NEW YORK, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Moody's
Corporation's (MCO) benchmark sized senior unsecured notes. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. Proceeds are to be used to fund a portion of the EUR3
billion
(approximately $3.36 billion) purchase price of Bureau van Dijk
(BvD).
Fitch currently rates MCO 'BBB+'. Approximately $4.1 billion of
debt was
outstanding as of March 31, 2016. A full list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
Fitch views the acquisition of BvD positively, despite the full
multiple being
paid, since BvD enhances Moody's Analytics (MA) business. It
provides the
company with direct ownership of the attractive BvD franchise
and access to
BvD's comprehensive database of private company information
which can be bundled
with MA existing product sets. As a provider of private company
data and
information, BvD experienced a 9.3% 10-year revenue compound
annual growth rate
(CAGR) through fiscal year (FY) 2016 and increased its EBITDA
margin from 38% in
FY2006 to 51% in FY2016. BvD also increases the percentage of
MA's revenues from
recurring subscription revenues to 78% from 75%. Finally, it
diversifies MA's
customer base, reducing MA's concentration to financial
institutions from 88% of
existing customers to 78% of pro forma customers, as 72% of
BvD's customer base
is comprised of corporates, business services and public
agencies.
Following the BvD acquisition announcement, management restated
their commitment
to maintaining their 'BBB+' rating. This is corroborated by the
significant
amount of offshore cash-on-hand and pre-payable debt that is
expected to be used
to finance the acquisition. In addition, MCO will be reducing
share buybacks to
approximately $200 million in 2017 and 2018 (sufficient to
offset employee stock
plan dilution) and will use the excess cash to prepay debt.
Fitch expects pro
forma total unadjusted gross leverage will increase to 3.0x at
closing, trend
down to 2.6x by year-end 2018 and be below Fitch's 2.5x negative
trigger within
18-24 months of the transaction's close. At March 31, 2017,
Fitch calculated
Moody's unadjusted gross leverage as of the latest 12 months
(LTM) ended March
31, 2017 at 2.3x.
On May 15, 2017, MCO announced the acquisition of BvD for EUR3
billion
(approximately $3.28 billion), or 22.7x BvD's fiscal year ended
(FYE) Dec. 31,
2016 EBITDA of EUR132 million. MCO intends to finance
approximately 70% of the
acquisition with a mix of offshore cash-on-hand and short term
pre-payable debt,
allowing the company to return total unadjusted gross leverage
to below Fitch's
2.5x negative trigger within 18-24 months of the transaction's
close. The
balance of the acquisition's price is to be funded with these
new senior notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Barriers to Entry: MCO's rating segment (Moody's Investors
Service; MIS)
operates with limited competitive threats as a leading Credit
Rating Agency
(CRA) with a meaningful and defensible share of the global
ratings business. The
global scale, significant infrastructure required to comply with
increasing
regulatory standards and long history of investor acceptance
serve as
impediments to new entrants. Fitch views brand, reputation, and
existing
coverage as self-reinforcing and generally a prerequisite to win
new businesses,
creating challenges for other CRAs outside the largest three
agencies competing
at the regional geographic and niche product levels.
Entrenched Role of NRSROs: Nationally Recognized Statistical
Rating
Organizations' (NRSRO) ratings are codified within a number of
federal and state
regulations and statutes and are a critical element for asset
managers and
financial institutions to meet a variety of legal and regulatory
requirements.
Dodd Frank removed references to NRSROs in certain regulations
in order to
reduce the reliance and the required use of NRSROs' credit
ratings. However,
Fitch believes financial market participants will continue to
rely on credit
ratings given the absence of viable alternatives. Fitch also
believes NRSROs
will remain favored by investors compared to unregistered
agencies given the
more stringent oversight and compliance necessary to meet NRSRO
requirements.
Diversification: MCO's MIS segment is dependent on both dollar
volume and number
of ratable debt issues, which tend to be closely linked to the
health of the
major economies as well as government fiscal and monetary
policies. MIS
generates recurring contractual annual fees to monitor existing
ratings,
mitigating the more volatile fees from new issuance. For FY2016,
approximately
39% of MIS's reported revenue was recurring. MCO's analytics
segment (Moody's
Analytics; MA) accounted for 34% of MCO's total revenues, with
75% of MA's sales
comprised of recurring revenue.
