CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the new
$1.5 billion 364-day facility being issued by Mondelez
International, Inc.
(Mondelez).
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating Rating and Short-Term IDR at 'BBB'/F2'. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
Mondelez has secured a new $1.5 billion 364-day credit facility
due February
2018. This facility is in addition to Mondelez's existing $4.5
billion credit
facility due October 2021. The total $6 billion will backstop
commercial paper
(CP) borrowings. Mondelez ended 2016 with $2.4 billion in CP
borrowings.
The new 364-day facility is similar in terms to the outstanding
$4.5 billion,
multi-year credit facility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Confidence in 2018 EBIT Margin Target of 17%-18%:
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Mondelez can
achieve its target to
improve EBIT margins from 15.6% in 2016 to 17%-18% in 2018 on
1%-2% annual
organic revenue growth. The improvement will primarily be driven
by the large
restructuring program the company put in place in 2014 to
realize $1.5 billion
in annualized savings by 2018 in the areas of supply chain,
overhead costs, and
other organizational efficiencies. Free cash flow (FCF; after
dividends, cash
restructuring charges, and pension contribution) is expected to
improve from
approximately $520 million in 2016 to over $1.4 billion in 2018,
as the company
cycles heavy restructuring-related cash payments and capex over
the next 2-3
years. Debt/EBITDA is expected to improve from 3.5x in 2016 to
3.3x in 2018 and
trend toward 3.2x by 2019, primarily as a result of EBITDA
growth.
Risks to the ratings include prolonged weakness in organic sales
growth, with
Mondelez growing below industry-category sales and higher than
expected
investments needed to drive sales which would preclude the
company from
achieving the targeted EBIT margins. Debt-financed share
buybacks and M&A
activity that keeps leverage elevated in the mid-to-high 3x
range are also
rating concerns. Fitch expects M&A activity to continue in the
packaged food
sector as companies optimize product portfolio, geographic
exposure, and seek
cost reduction opportunities. While Mondelez's rating does not
factor in a major
M&A event, the company could be acquisitive or even the target
of a larger
multi-national food company over the rating horizon.
Favorable Portfolio Mix
Fitch views Mondelez as having a favorable product mix relative
to its
packaged-food peers given that 85% of its sales are geared
towards snacks, which
Fitch expects should grow in the 2%-3% range going forward
(versus 6%
historically) against flat to 1% for overall packaged foods. The
snacking
category is well-aligned with consumer trends of eating more
frequent, smaller
meals, and convenience. In addition, 40% of its sales come from
emerging markets
which have near-term headwinds but strong growth prospects
longer term. This
supports long-term organic growth of 1%-2%, which Fitch expects
will be driven
equally by volume growth and pricing over the medium term.
Mondelez is one of the world's largest snack companies, with
2016 revenues of
approximately $26 billion and an attractive portfolio of sweet
snack brands. The
company operates in approximately 165 countries and has #1
global market shares
in biscuits and candy, as well as #2 global shares in chocolate
and gum. Oreo,
Cadbury, Nabisco, Dairy Milk, LU, Milka, and Trident each
generate more than $1
billion in annual sales. Power Brands, which make up
approximately 70% of sales,
are the company's fastest growing and highest-margin global and
regional brands.
These brands have grown at about twice the pace of overall sales
during the past
few years and have margins 100bps-200bps higher than the
company's other brands.
Power Brands also receives about 80% of advertising and consumer
(A&C)
expenditures.
Restructuring Program to Yield Industry Level Margins
Management has been focused on improving efficiency, since
Mondelez was created
through a series of acquisitions made by legacy Kraft that were
never properly
optimized or integrated. In 2014, the company announced a $3.5
billion
restructuring program to be executed from 2014 through 2018 with
$2.5 billion in
cash costs. The purpose is to reduce supply chain and overhead
costs by $1.5
billion by the end of 2018. This would be supported by an
incremental $1.6
billion in capex to upgrade manufacturing facilities. The
company expects 70% of
its Power Brand sales will move to upgraded facilities by 2018,
versus 25% in
2015.
EBIT margin has improved steadily to 15.6% in 2016 versus 12.5%
in 2013. Fitch
views Mondelez's margin target of 17%-18% in 2018 as achievable,
and would bring
Mondelez more in line with industry averages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumptions in its base case projections are as follows:
--Organic growth of about 1% in 2017 and 1.5% thereafter split
equally between
volume/mix and pricing. Currency impact is assumed to be a
negative 0.5% in the
first half of 2017 and neutral thereafter.
--EBIT margin is expected to improve to 16.3% in 2017 from 15.6%
in 2016, and
then expand to 17%-18% in 2018.
--EBITDA margin is expected to be 19.4% in 2017, versus 18.8% in
2016, and then
expand to 20%-21% in 2018.
--Capex peaked in 2015 at $1.5 billion and declined to $1.2
billion in 2016.
Capex is expected to trend slightly lower and come in under $1.1
billion by 2018
as restructuring-related capex continues to decline.
--FCF (after dividends, cash restructuring charges, and pension
contribution)
improving from $520 million in 2016 to over $1.4 billion in
2018.
--Total debt-to-EBITDA is expected to decline from 3.5x in 2016
to 3.3x in 2018
and further to 3.2x in 2019, driven primarily by EBITDA growth.
This improvement
assumes incremental debt (in the form of CP borrowings) will
partially fund
share buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--EBITDA tracks below expectation due to a shortfall in expected
operating
margin improvement or deceleration in organic top-line growth,
aggressive
financial policies or engaging in a large debt-financed
acquisition, such that
leverage is consistently above 3.5x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Organic growth in line with or better than category growth;
--EBITDA margins in line with or better than industry average;
--Leverage consistently below 3x.
LIQUIDITY
Mondelez's liquidity at Dec. 31, 2016 included more than $1.7
billion in cash
and equivalents and an undrawn $4.5 billion senior unsecured
revolving credit
facility expiring in October 2021. Mondelez had $2.4 billion in
CP outstanding
at Dec. 31, 2016, which was backstopped by the $4.5 billion
credit facility.
Upcoming long-term debt maturities include approximately $0.7
billion due in
2017, which Fitch believes the company is likely to refinance
with increased CP
borrowings. FCF (after dividends, cash restructuring charges,
and pension
contribution) is expected to improve from $520 million in 2016
to over $1.4
billion in 2018 as the company cycles heavy
restructuring-related cash payments
and capex moderates over the next 2-3 years. Debt/EBITDA is
expected to trend
toward 3.2x by 2019 from 3.5x in 2016 on EBITDA growth.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Mondelez International, Inc.
--$1.5 billion 364-day credit facility at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mondelez International, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--$4.5 billion credit facility due Oct. 21 at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ellen Itskovitz, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3118
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
Committee Chairperson
David Silverman
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example,
Fitch added back
$140 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $498
million in
restructuring charges to its EBITDA calculation in 2016.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
