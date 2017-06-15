(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Marble II Pte.
Ltd.'s (Marble II) USD500 million 5.3% senior notes due 2022 a
final rating of
'BB'.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 5 June
2016. The notes are secured by Marble I Pte. Ltd.'s 100% equity
stake in Marble
II and the interest reserve account.
The notes are rated in line with Marble II's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating as they will represent its direct, unconditional,
secured and
unsubordinated obligations. Proceeds will be used to refinance
Marble II's
existing debt, prefund six months of interest on the proposed
notes, cover
transaction fees and other expenses incurred in the note
issuance and pay
dividends to Marble II's ultimate shareholders, The Blackstone
Group LP
(A+/Stable) and GIC Private Limited.
The notes will be structurally subordinated to any future debt
at India-based IT
service provider, Mphasis Limited, in which Marble II owns a
60.4% stake, and
Marble II's other operating subsidiaries. However, the
subsidiaries have a
working capital loan of USD40 million and have limited room for
additional
indebtedness within the terms of the proposed notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Moderate Market Position: Marble II's ratings reflect its
mid-tier position in
the global IT services industry and modest cost and technology
advantage over
peers. Its ratings are supported by solid long-term
relationships with key
customers, given the moderate-to-high costs to its customers to
switch to
competitors, strong domain expertise in the banking, financial
services and
insurance sectors, stable revenue buoyed by minimum revenue
guarantees from
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE, BBB+/Stable) related clients,
including DXC
Technology Company (BBB+/Stable), HP Inc. (BBB+/Stable) and
Micro Focus
International plc.
High Customer Concentration: Marble II has high customer
concentration; its
top10 clients contribute 55% of its revenue, if we exclude
HPE-related clients.
However, this risk is more than offset by, at least in the
medium term, the
revenue guarantees from its HPE-related customers of USD990
million in the next
five years. The company also has a strong record of retaining
solid relationship
with key customers, with an average tenor of 14 years.
Expanding Direct-Channel Revenue: We expect revenue from key
strategic customers
excluding HPE-related clients, to increase strongly over the
next three years,
significantly influenced by Marble II's strong relationships
with strategic
clients and opportunities from Blackstone portfolio companies.
We believe the
overlap in the Blackstone portfolio's industries and geography
will help Mphasis
increase its revenue faster than the industry average of 9%-11%
annually. We
expect Marble II to continue to generate a majority of its
revenue from non-HPE
clients (financial year to end-March 2017: 76%).
Strong FCF at Mphasis: We expect Mphasis to continue generating
positive FCF
with a 5%-7% margin due to its low capex with capital intensity
likely to be
1%-2%, modest working capital requirement, rising revenue and
stable margins.
Mphasis is likely to maintain a healthy balance sheet with
minimal debt, similar
to most India-based IT services companies. Mphasis only had
USD40 million
(INR2.6 billion) in working capital loans against cash and cash
equivalents of
USD464 million, including mutual fund investments, as of
end-March 2017.
However, this amount decreased after its April 2017 share
buyback programme.
Proportionate Consolidation, Higher Leverage: Marble II's debt
service ability
depends on dividends up-streamed from Mphasis. We analyse the
Marble group by
proportionally consolidating Mphasis due to the substantial
level of minorities.
On this basis, we expect Mable II's FFO-adjusted net leverage to
increase to
5.0x at end-March 2018, from 1.1x at end-March 2017 after the
proposed note
issuance. However, higher operating cash flow and FCF should
enable this
leverage to fall below 3.0x by end-2020. Marble II will have
limited ability to
take on additional debt above the proposed notes due to the
incurrence covenant
on its notes of debt/EBITDA of 3.5x on a 100% consolidated basis
(post- issuance
debt/EBITDA: 3.6x), excluding a USD60 million carve-out.
Lower H1B Visa Dependence: Any restrictions on US H1B temporary
working visa
approvals would negatively affect Indian IT companies, including
Marble II. We
do not expect a complete H1B ban or major restrictions on
outsourcing from the
US, but stricter rules or delays in granting visas would
increase labour costs
for onsite staff. However, Marble II has a lower exposure to
such visa issues
compared with peers. Its visa filing of labour condition
applications as a
percentage of total employees, at 3.5%, is among the lowest of
peers (industry
average: 10%).
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Marble II's credit rating of 'BB' is supported by its market
position as a
mid-tier Indian IT services provider, which we believe to be
stronger than that
of HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Limited (BB/Stable) in terms
of operating
scale, domain expertise especially in the banking, financial
services and
insurance sectors and higher utilisation rate. In addition, the
company's master
service agreement with HPE, with a minimum revenue guarantee of
USD990 million
for the next five years with a total tenor of 11 years, provides
some visibility
of revenue generation.
The stronger business profile is somewhat constrained by Marble
II's weaker
financial profile, as its proportionally consolidated financials
have higher
leverage than that of HT Global. Marble II's FFO-net leverage
will increase to
5.0x following the note issue, compared with HT Global's 4.6x on
a like-for-like
basis.
Mable II's credit profile is constrained by its smaller scale
and lack of
technology and cost leadership compared with leading Indian IT
companies. We
believe it has limited capacity to win the largest IT orders due
to its smaller
scale and inability to deliver a full IT services portfolio.
Nevertheless, it
has demonstrated the ability to build strong customer
relationships within its
niche.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Revenue growth of 8%-10% over the next two years
-Operating EBITDAR margin to remain flat at around 15%-16%
-Capex/ revenue to remain low at around 2% from 2018
-Marble II to maintain a minimum interest coverage ratio of at
least 1.0x,
excluding interest reserve accounts
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Higher-than-expected shareholder returns, greater competition
or loss of key
customers leading to deterioration in proportionally
consolidated FFO-adjusted
net leverage to above 5.0x.
- Operating EBITDAR margin declining below 15% for a sustained
period
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include:
- An improvement in proportionally consolidated FFO-adjusted net
leverage to
below 3.0x on a sustained basis
- An improved market position, demonstrated by higher
profitability and lower
customer concentration. We are unlikely to consider an upgrade
until we can
confidently forecast FCF of over USD125 million (financial year
ended March
2017: USD50 million), given the company's small size.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Mphasis' liquidity was adequate as of
end-March 2017, with
cash and cash equivalents of USD96 million comfortably covering
total debt of
USD40 million, which was all short-term obligations. In
addition, the company
has substantial investments in open-ended liquid mutual funds of
around USD349
million (INR22.7 billion), most of which we treated as readily
available cash.
Marble II had cash and cash equivalents of USD11.5 million at
end-March 2017, of
which USD9.2 million was restricted, against a USD15.7 million
acquisition loan,
which is payable within a year. The company is looking to
refinance the loan
with the proposed notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadangdaero,
YeoungdeungpoGu
Seoul, Korea
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 31 May 2017
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
AVAILABLE