Conservative Leverage: MCO continues to target solid
investment-grade ratings
and historically has maintained Fitch-calculated unadjusted
gross leverage
around 2x. As of the LTM ended March 31, 2017, Fitch-calculated
leverage was
2.3x. There is flexibility to exceed the 2.5x target within the
current rating
to accommodate the BvD acquisition, as Fitch believes MCO can
delever within
18-24 months given its free cash flow (FCF) generation. While
EBITDA margin and
FCF generation could support slightly more leverage at the
current rating, the
regulatory and litigation event risk (discussed below) weighs
upon the rating's
leverage tolerance.
Share Repurchase and Dividends Growing: Management expects to
complete
approximately $200 million in share repurchases in 2017 and 2018
which should be
sufficient to offset employee stock plan dilution. Dividends
have consistently
grown at a five-year CAGR of 19% through 2016. Absent large
acquisition
activity, Fitch expects FCF will continue to be dedicated toward
shareholder
returns. In addition, once leverage is returned to below the
2.5x negative
threshold, Fitch believes management will issue debt to support
its future
capital allocation strategy to the extent leverage remains
within the 2x-2.5x
range.
Regulatory and Litigation Uncertainty: The ratings recognize
potential overhangs
on MCO's credit profile, namely regulatory and
litigation-related uncertainties.
Fitch believes MCO carries a meaningful level of liquidity,
providing financial
flexibility to address regulatory and/or litigation risk. In
addition, given the
time it takes for legal and regulatory matters to be processed
(cases can take
years before a settlement may be reached), MCO can preserve
additional liquidity
if it believes a case may result in a material cash payment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
--The base case reflects Moody's 2017 revenue guidance, which
Fitch believes is
achievable. Fitch assumes slower growth going forward, assuming
transaction
revenues slow down with non-transaction revenues growing
modestly mid-single
digits.
--EBITDA margin of 46% in 2017-2020, reflecting declines in
issuance in MIS
moderated by margin improvements in its MA segment.
--Fitch anticipates MCO's total debt increases by $2.2 billion
at Dec. 31, 2017
driven by debt issuance for the BvD acquisition, debt issuance
of $800 million
in February 2017, debt repayment of $300 million in 1Q 2017, and
the use of FCF
to prepay debt.
--Share repurchases of $200 million in 2017 and 2018. Beyond
2018, Fitch assumes
that FCF is primarily dedicated towards share repurchases.
--Fitch assumes all debt maturities are refinanced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given the regulatory and litigation risk overhang,
Fitch does not
expect any positive near-term rating momentum. Fitch would
consider an upgrade
in the absence of material litigation or regulatory overhang,
diversification
increasing from MA's subscription revenue growth, and a stated
commitment to a
leverage target below 1.5x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--Acceleration of regulatory and litigation-related event risks
combined with
material operating or financial metric deterioration;
--Monetary penalties or settlements that drove leverage over
2.5x and Fitch
believed such elevated leverage levels would be maintained;
--Any debt financing transaction that drove unadjusted gross
leverage over 2.5x,
without the expectation of delevering below 2.5x within 18 to 24
months.
LIQUIDITY
MCO's liquidity is strong and supported by approximately $360
million of readily
available cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2017
per Fitch's
estimates, $1 billion in revolving credit facilities ($786
million available as
of March 31, 2017) and expected FCF generation. MCO's revolver
provides
liquidity backup to its $1 billion CP program ($214 million
outstanding as of
March 31, 2017) and matures in May 2020. Scheduled maturities
are well-laddered
and manageable considering that expected FCF generation,
reliable market access
and backup liquidity all add to Moody's overall financial
flexibility. Moody's
next scheduled maturity is not until 2018 when $300 million of
unsecured notes
come due.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates MCO as follows:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Patrice Cucinello
Director
+1-212-908-0866
Committee Chairperson
Monica Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 10, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
There were no adjustments made to published financial statements
that were
material to the rating rationale.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
