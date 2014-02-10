SINGAPORE, February 09 (Fitch) : Fitch Ratings has assigned
Export Import Bank
of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) US dollar-denominated sukuk an
expected rating of
'A-(EXP)'. The Islamic bonds will be issued under MEXIM's USD1bn
multi-currency
sukuk programme established through EXIM Sukuk Malaysia Berhad.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The sukuk rating is the same as MEXIM's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR).
This is because the sukuk will effectively represent unsecured
obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
Parties involved under the sukuk structure are MEXIM,
sukukholders and EXIM
Sukuk Malaysia Berhad, a special purpose vehicle (SPV)
incorporated solely to
facilitate sukuk issues. The SPV will issue the sukuk and act as
the trustee on
behalf of the sukukholders via a declaration of trust. The SPV
will use the
sukuk proceeds to purchase eligible assets from MEXIM. The SPV
and MEXIM will
enter into a wakala agreement, or agency agreement, in which
MEXIM will render
certain services, including the management of the underlying
assets and periodic
distributions.
Periodic distributions will be made to the sukukholders, based
on expected
returns from the underlying assets. This will be achieved using
returns from the
underlying assets and, in a shortfall event, funds that MEXIM
(in the capacity
of an agent) may extend to the SPV via a liquidity facility.
MEXIM is obliged
under a purchase undertaking agreement to acquire the trust
assets from the SPV
at a price that will cover all final amounts payable to the
sukukholders,
including the principal. This will occur either on a scheduled
maturity date or
in a dissolution event. An event of default will be tantamount
to a dissolution
event, during which the SPV (on behalf of the sukukholders) will
have direct
recourse against MEXIM on an unsecured basis, for the principal
amount and any
accrued and unpaid distributions. The transaction documents will
be principally
governed by English Law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any deterioration in the Malaysian sovereign's creditworthiness
and ratings or
in the government's propensity to support MEXIM would hurt the
IDR and hence the
sukuk rating. MEXIM's IDR and Negative Outlook are the same as
those of the
Malaysian sovereign, reflecting Fitch's belief of a very high
probability of
extraordinary state support to MEXIM's senior creditors, in the
event of need.
Fitch stresses that it does not express an opinion on whether
the sukuk is
Shariah-compliant.
MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the Minister
of Finance
Incorporated. The Federal Lands Commissioner (Incorporated)
holds one ordinary
share.Rating SukukAdditional Disclosure
