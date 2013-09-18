(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Philippine-based Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' with a Positive Outlook and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+'. The agency has also assigned the bank's proposed Basel III-compliant USD-denominated dated subordinated securities an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs Metrobank's VR and IDRs reflect its standalone profile, driven by an established domestic presence and funding base, a satisfactory record in asset quality and profitability as well as improved loan-loss reserves. The ratings also take into account common structural issues faced by major Philippine banks, such as a high concentration in their loan books, modest reserves against their holdings of foreclosed properties, developing corporate governance standards, and the presence of conglomerates as controlling shareholders. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Metrobank already exhibits traits - both quantitative and qualitative - of higher-rated banks globally, but would prefer to see recent improvements in its risk profile, including current capitalisation, sustained before considering an upgrade. Metrobank has been reducing exposure to non-core investments, while recent robust results have been aided by a benign operating environment. Progressive divestments will further trim Metrobank's holdings in its associates, which equalled 10% of the bank's core equity at end-June 2013, down from 16% at end-2012 (local peer average: 6%). Metrobank's core capital ratios have been at higher levels over the last two to three years, in anticipation of the adoption of Basel III capital rules on 1 January 2014. However, market risks and variability in capital may have somewhat increased because one measure undertaken to shore up capital in Q113 was to reclassify some held-to-maturity securities to available-for-sale at fair value, which is higher than their historical costs amid a low interest-rate environment. Around 85% of Metrobank's funding is in the form of deposits, underpinned by its franchise and a large retail deposit base. Its balance sheet is reasonably liquid, with a loan/deposit ratio of around 70%. A buoyant domestic economy should support lending and fee-based operations, while credit costs may stay low, despite some over-exuberance in certain market segments. These could help counter the impact of intense competition and expansion costs and, possibly, reduce trading gains if the interest-rate cycle turns. The bank's profitability is likely to ease from 2012/H113 levels, which included one-time gains from securities reclassification and associates disposal. The dominance of conglomerates in the country means the proportion of commercial loans in banks' loan portfolios is likely to remain high (around 70%) and their loan books will be focused on large borrowers. Metrobank's asset quality is comparable with the industry average, supported by benign credit conditions and generally manageable corporate leverage. Reserves covered 117% of non-performing loans (NPLs) and 13% of foreclosed properties at end-2012. KEY RATING DRIVERS - USD-denominated dated subordinated securities The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch below the 'bb+' VR because of the subordinated status and associated loss-severity risk. The securities - alongside other Tier 2 securities of Metrobank - rank below the bank's senior creditors, including depositors, but above holders of the bank's share capital and Tier 1 capital securities. No additional notches have been ascribed to non-performance risk, despite the presence of non-viability terms, which Fitch regards to be of a minimal incremental risk relative to the VR assigned. The central bank has sole discretion in determining if Metrobank is non-viable, and if it does so, the securities will have to be written down to the extent necessary to restore the viability of the bank (that is, no mandatory full write-down language). There are no write-back features on the securities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support for Metrobank, if needed. Fitch believes that Metrobank is systemically important to the country due to its sizeable domestic deposit base. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs Improvements in the broader operating environment, possibly reflected by higher sovereign ratings, and structural features in the Philippines, could be positive for Metrobank's ratings over the next one to two years. This is provided Metrobank maintains its capital and funding strengths (relative to other domestic banks), further reduces its exposure to non-bank investments, and demonstrates satisfactory asset quality and risk-adjusted profitability through credit cycles. However, the Outlook may be revised to Stable, should Metrobank's financial profile become vulnerable to a material build-up of risks in the macroeconomic environment and domestic banking sector. The VR could be undermined should Metrobank's loss-absorption buffers weaken amid event risks (such as large takeovers), aggressive loan growth or risk-taking, or should its exposures become more concentrated. However, because the 'BB+' IDR is at the same level as the SRF, the IDR will not be affected by a VR downgrade, unless considerations underpinning the SRF also weaken. RATING SENSITIVITIES - USD-denominated dated subordinated securities A change in Metrobank's VR will have an impact on the securities rating. The securities may be downgraded if the non-viable terms become clearer and result in a higher non-performance risk than presently assessed. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support would affect the SR and SRF. This could occur with a change in the sovereign ratings, although this seems highly unlikely in the near term considering the recent upgrade of, and Stable Outlook on, the Philippines' sovereign ratings (see related rating action commentary dated 27 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The SR and SRF will also be impacted by any change in the government's willingness to extend timely support. One development that could lead to an adverse outcome is global initiatives to reduce implicit state support for banks, although Fitch views this to be a longer-term risk in the Philippines. The list of rating actions is as follows: Metrobank - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive - Viability Rating assigned at 'bb+' - Support Rating assigned at '3' - Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB+' - Expected rating on subordinated notes assigned at 'BB(EXP)' 