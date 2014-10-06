(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Marriott International Inc.'s (Marriott) proposed seven- year
unsecured note
issuance. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of
Fitch's ratings for
Marriot follows at the end of this release.
Marriott will issue the notes under its existing indenture dated
Nov. 16, 1998.
The notes will be pari passu with all of Marriott's existing
senior unsecured
debt. Marriott is obligated to repurchase the notes at 101% of
par upon change
of control, defined as a transfer of more than 50% of voting
stock and/or a
ratings downgrade to below investment grade. The notes do not
contain any
financial covenants, similar to Marriott's existing bonds.
Marriott will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes,
which may include
repayment of a portion of its current commercial paper (CP)
outstanding.
Marriott had $1.09 billion of CP outstanding at June 30, 2014.
Fitch expects the series N issuance to be completed on a
leverage-neutral basis,
with Marriott essentially refinancing a portion of its CP
borrowings with longer
tenor unsecured bonds. Marriott remains committed to its 3.0x to
3.25x adjusted
leverage target, which Fitch views as appropriate for Marriott's
'BBB' IDR .
Fitch calculates Marriott's consolidated lease adjusted leverage
at 2.8 times
(x) for the trailing-twelve months (TTM) ended June 30, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's positive
near-to-intermediate term view
towards lodging industry fundamentals. Strong corporate and
leisure transient
demand and limited new supply support Fitch's base case scenario
of 7.5% U.S.
industrywide RevPAR growth in 2014. Fitch expects Marriott's
systemwide RevPAR
to grow at a rate moderately below Fitch's 7.5% U.S.
industrywide projection.
However, this rate is within Marriott's guided range of 5% - 7%
RevPAR growth in
2014 in North America and worldwide.
Marriott's had $192 million of cash and $914 million of
availability under its
revolving credit facility (total capacity of $2 billion less
$1.09 billion of CP
outstanding) that supported its liquidity position at June 30,
2014. Fitch
expects Marriott to generate free cash flow of roughly $400-$500
million in 2014
and 2015. Despite the potential for increased investment
spending, this should
provide some financial flexibility for continued share
repurchase activity.
The 'F2' short-term IDR and CP ratings reflect Marriott's 'BBB'
long-term IDR,
strong cash flow generation and liquidity profile. Further, the
short-term and
long-term IDRs are supported by the company's capital recycling
business model,
which provides solid financial flexibility with respect to
discretionary capital
outlays.
RATING SENSITIVITES
--Fitch would consider taking a positive rating action if
Marriott explicitly
guides to a more conservative policy that includes a stated
leverage target
below 3.0x. At this point, however, Fitch believes it is
unlikely given the
potential growth opportunities in the lodging industry over the
next few years
and Marriott's historical financial policies.
--Fitch expects management to support its balance sheet at a
level commensurate
with a 'BBB' rating. If management changes its financial policy
and opts to
maintain leverage at a level higher than 3.0x, Fitch would
consider taking a
negative rating action.
--In the event of a significant downturn, Marriott could
maintain its current
rating if it pulled back on investment spending and share
repurchases and
reduced its CP balance. A negative rating action could take
place if Marriott
chose not to adjust its capital allocation in a downturn
scenario.
--A negative rating action could also occur if a downturn is
more severe than
Fitch's stress case scenarios, which contemplates industrywide
RevPAR declines
of 13-15%. Due at least in part to the more attractive supply
growth environment
relative to the last recessions, we believe RevPAR declines
would be somewhat
less severe than the 20% declines experienced in 2008 - 2009.
--Marriott's 'F2' short-term rating is supported by its back-up
liquidity
coverage from its RCF and sufficient internally generated
sources of liquidity
to amply cover near-term debt service. If these liquidity
measures deteriorate
over time, there could be pressure on the 'F2' rating.
Fitch currently rates Marriott as follows:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2';
--$2 billion senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--$2.2 billion (excluding proposed issuance) senior unsecured
notes 'BBB'.
Fitch rates the following:
Marriott RHG Acquisition B.V.
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2';
