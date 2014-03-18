(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
rating of 'CC'/'RR6'
to Navistar International Corporation's (NAV) planned $350
million of senior
subordinated convertible notes due 2019. Proceeds from the new
notes will be
used to repurchase, or repay at maturity, outstanding balances
under NAV's 3.0%
senior subordinated convertible notes due Oct. 15, 2014. A full
list of ratings
is shown at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new notes will improve NAV's near-term liquidity by
providing funds to help
repay $570 million of senior subordinated convertible notes due
October 2014.
The new notes are in addition to $200 million of similar notes
issued in October
2013. Other long-term debt maturities are minimal until 2017.
NAV's ability to maintain adequate liquidity is an important
rating
consideration while the company incorporates Selective Catalytic
Reduction (SCR)
emissions technology in its medium and heavy duty trucks and
engines. NAV's
manufacturing cash and marketable securities totaled slightly
more than $1
billion at Jan. 31, 2014, excluding cash at the Blue Diamond
joint ventures.
Fitch estimates cash balances could decline $100 million - $200
million in the
second quarter, excluding the impact of any financing
activities, before
stabilizing or improving in the second half of NAV's fiscal
year.
Rating concerns include low retail market share which is in the
mid- to
high-teens for Class 8 and Class 6 & 7 trucks, compared to
historical levels
well above 20% for Class 8 trucks and above 30% for Class 6 & 7
trucks. Market
share for medium duty trucks has been particularly weak during
the initial
transition to SCR technology for medium duty engines but should
improve with the
inclusion of Cummins ISB engines in late calendar 2013 and as
NAV adds SCR
technology to its own medium duty engines. Although industry
sales could be
slightly higher in 2014, and NAV's orders were strong in
February, Fitch expects
any recovery in NAV's market share is likely to be gradual.
Other concerns include high warranty costs, the negative impact
of engineering
costs to implement SCR technology, and restructuring costs to
integrate NAV's
truck and engine operations and eliminate excess capacity. Also,
in 2012 the SEC
launched an investigation relating to various accounting and
disclosure issues,
which is continuing.
Manufacturing free cash flow (FCF) was negative $403 million in
2013 and
negative $389 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2014. FCF
typically is
seasonally weak early in the fiscal year, but first-quarter
results also reflect
operating losses due to low sales volumes, costs to implement
SCR emissions
technology, warranty cash costs, and pension contributions.
Fitch expects FCF
will improve later in 2014 but will be substantially negative
for the full year
before NAV's revised engine strategy and benefits from
restructuring become
evident. Stronger FCF will depend on a recovery in NAV's market
share, realizing
better warranty performance, and realizing savings from
restructuring. To
preserve cash, NAV is limiting capital spending, pruning
non-core operations,
and expanding restructuring actions.
Pension contributions represent a recurring use of cash. NAV
contributed $29
million in the first quarter of 2014 and the company estimates
it will be
required to contribute $169 million during the remainder of
2014. Net pension
obligations declined to $1.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2013
from $2.1 billion
in 2012, due to contributions, favorable asset returns and a
higher discount
rate.
Liquidity at NAV's manufacturing business as of Jan. 31, 2014
included cash and
marketable securities totaling $1,034 million (net of BDT and
BDP joint venture
cash and restricted cash). NAV also has an undrawn $175 million
Asset-based
lending (ABL) facility. Liquidity was offset by current
maturities of
manufacturing long-term debt of $662 million, including $570
million of senior
subordinated notes.
NAV continues to experience high warranty adjustments, which
totaled $404
million in 2013 and $52 million in the first quarter of 2014
(1Q'14). The
charges are largely attributable to complexity surrounding
engine emissions
regulations, especially for engines introduced in 2010 to comply
with 2010
emissions standards. Cash charges could be high in the near term
as NAV makes
repairs related to accrued warranty liabilities.
The introduction of SCR technology on NAV's heavy duty engines
was completed in
late 2013 and is being phased in on medium duty engines during
2014. NAV
continues to restructure and streamline its manufacturing and
engineering
operations and anticipates incremental savings of $175 million
in 2014, not
including at least $50 million of manufacturing cost reductions.
