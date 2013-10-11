(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Attijari Monetaire Jour (ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus (CDMSP) each a 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money Market Fund Rating. Both the money market funds are domiciled in Morocco and managed by Wafa Gestion. Wafa Gestion ('Highest Standards(mar)') is a subsidiary of Attijariwafa Bank (AWB), rated AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar), and Amundi, the asset management arm of Credit Agricole (A/Stable/F1) and Societe Generale (A/Stable/F1). The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to a money market fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco. KEY RATING DRIVERS PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION The funds invest in Moroccan securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco or rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase agreements (repos), backed by government bonds or public/highly rated entities, with proper margining procedures and a sound legal framework. Exposure to a single issuer is limited by regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits) and 20% for repo counterparties, consistent with Fitch criteria. At end-September 2013, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 57% and 67% invested in government assets and 38% and 28% via repos callable overnight, respectively. MATURITY PROFILE Interest rate risk is contained given a portfolio's modified duration (sensitivity to interest rate moves) is kept below three months as per Fitch 'AAAmmf(mar)' guidelines, and individual asset maturity is limited to one year. At end-September 2013, the weighted average maturities (WAMs) of the funds were 37 and 39 days, respectively. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with typically more than one-quarter of the portfolio in repos, callable overnight. The funds' shareholder base exhibits some concentration, with the largest investor representing 32% and 21% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets, respectively. This concentration is, however, mitigated by the high level of liquidity kept within the funds. FUND OBJECTIVES The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objective by investing in high-quality money market instruments and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repos. INVESTMENT ADVISOR Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm of AWB, its main shareholder with 66% of the capital, while the remainder of the shares are held by the French asset manager, Amundi. Wafa Gestion employed 44 staff, including nine portfolio managers at end-September 2013 and was managing assets totalling MAD65.3bn (about EUR5.8bn) on behalf of Moroccan institutional investors, large corporates and retail clients. At end- September 2013, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP had MAD501.8m and MAD358.5m of assets, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material change of the ratings of Kingdom of Morocco or AWB could affect the rating of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines may result in a downgrade of the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, see the criteria referenced below. The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly basis by the custodians, Credit du Maroc for CDMSP and AWB for Attijari Monetaire Jour. Surveillance data for these funds is available at www.fitchratings.com "Surveillance" > "Funds". Contacts: Primary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Analyst +33 1 44 29 92 75 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 26 March 2013 and 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria' dated 19 July 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.