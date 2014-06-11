(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Mecklenburg
Western-Pomerania's (Mecklenburg) EUR500m bonds (DE000A12TWL1),
due 18 June
2024, an expected Long-term rating of 'AAA(EXP)'. This is
Fitch's first issue
rating on the region. The senior unsecured bond ranks pari passu
with all
Mecklenburg's other outstanding debt.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to
all members of
the German Federation, including Mecklenburg undertaking this
issue, and the
extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure
timely debt and
debt service payment.
The support mechanism applies uniformly to all members of the
German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the
federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include
Mecklenburg
undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to
financial support in
the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in
economic and
financial performances.
The new EUR500m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe
cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash
exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European
Central Bank
repo-eligible.
Mecklenburg is located in north-east Germany and had a
population of about 1.62
million at end-2013. Its capital is the City of Schwerin. Its
GDP of EUR37bn
accounted for almost 1.4% of national GDP in 2013. Its GDP per
capita of
EUR22,817 is about 32% below Germany's average. Since 2006 the
state has not
accumulated new debt and has the fourth lowest level of
indebtedness per capita
within the national context. The unemployment rate was 10.9% in
May 2014, above
that of Germany (6.8%) and slightly above that of eastern
Germany (9.7%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade
of the Laender
and consequently the bond's rating. An adverse change of an
important
institutional feature (solidarity principle, equalisation
system, liquidity
exchange mechanism) would result in a review of the German
Laender ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 768076 132
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
