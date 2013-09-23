(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Malayan Banking
Berhad's (Maybank) HKD1.55bn floating rate notes, issued under
the bank's USD5bn
multi-currency medium-term note programme, a final rating of
'A-'. This follows
the completion of the notes issue, as well as the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is same as the
expected rating assigned on 12 September 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-'
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute
direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of
Maybank, and hence
rank equally with all of its other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
The proceeds from the notes are to be used for Maybank's working
capital,
general banking and other corporate purposes.
Maybank's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength as
underlined by its 'a-'
Viability Rating. In July 2013, Fitch revised Maybank's Outlook
to Negative to
reflect the likely adverse impact on its risk profile in light
of the
sovereign's weakening risk profile. This is because of the
bank's significant
exposure to the financial health of the government, as well as
to the domestic
economy and financial markets. Further, the bank's credit
profile may be
pressured by growing risks in the domestic operating
environment, such as rising
household debt and property prices.
Rating Sensitivities
A change in Maybank's Foreign-Currency IDR, presently on a
Negative Outlook,
will have a rating impact on the notes.
For more details on Maybank's ratings and credit profile, please
see "Fitch
Revises MEXIM's and Maybank's Outlook to Negative; Affirms
IDRs", dated 31 July
2013, and Maybank's full rating report, dated 5 February 2013,
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Maybank's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative
- Viability Rating 'a-'
- Support Rating '2'
- Support Rating Floor 'BBB'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alfred Chan
Director
+65 6796 7220
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Charlene Chu
Senior Director
+ 86 10 8517 2112
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.