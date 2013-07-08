(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based MMI
International Limited's (MMI) USD180m senior secured term loan
due 2018 a final
rating of 'BB-'.
The term loan is fully guaranteed by MMI's parent - Precision
Capital Private
Limited (PCPL) and certain other subsidiaries of MMI based
outside China. The
final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information already
received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17
April 2013. The
proceeds from the term loan will be fully used to refinance the
existing senior
secured term loan of USD230m, with the balance funded from
available cash.
The new term loan, which shares the same characteristics with
MMI's USD300m 8%
guaranteed senior secured 2017 notes, is structurally
subordinated to the
existing and future debt of certain MMI subsidiaries,
particularly those based
in China, which do not guarantee the notes and term loan. Such
subsidiaries
contributed 48% of MMI's consolidated revenue for FY12 (ending
June) but
represented just 16% and 9% of MMI's assets and liabilities
respectively. The
ratings of the notes and term loan may be downgraded if MMI
raises structurally
super-senior debt or if creditors' claims at non-guarantor
subsidiaries rise to
a level that threatens expected recovery on secured debt.
Key Rating Drivers
Leverage will deteriorate: Fitch expects MMI's funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage will deteriorate to 3.7x-3.8x in
FY13 from 3.1x in
FY12 as EBITDA will decline to about USD135m-USD140m. This is
mainly due to a
lower hard disk drive (HDD) shipment volume because of slower
demand from the
personal computer (PC) industry - HDD industry's largest market.
However, Fitch
expects PC demand to recover in the second half of 2013 due to
seasonal factors
and the launch of new convertible notebook PCs.
Weaker profitability: Fitch expects MMI's FY13 operating EBITDAR
margins will
decline to 16%-17% (FY12: 19.5%) due to lower average selling
price (ASP), as
the supply of HDD components normalise and return to levels
prior to the Thai
floods in 2011. However, Fitch expects ASPs to stabilise in the
medium term,
benefitting from HDD industry consolidation in 2012, which
reduced the number of
HDD manufacturers to three from five.
Dependence on Seagate: MMI has concentration risk with US-based
Seagate
Technology PLC (Seagate, BBB-/Stable) which contributed about
75% of its revenue
in H1FY13. However, the risk is mitigated by high
inter-dependence between MMI
and Seagate; MMI is Seagate's largest supplier for three key HDD
components.
MMI's ratings also benefit from a moderate-to -high barrier to
entry in the HDD
component manufacturing industry.
Fitch upgraded Seagate to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on 1 May 2013 after
industry
consolidation resulted in Seagate and Western Digital Corp now
controlling 88%
of the HDD market. Fitch also expects stable HDD pricing and
strong HDD growth,
driven by cloud storage and usage of internet-enabled mobile
devices.
Liquidity to improve: MMI's lease-adjusted net debt will
continue to decline in
FY13 due to its ability to generate free cash flows (FCF) of
USD30m-USD40m
(FCF/revenue: 4%-5%). This is supported by its low capex
requirements net of
insurance claims (FY13 capex/revenue: 5%-6%). Liquidity will
improve, following
the refinancing of the term loan, as average debt maturity will
increase to
about 4.3 years from the existing 2.7 years.
Acquisition risk: MMI has a track record of inorganic growth
including the
acquisition of three smaller component makers in FY11. Although
Fitch does not
rule out the risk of further debt-funded acquisitions, it
expects the company to
maintain its net debt/EBITDA target of 3.0x.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted leverage of above 4x (FY13: forecast 3.6x-3.7x)
on a sustained
basis
- FFO interest coverage below 3.0x (FY13: forecast 3.6x) on a
sustained basis
- Significant fall in cost per gigabyte differential between
solid state drives
(SSDs) and HDDs, resulting in lower demand for HDDs, or if
Seagate moves its
production capacity towards SSDs
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the outlook being revised to stable include:
- FFO-adjusted leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO interest coverage above 8.0x on a sustained basis
