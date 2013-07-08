(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based MMI International Limited's (MMI) USD180m senior secured term loan due 2018 a final rating of 'BB-'. The term loan is fully guaranteed by MMI's parent - Precision Capital Private Limited (PCPL) and certain other subsidiaries of MMI based outside China. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2013. The proceeds from the term loan will be fully used to refinance the existing senior secured term loan of USD230m, with the balance funded from available cash. The new term loan, which shares the same characteristics with MMI's USD300m 8% guaranteed senior secured 2017 notes, is structurally subordinated to the existing and future debt of certain MMI subsidiaries, particularly those based in China, which do not guarantee the notes and term loan. Such subsidiaries contributed 48% of MMI's consolidated revenue for FY12 (ending June) but represented just 16% and 9% of MMI's assets and liabilities respectively. The ratings of the notes and term loan may be downgraded if MMI raises structurally super-senior debt or if creditors' claims at non-guarantor subsidiaries rise to a level that threatens expected recovery on secured debt. Key Rating Drivers Leverage will deteriorate: Fitch expects MMI's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will deteriorate to 3.7x-3.8x in FY13 from 3.1x in FY12 as EBITDA will decline to about USD135m-USD140m. This is mainly due to a lower hard disk drive (HDD) shipment volume because of slower demand from the personal computer (PC) industry - HDD industry's largest market. However, Fitch expects PC demand to recover in the second half of 2013 due to seasonal factors and the launch of new convertible notebook PCs. Weaker profitability: Fitch expects MMI's FY13 operating EBITDAR margins will decline to 16%-17% (FY12: 19.5%) due to lower average selling price (ASP), as the supply of HDD components normalise and return to levels prior to the Thai floods in 2011. However, Fitch expects ASPs to stabilise in the medium term, benefitting from HDD industry consolidation in 2012, which reduced the number of HDD manufacturers to three from five. Dependence on Seagate: MMI has concentration risk with US-based Seagate Technology PLC (Seagate, BBB-/Stable) which contributed about 75% of its revenue in H1FY13. However, the risk is mitigated by high inter-dependence between MMI and Seagate; MMI is Seagate's largest supplier for three key HDD components. MMI's ratings also benefit from a moderate-to -high barrier to entry in the HDD component manufacturing industry. Fitch upgraded Seagate to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on 1 May 2013 after industry consolidation resulted in Seagate and Western Digital Corp now controlling 88% of the HDD market. Fitch also expects stable HDD pricing and strong HDD growth, driven by cloud storage and usage of internet-enabled mobile devices. Liquidity to improve: MMI's lease-adjusted net debt will continue to decline in FY13 due to its ability to generate free cash flows (FCF) of USD30m-USD40m (FCF/revenue: 4%-5%). This is supported by its low capex requirements net of insurance claims (FY13 capex/revenue: 5%-6%). Liquidity will improve, following the refinancing of the term loan, as average debt maturity will increase to about 4.3 years from the existing 2.7 years. Acquisition risk: MMI has a track record of inorganic growth including the acquisition of three smaller component makers in FY11. Although Fitch does not rule out the risk of further debt-funded acquisitions, it expects the company to maintain its net debt/EBITDA target of 3.0x. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted leverage of above 4x (FY13: forecast 3.6x-3.7x) on a sustained basis - FFO interest coverage below 3.0x (FY13: forecast 3.6x) on a sustained basis - Significant fall in cost per gigabyte differential between solid state drives (SSDs) and HDDs, resulting in lower demand for HDDs, or if Seagate moves its production capacity towards SSDs Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to the outlook being revised to stable include: - FFO-adjusted leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis - FFO interest coverage above 8.0x on a sustained basis 