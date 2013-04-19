(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Mriya Agro Holding Public Limited's (Mriya; 'B'/Stable;
'A-(ukr)'/Stable) USD400m 9.45% Eurobond a final senior unsecured rating of 'B' with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch expects the bond issue proceeds will help extend the group's debt
maturity profile while boosting general liquidity to support further business growth.
The rating action follows the review of the final terms of the bond issue
conforming to information already received by Fitch.
Some of the proceeds of the new issue will be applied to finance a tender offer
for a portion of the existing USD250m senior notes due 2016 (around USD178m as
of 10 April 2013), which will help phase out the group's debt maturities. In
addition, Fitch understands that the remaining proceeds will be applied to
repaying other debt facilities, capex and boosting liquidity to support working
capital swings throughout the year. We do not expect changes in Mriya's dividend
policy and assume no dividends will be paid out from bond proceeds.
The new notes rank as senior unsecured obligations, and benefit from upstream
guarantees (which are suretyships under Ukrainian law) from several operating
subsidiaries representing a minimum of 80% of EBITDA, net income and net assets
of the group. The terms of the new notes are substantially the same as the terms
of the existing notes, including a debt incurrence covenant based on a net
debt/EBITDA of less than 3x. Bondholders are protected by a cross-default with
any indebtedness of the issuer, the sureties or any material subsidiary above
the threshold of USD10m.
Given the level of investments and growing asset base, Fitch's recovery analysis
indicates higher recoveries for creditors arising from the liquidation.
Unsecured creditors' recoveries are supported by limited senior indebtedness,
thus unsecured creditors are expected to obtain at least 50% recovery for their
claims in line with the soft-cap of 'RR4' applied by Fitch for the Ukrainian
jurisdiction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Operating Performance
Mriya delivered outstanding revenue growth in 2012 while keeping the funds from
operations (FFO) margin above 40%. Depending on the future pace of land bank
expansion, we assume somewhat slower revenue growth in 2013 and 2014 as we do
not envisage a further dramatic improvement in crop yields while soft commodity
prices will remain volatile. Fitch expects an FFO margin at or above 40%, which
is healthy for the rating, supported by investments in logistics and
infrastructure (silos).
Capex Key Part of Strategy
Mriya conducted heavy investments in 2012 in storage facility construction and
logistic fleet expansion that will enable the group to enhance its existing
operations' efficiency. The current rating factors in annual capex between
USD150m and USD180m (averaging around 40% of sales), a combination of further
land lease rights and additional infrastructure. Therefore Fitch assumes gradual
deleveraging with FFO adjusted net leverage remaining between 2x and 2.5x by
2016 (2012: 2.5x), consistent with a 'B' rating for the sector.
Adequate Liquidity, Limited Debt Redemptions
The bond issue will improve Mriya's liquidity profile and allow an extension of
the average debt maturity by around two years. Despite high capex in 2012, even
prior to the planned bond placement and partial refinancing, Mriya had cash,
liquid inventories and account receivables totalling USD280m by end-December
2012. This level of liquid assets, excluding any committed bank lines, is
sufficient to fund its working capital cycle (equating to USD140m swing from
peak to trough or 0.7x-0.8x EBITDA intra-year).
Corporate Governance Issues Remain
Relative to other Ukrainian peers, such as Kernel and MHP, Mriya's
corporate governance is still weak, albeit scoring better than UkrLandFarming. Mriya
maintains related party transactions in relation to all of its sugar beet
production (this represented 16% of Mriya's total revenues in 2012; 40% in
2011). This decline is a positive sign. However, we consider that it may be not
sustainable as it is partly driven by weak environment in Ukraine's sugar
market. We do not expect the bond proceeds to fund any loans to the sugar
processing business. Although this is a constraining factor for a future
positive rating development, Fitch understands the sugar companies owned by the
controlling shareholder do not have meaningful financial debt as they have no
major capital spending plans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Contraction of related party transactions or full consolidation of the sugar
business into the group.
- Evidence of positive or at least only moderately negative FCF margin.
The above factors would have to be accompanied by at least two of the following
triggers:
- FFO margin above 35% or FFO above USD200m in absolute terms.
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x (and below 2.5x at peak throughout the
year).
- FFO fixed charge coverage consistently above 4.5x.
- Maintained strong liquidity - available cash, committed available bank lines
and expected next year's CFO less maintenance capex covering at least 150% of
short-term debt maturities.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Declining profitability driven by sustained cost increases and/or yield
erosion bringing FFO margin down to the 25%-30% range.
- Weaker liquidity profile.
- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently above 2.5x at year-end (or 3.5x at the
peak during the year).
- FFO fixed charge below 3x.