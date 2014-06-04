(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to McDonald's
(NYSE: MCD) approximate $1.5 billion of proposed multi-tranche
multi-currency
notes. The issuance includes $500 million 10-year USD notes,
EUR400 million
15-year notes (about $545 million) due 2029, and GBP300 million
40-year notes
(approximately $503 million) due 2054. At March 31, 2014,
McDonald's had $13.9
billion of total debt.
The notes, which rank pari passu with existing debt, are being
issued under
McDonald's U.S. medium-term notes shelf registration dated Sept.
28, 2012 and
global medium-term notes program dated Nov. 20, 2013. Terms do
not include
financial covenants. Proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Three-Year Total Cash Shareholder Return Target: McDonald's
plans to return $18
billion-$20 billion of cash to shareholders between 2014 and
2016 through
dividends and share repurchases. The vast majority will be
funded with
internally generated cash flow, proceeds from refranchising, and
other sources
of liquidity, but some incremental debt is anticipated. Credit
metrics are
expected to remain acceptable for current ratings but a slight
increase in
leverage would eliminate room to accommodate additional
weakening of same-store
sales (SSS), operating income, or margins.
Substantial Cash Flow: McDonald's cash flow from operations
(CFO) has grown at
an 8% compound annual growth rate since 2003 to $7.1 billion in
2013. CFO growth
slowed recently due to more modest sales and operating income
growth but remains
substantial. Free cash flow (FCF - defined as cash flow from
operations less
capital expenditures and dividends) has averaged $1.5 billion
since 2003. Fitch
believes McDonald's efforts to reignite SSS growth could result
in a
re-acceleration of operating earnings and cash flow growth.
Consistent Financial Strategy: McDonald's financial strategy is
to reinvest in
its business, return cash to shareholders, and maintain credit
statistics
appropriate for an 'A' credit rating. Capital expenditures are
projected to
approximate $2.9 billion to $3 billion in 2014 while cash
returned to
shareholders will consider the firm's recently announced
three-year total cash
return target. During the first quarter of 2014, McDonald's paid
total dividends
of $0.81 per share or $801.7 million and repurchased 4.5 million
shares for
$432.4 million.
Strong Global Market Position: McDonald's is the world's largest
restaurant
company, based on nearly $90 billion of system-wide sales, and a
widely
respected brand. During 2013, McDonald's generated $28.2 billion
of total
revenue and $8.8 billion of operating income. The firm's
geographic segments and
their percentage of 2013 revenue and operating income were: the
U.S. (32% and
43%), Europe (40% and 38%), APMEA (Asia/Pacific, Middle East,
and Africa) (23%
and 17%), and Other Countries and Corporate (5% and 2%). At
March 31, 2014, the
system consisted of 35,493 units.
Significant Franchise Revenue: At Dec. 31, 2013, franchisees
and affiliates
operated 81% of McDonald's units while the remaining 19% were
company-operated.
Revenue from franchising totaled $9.2 billion or 33% of
McDonald's total revenue
in 2013. Revenue from franchising includes sales-based royalties
and contractual
rent payments. McDonald's owns about 45% of the land and 70% of
the buildings
for its system of restaurants. Net property and equipment had a
book value of
$25.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2013. Fitch views McDonald's recently
announced plan
to refranchise at least 1,500 units with an emphasis on APMEA
and Europe
favorably but expects the firm to continue to operate a material
percentage of
its units.
Comprehensive Operating Strategy: McDonald's three global
priorities include
optimizing its menu, modernizing the customer experience, and
broadening
accessibility to its brand. Annual global SSS have only declined
twice since
1997, despite multiple economic recessions. McDonald's long-term
average annual
constant currency system-wide sales and operating income growth
targets are
3%-5% and 6%-7%, respectively. Fitch views McDonald's financial
targets as
achievable but operating income growth could continue to be
below target levels
over the near term as costs continue to rise and efforts to
regain SSS momentum
take time to resonate with consumers.
Credit Statistics: For the latest 12-month period ended March
31, 2014, total
debt-to-operating EBITDA and rent-adjusted leverage (total debt
plus 8x gross
rent expense divided by EBITDA plus gross rents) were 1.4x and
2.4x,
respectively. Rent-adjusted interest coverage (EBITDAR divided
by gross interest
expense plus gross rent) was 4.6x and funds from operations
(FFO) fixed-charge
coverage was 3.9x. McDonald's FCF margin to sales was 5.1%.
Significant Liquidity, Manageable Maturities: McDonald's
liquidity at March 31,
2014, totaled $4.2 billion and consisted of $2.7 billion of cash
and full
availability under the firm's undrawn $1.5 billion committed
revolver, which
expires Nov. 1, 2016. Aggregate maturities of long-term debt as
of March 31,
2014 were zero in 2014, approximately $1.2 billion in 2015 and
roughly $900
million in 2016. About 60% of the firm's $13.9 billion of debt
at March 31, 2014
was USD denominated and roughly 40% was foreign denominated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is not anticipated in the intermediate term given
McDonald's recent
SSS trends, margin contraction, and plan to partially finance
share buybacks
with incremental debt.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and rent-adjusted leverage
sustained over
approximately 1.5x and 2.5x, respectively, and materially lower
FCF;
--Two years of flat to negative global SSS and continued margin
contraction;
--Weak or declining operating cash flow concurrent with
meaningful incremental
debt.
Fitch currently rates McDonald's debt as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Bank credit facility 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
