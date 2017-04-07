(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nanjing Yangzi
State-owned Investment Group Co., Ltd. (NYSI) Long-Term Foreign-
and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Nanjing Municipality: NYSI's ratings are closely
credit-linked to, but
not equalised with, Nanjing municipality. Fitch's view is based
on full
government ownership and hence oversight of NYSI, as well as the
high strategic
importance of the entity's operation to the municipality. NYSI's
strong
operational ties with its sponsor result in a high likelihood of
extraordinary
support, if needed, from the municipality. NYSI is classified as
a credit-linked
public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Nanjing's Creditworthiness: As the capital of Jiangsu province,
Nanjing is an
upper-tier city with a favourable socio-economic profile; it has
a dynamic
workforce and above-average gross domestic product per capita.
Backed by a
strong economy and expanding tertiary segment, Nanjing has
achieved solid
budgetary performance and tax revenue growth over the past two
years. The
municipality's strategic importance and systematically higher
level of
provincial support should mitigate its moderately high
contingent liabilities
arising from its public-sector entities.
Legal Status "Mid-Range": NYSI is registered as a state-owned
limited liability
company and is managed and wholly-owned by the Jiangbei New Area
Administrative
Committee (JNAAC), a sub-department of Nanjing municipality.
NYSI is allowed to
bankrupt under its current legal status and its employees are
not all civil
servants. Therefore, its legal status does not indicate
automatic absorption of
its liabilities by Nanjing municipality.
Control and Supervision "Stronger": NYSI's board is ultimately
appointed by
Nanjing municipality with input from JNAAC, Nanjing State-Owned
Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission, Nanjing Finance
Bureau and others.
The company is required to regularly report its operational and
financial
results. Moreover, the government has strong oversight over
NYSI's financing
plan and debt level and all major projects require government
approval.
Strategic Importance "Stronger": NYSI is the flagship local
government funding
vehicle platform for developing Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a
state-level area
similar to Tianjin's Binhai New Area. NYSI plays an important
role in carrying
out the government's initiatives, including public construction,
industrial park
management and utility services. Considering Jiangbei is the
only new area in
Jiangsu province, NYSI should be strategically important to both
Jiangsu
province and Nanjing municipality. Fitch believes that a default
of NYSI could
have negative political consequences for Nanjing and damper the
ability of NYSI
to obtain continued external funding.
Government Integration "Mid-Range": NYSI has established close
financial and
operational ties with Nanjing municipality. Financially, NYSI
has received a
combination of injections and subsidies; the latter accounted
for 17% of revenue
and 89% of net profit between 2014-2015. Fitch expects
government support to
continue. Operationally, NYSI serves as a financing platform on
behalf of the
government, not only for managing development funds for
Jiangbei, but also for
public-housing projects across Nanjing.
Weak Standalone Profile: As a public-sector entity, NYSI's
financial profile is
weak in view of its large debt-funded capital expenditure,
negative free cash
flow and high leverage, with total debt/total asset of 56% at
end-2015. In view
of ongoing infrastructure developments in Jiangbei New Area,
NYSI will likely
maintain a similar standalone profile over the medium term.
Nevertheless, Fitch
expects risks to be mitigated by ongoing financial support from
the Nanjing
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Links with Municipality: A rating downgrade may stem from a
weakening of NYSI's
strategic importance to the municipality or shareholding
dilution. A weaker
fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the
municipality, leading to
deterioration in the sponsor's internally assessed
creditworthiness, may also
trigger a downgrade, as NYSI is credit-linked with the
municipality.
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view assessment of Nanjing
municipality,
or stronger or more explicit support from the municipality, may
trigger an
upgrade of NYSI's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Samuel Kwok
Associate Director
+852 2263 9961
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Tertiary Analyst
Li Chen
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3009
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Date of relevant committee 21 March 2017
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021835
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001