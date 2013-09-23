(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based property developer Modern Land (China) Co., Limited a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook, a senior unsecured rating of 'B' and recovery rating of 'RR4'. Fitch has also assigned Modern Land's proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B (EXP)', and recovery rating of RR4. The notes are rated at the same level as Modern Land's senior unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon receipt of documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Small-scale property developer: Modern Land's limited scale in terms of land bank, contracted sales as well as geographical coverage leaves the company susceptible to greater volatility in earnings. Modern Land's contracted sales of CNY2.8bn in 2012 and its current land bank of about 2 million sq m (excluding presold properties and completed property available for sale) as at the end of 2012 is commensurate with other B-rated homebuilders. Low leverage gives flexibility. The company is in a net cash position as at end-June 2013. It has unrestricted cash of CNY1.01bn and unutilised onshore credit facilities of CNY1.06bn (against total debt of CNY856.30m). Modern Land plans to use HKD596m of proceeds from its recent initial public offering and proposed bond issuance to accelerate land acquisitions and development. Fitch expects contracted sales to increase to around CNY4bn-CNY6bn per annum over the next two years. Over the same period, net debt/adjusted inventory will likely hit 30% (FY 2012: 9%) and contracted sales/gross debt will reach 1.7x (FY 2012: 2.48 times). Product mix may dilute EBITDA margin: Modern Land has been generating strong EBITDA margin of 25%-33% over the past three years, a level higher than Chinese mass market homebuilders in general. This is due to a combination of high-end products in Beijing, its product differentiation strategy and the company's comparatively lower land cost. Modern Land is likely to maintain its margin at the current level for the next two years, boosted by continuous sale of high-end products. However, the EBITDA margin would likely moderate to around 20%- 25% over the medium term because of its increasing exposure to the mid-end and mass market segments in lower-tier cities as well as higher land costs (end-H113: CNY859/sq m vs recent land acquisition in Nan Chang costing approximately CNY4,000/sq m). Longer gestation period for niche product: Modern Land's market positioning as a niche homebuilder that provides energy-efficient homes needs a longer gestation period because it will take time for the company to make its products known, particularly in the second- and third-tier cities that the company has recently entered. Gross profit margins for initial launches are likely to be lower (20%-30%) and the company is only likely to be able to raise prices in subsequent launches after obtaining market acceptance following the handover of the initial projects. Sales still geographically concentrated. Modern Land currently has six projects under development in six cities, across five provinces. While the majority of its land bank resources are in lower-tier cities such as Xiantao (36.6%) and Changsha (27.6%), the company's contracted sales for the next two years would likely be still driven by projects in Beijing and Taiyuan, which have higher value and margins. In Fitch's view, meaningful geographical diversification will occur when Modern Land's operations in lower-tier cities mature and it is able to sustain its profit margins over the medium term even though a smaller proportion of sales come from Beijing and Taiyuan. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months due to Modern Land's small operational scale. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Contracted sales sustained above CNY7bn without compromising leverage. - EBITDA margin sustained above 25%. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - EBITDA margin sustained below 20%. - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.0x and net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%. Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.