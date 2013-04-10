(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mediocredito Trentino
Alto Adige S.p.A. (MTAA) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+', a
Short-term IDR of 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' and
Support Rating (SR)
of '2'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
MTAA's IDRs and SR are based on support from its main
shareholders, the
Autonomous Province of Trento ('A'/Negative/'F1'), the
Autonomous Province of
Bolzano ('A'/Negative/'F1') and the Region of Trentino Alto
Adige, which jointly
hold a 52.5% stake in the bank. Fitch believes that MTAA's role
in supporting
the local economy means that it is strategic to the main
shareholders and that
timely support would be forthcoming if needed. The Negative
Outlooks mirror
those on the ratings of the shareholders.
MTAA's VR primarily reflects the bank's small size, its weak
profitability and
deteriorating asset quality and its dependence on wholesale
funding, which is
mitigated by access to liquidity from its shareholders, but also
its acceptable
capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SR
The bank's IDRs are based on support from its majority public
sector
shareholders. MTAA performs an important role for the public
sector in its home
region and has close links with the local mutual banking sector
(Banche di
Credito Cooperativo; BCC sector) which hold 36.6% of MTAA's
capital. The
provinces consider MTAA as a vehicle to pursue their economic
policies which in
Fitch's opinion means that their propensity to provide support
is high.
Moreover, MTAA provides products and services, typically medium-
to longer-term
loans to clients of the BCCs.
In Fitch's opinion, the two provinces have strong financial
flexibility, which
is also reflected in their ratings which are two notches above
Italy's sovereign
rating ('BBB+'/Negative). The shareholders have provided support
in the form of
funding in the past, which in the agency's opinion demonstrates
their ability to
intervene if needed. The propensity to support is underpinned by
the presence of
a shareholders' pact between the largest shareholders, which
Fitch however
considers relatively loosely worded. This pact includes
provisions to provide
funds to MTAA if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SR
MTAA's IDRs and SR are sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions regarding the
ability or propensity of its main shareholders to provide
support. A downgrade
of the provinces would result in a downgrade of MTAA's IDRs and
put pressure on
the SR. The SR and IDRs are also sensitive to a change in the
strategic
importance of MTAA, including the case of a change in the
ownership structure,
which Fitch currently does not expect. As MTAA operates as a
bank in Italy, its
IDR is effectively capped at the sovereign rating and therefore
is ultimately
sensitive to a downgrade of Italy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
MTAA's VR reflects the bank's small size and its operation as a
provider of
longer term lending to the corporate sector. Asset quality is
deteriorating and
impaired loans reached a high 13% of gross loans at end 2012.
Specific loan
impairment allowance coverage of impaired loans declined to a
low 24% and Fitch
expects the coverage to increase to a level that is more in line
with peers'.
Including coverage offered by collateral, the coverage ratio of
total problem
loans increased to about 120% at end 2012. However, collateral
is exposed to the
risk of a drop in value, as most of it is in the form of real
estate. At end
2012, MTAA's EUR385m securities portfolio was 57% invested in
government bonds,
and EUR147m were invested in banks bonds.
MTAA's operating profitability has historically been low as
earnings have
suffered from high cost of funding. Loan impairment charges
severely hit net
income in 2012, which more than halved, while profitability
remained stable at
the pre impairment level. Fitch expects the bank's net result to
remain under
pressure in 2013 and 2014 in a weak operating environment.
The bank relies on wholesale funding which accounted for about
90% of non-equity
funding at end-June 2012. By March 2013, the bank had already
covered about a
quarter of its 2013 funding needs. Fitch expects that the bank's
shareholders
would provide ordinary support to underpin liquidity if needed.
This could take
the form of deposits or the investment in bonds issued by MTAA,
directly or
through the provinces' subsidiaries, which include Cassa del
Trentino
('A'/Negative/'F1').
The bank's capitalisation with a Fitch Core
Capital/risk-weighted assets ratio
of 13.8% at end-June 2012, was only acceptable given its
absolute size and the
bank's deteriorating asset quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
MTAA's VR is sensitive to a further deterioration of its asset
quality if
growing loan impairment charges put capitalisation under
pressure. A material
improvement in asset quality, which Fitch does not expect in
2013 and 2014 would
be required for MTAA's VR to be upgraded.
The VR is also sensitive to changes in the bank's liquidity as
its reliance on
wholesale funding is mitigated by access to liquidity from its
shareholders.
Less access to funding from the BCC or the public sector
shareholders would put
the VR under pressure.
MTAA ratings are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned: 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR assigned: 'F2'
Viability Rating assigned, 'bb-'
Support Rating Assigned '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia SpA
Vicolo S.Maria alla Porta, 1
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August 2012
and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
