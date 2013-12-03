(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
initial Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' for McGraw-Hill School Education
Holdings, LLC
(MHSE) and assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to the proposed senior
secured term loans.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. MHSE is the K-12 educational
content and test
assessment business of McGraw-Hill Education (MHE). A complete
list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
Proceeds of the term loans, along with cash on the balance
sheet, will be used
to fund a $395 million dividend to the shareholders and cover
transaction costs.
Funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (Apollo) acquired
MHE for $2.4
billion in March of 2013. Apollo contributed $1 billion in cash
to complete the
acquisition, approximately 40% of the transaction value. The
dividend would
reduce the overall equity outlay by Apollo to approximately 25%
(based on the
$2.4 billion transaction value). The ratings reflect Fitch's
belief that the
current capital structure is not permanent and over the long
term MHSE would
carry higher levels of debt on its balance sheet, which may be
used for further
equity returns or acquisitions. However, Fitch does not expect
additional
leveraging transactions in the near to mid-term.
The term loans will benefit from a first priority lien on all
non-ABL collateral
assets and have a second lien on the ABL collateral assets.
Between the two
collateral groups, materially all the assets of MHSE secure the
term loans and
the $150 million ABL facility in either a first lien or second
lien position.
The term loans will also be guaranteed by the same subsidiaries
that guarantee
the ABL facility. The guarantors are the domestic wholly-owned
subsidiaries of
MHSE, which make up a material portion of the company's
operations. McGraw-Hill
School Education Intermediate Holdings will also provide a
guarantee.
The term loans will amortize 1% per annum and mature in six
years. There is no
mandatory excess cash flow sweep. MHSE expects to have an
uncommitted option to
increase the term loans by $75 million and may increase the term
loans for a
higher amount, limited by a Net First Lien Leverage ratio of
2.5x for parity
debt and a 4x limit for term loans junior to the proposed term
loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
McGraw-Hill School Education Group (MHSE) is one of three
leading K-12
educational content providers. Fitch believes that Pearson,
Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt (HMH) and MHSE hold more than 80% of the US K-12 text
book publishing
market.
Fitch believes MHSE and its peers have endured a period of
cyclical weakness.
State and municipal revenues and education budgets are
improving. In addition,
the adoption of Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for English
language arts and
math will drive demand for new textbook, educational materials
and digital
learning solutions. Fitch believes that the educational content
providers will
grow revenues organically starting in 2013/2014.
Fitch expects MHSE to continue investing in its digital
products, including
through acquisitions. In addition, the company has refocused its
sales force to
place it in a position to better sell its digital products.
These investments
and sales force initiatives should position MHSE to benefit in
the rebound in
the K-12 educational market. Fitch expects MHSE to at least
defend its existing
market share. Fitch's base case model assumes revenues growth in
the low-single
digits in 2014 and 2015. Fitch recognizes that there could be
upside in 2015
revenue growth, supported by the expected California and Texas
adoptions.
Fitch's base case demonstrates that the company can deliver
lower revenue growth
and maintain current ratings.
Based on Fitch's base case, MHSE is expected to generate $75 to
$100 million in
FCF in 2013 and $50 to $75 million in 2014. The lower FCF in
2014 is driven by
working capital swings and investments in product development
due to the
increased adoption/sale expectations. The ratings reflect
Fitch's expectation
that FCF will be dedicated towards acquisitions and organic
investments. Fitch
believes most acquisitions will be small tuck in acquisitions.
Investments into
adjacent K-12 educational markets may provide diversity away
from highly
cyclical state and local budgets.
MHSE did not provide audited financial statements. Audited
combined financial
statements for McGraw-Hill Education LLC were provided, which
combined MHSE and
McGraw-Hill's Global Education Holdings (MHGE). Unaudited break
out of these two
divisions were provided by management and used by Fitch to
assign ratings. Upon
the acquisition of MHE by Apollo, MHSE and MHGE were separated
into two sister
non-recourse subsidiaries of MHE.
LIQUIDITY, FCF AND LEVERAGE
Based on Fitch's base case, Fitch calculated FFO adjusted
leverage is expected
to be approximately 2.3x at the end of 2013, exceed 3x in 2014
and decline below
3x by 2015. Adjusting EBITDA for deferred revenue, one-time
items and deducting
plate expenditures, gross leverage is expected to range from
1.8x to 2.3x in
2013 and 2014.
As of Sept. 30, 2013, liquidity was supported by $269 million in
cash (prior to
the proposed dividend). The company also has its undrawn $150
million ABL
facility due in 2018. Fitch expects 2013 year end cash balances
of approximately
$100 million (following the proposed dividend). Fitch believes
MHSE will have
sufficient liquidity to fund seasonal cash flow needs.
RECOVERY RATINGS ANALYSIS
MHSE's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company and, thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will be
maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a
liquidation. Given the
strong recovery prospects, the $200 million senior secured term
loan is notched
up to 'BB/RR1'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Upgrade: Long-term, meaningful diversification into
international markets
(through its royalty received from MHGE) and into new business
initiatives could
lead to positive rating actions. Also, growth of EBITDA and FCF
ahead of Fitch's
expectations, which would likely demonstrate the company's
ability to drive
digital revenue growth and/or retake market share from its
competitors, could
lead to positive rating momentum.
Rating Downgrade: Revenue declines in the low to mid-single
digits could result
in rating pressures.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
MHSE
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Proposed senior secured term loans at 'BB/RR1';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rolando Larrondo
Director
+1-212-908-9189
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
