(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned Sri
Lanka-based National Savings Bank's (NSB; BB-/Stable) issue of
US
dollar-denominated notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB-'.
This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to
information previously
received.
The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating
assigned on 2
September 2014.
The notes have a maturity of five years and an annual coupon of
5.15% that will
be paid on a semi-annual basis. NSB intends to use the proceeds
for lending to
state-owned entities and government-related projects.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as NSB's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' as they constitute unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to Sri Lanka's rating ('BB-) or to the perception of
state support to
NSB could result in a change in NSB's IDRs and hence the rating
of the notes.
NSB's ratings are:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes: 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
