industry Risk Factors Lorillard's ratings are lower than those of companies with similar credit metrics. This is largely due to its dependence upon cigarettes and specifically the Newport brand for a substantial portion of its revenue and operating earnings, its concentration within the menthol cigarette sector which represented approximately 85.0% of the company's total volume at March 31, 2013, and litigation and regulatory risk. While litigation risk has declined over the past few years, regulatory risk has increased with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) obtaining the authority to regulate tobacco products in 2009. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that with Newport's strong brand preference and brand equity, Lorillard's management team can implement strategies to adapt to a regulatory environment. OPERATING RESULTS Lorillard's net sales excluding excise taxes increased 3.3% to $1.58 billion for the first quarter of 2013, compared to the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to net sales of electronic cigarettes and pricing, partially offset by lower unit cigarette sales volume. The company continues to fare better than the industry. Lorillard reported wholesale cigarette unit volume, which includes Puerto Rico and U.S. Possessions, decreased an estimated 2.3% versus 6.2% for the cigarette industry for the first quarter of 2013. As anticipated, as a result of favorable demographics and geographic expansion, Lorillard outperformed the industry. Lorillard's domestic wholesale shipments were only minimally affected by changes in wholesale inventory patterns during the period. Total Newport wholesale unit volume after adjusting for wholesale inventory patterns were down 1.3%. Domestic wholesale shipments for Maverick, the company's leading discount brand, decreased 6.5% for the first quarter of 2013 compared to the prior year period. Lorillard reported its domestic retail market share increased 0.4% share points to 14.9% in the first quarter of 2013. Newport's domestic retail market share increased 0.5% share points to 12.7% for the period. Continued share gains were primarily attributable to higher unit volume growth of Newport Menthol and geographic promotional expansion of Newport Menthol in the company's core markets. Operating income, excluding $143 million benefit from a reduction in Lorillard's settlement expense in the first quarter of 2013, increased 6.6% to $418 million. The operating income increase primarily reflected higher cigarette prices and the contribution of electronic cigarettes. Fitch forecasts that operating income will grow at the low- to mid-single-digit rate. CREDIT MEASURES, DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY Lorillard's credit measures at March 31, 2013 continue to be strong for the rating level. The company's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 1.5x; its operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 13.5x; and its funds flow from operations adjusted leverage was 2.3x. Pro forma debt-to-operating EBITDA is 1.7x and only slightly higher than Fitch had anticipated in its base case model. The company has a stated long-term leverage target of 1.5x-2.0x total debt-to-EBITDA. Fitch's ratings reflect expectations that total debt-to-EBITDA will settle at the top of that range and excess FCF and incremental borrowings will be used for share repurchases. All of Lorillard's debt was issued by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary - Lorillard Tobacco Co. - and as mentioned previously is unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the parent company. The company's 2019 notes also include a coupon step-up provision in the event the company is downgraded below investment grade by the rating agencies. With over $2 billion of cash on March 31, 2013, and considering that Lorillard made a $900 million payment in April 2013 under the State Settlement Agreements, the company has significant excess liquidity. Tobacco companies typically reserve much of their cash for their annual state settlement payments. Lorillard has a $200 million revolving credit facility that expires in July 10, 2017. The revolver requires that Lorillard maintain a (i) ratio of debt to EBITDA (defined by the agreement) of not more than 2.25 to 1 and (ii) ratio of EBITDA to interest expense of not less than 3.0 to 1. Lorillard has no near-term maturities. The company's earliest maturity is $500 million in August 2016. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --An upgrade is not likely as upside to credit protection measures is limited by the reliance on the mature to declining cigarette sector, which inhibits growth potential; --Lorillard's focus on returning cash to shareholders signals stable to rising debt levels, which would not be consistent with an upgrade; --A deceleration of cigarette volume declines, industry growth, or material diversification outside of the tobacco industry, would be positive for the company's ratings. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Shareholder-friendly actions; such as a large debt-financed share buyback or dividend would be credit-negative; --An increase in leverage beyond the 2.0x due to contraction in volume beyond Fitch's expectations of mid-single digits or a loss of price flexibility would result in a negative rating action; --Although not anticipated a ban on menthol cigarettes will also prompt a negative rating action. Fitch currently rates Lorillard's debt as follows: Lorillard Inc. (Parent) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Lorillard Tobacco Co. (wholly owned subsidiary) --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Credit Facility 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Contact: Primary Analyst Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Committee Chairperson Michael J. Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 