The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR1' for Navistar, Inc.'s $700
million term loan
supports a rating of 'B', three levels above NAV's IDR, as Fitch
expects the
loan would recover more than 90% in a distressed scenario based
on a strong
collateral position. The 'RR4' for senior unsecured debt
reflects average
recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. The 'RR6' for
senior subordinated
convertible notes reflects a low priority position relative to
NAV's other debt.
NAV RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch could take a negative rating action if:
--Manufacturing cash and marketable securities balances decline
by a third or
more from the current level of slightly more than $1 billion;
--Manufacturing profit and FCF do not become positive on a
quarterly basis
during 2014;
--There is an adverse outcome of the SEC's investigation into
the company's
accounting and disclosure practices.
Fitch could take a positive rating action if:
--NAV's market shares recover to levels well above 20%;
--FCF improves sufficiently to make a meaningful reduction in
debt;
--Restructuring and integration contribute to higher EBITDA
margins near NAV's
long-term target of 8%-10%.
NAVISTAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Fitch believes NFC is core to NAV's overall franchise, and the
IDR of the
finance subsidiary is directly linked to those of its ultimate
parent due to the
close operating relationship and importance to NAV, as
substantially all of
NFC's business is connected to the financing of new and used
trucks sold by NAV
and its dealers. The linkage also reflects the potential that,
under a stress
scenario, NAV may seek to extract capital and/or unencumbered
assets from NFC.
The relationship between NAV and NFC is formally governed by the
Master
Intercompany Agreement. Also, there is a requirement referenced
in NFC's credit
agreement requiring Navistar, Inc. or NAV to own 100% of NFC's
equity at all
times.
Fitch views NFC's operating performance and overall credit
metrics as neutral to
NAV's rating. NFC's performance has not changed materially
compared to Fitch's
expectations, but its financial profile remains tied to NAV's
financial and
operating performance. Total financing revenue declined during
1Q'14 on the
continued amortization of NFC's retail portfolio balance and
lower wholesale
financing volumes to dealers. The average finance receivables
portfolio balance
decreased to $1.2 billion from $1.7 billion year-over-year in
1Q'14.
Asset quality remains stable, reflecting the mature retail
portfolio which
continues to amortize. Charge-offs and provisioning volatility
has declined as
NFC continues to focus on the financing of wholesale
receivables, which
historically have experienced lower loss rates relative to its
retail portfolio.
NFC's leverage has remained at historically low levels due to
reduced overall
financing needs. Balance sheet leverage, which is measured as
total debt to
equity, was 2.1x as of Jan. 31, 2014 compared to 2.5x one-year
prior. Management
believes NFC can more effectively operate with a leverage target
of between 5x
and 6x, consistent with historical levels and with other
Fitch-rated captive
finance companies. In efforts to maintain adequate asset
coverage and leverage,
as well as to enhance liquidity at the parent in the medium- to
longer-term, the
company has undertaken some financing actions. In October 2013,
NFC made an
intercompany loan of $270 million to NAV utilizing existing
credit facilities.
The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate
purposes, and may
include the repayment of NAV's convertible notes.
Liquidity is considered adequate at Jan. 31, 2014, with $35.4
million of cash
and approximately $744 million of availability under its various
borrowing
facilities. NFC continued to access the capital markets and
refinance portions
of its borrowing facilities throughout 2013, which Fitch
believes mitigates some
potential near-term liquidity constraints.
The 'RR4' for NFC's senior secured credit facilities reflects
average recovery
prospects in a distressed scenario.
NFC RATING SENSITIVITIES
NFC's ratings and Rating Outlook are linked to those of its
parent. Positive
rating momentum will be limited by Fitch's view of NAV's credit
profile.
A negative rating action could be driven by a change in the
perceived
relationship between NAV and NFC, if Fitch views NFC as becoming
less core to
NAV's strategic operations or if adequate financial support is
not provided in a
time of stress. Additionally, a change in profitability leading
to operating
losses, a material change in leverage and/or deterioration in
the company's
liquidity profile could also yield negative rating action.
As of Jan 31, 2014, debt totaled nearly $3.3 billion at NAV,
including
unamortized discount, and $1.9 billion at the Financial Services
segment, the
majority of which is at NFC.
Fitch's ratings for NAV and its affiliates are shown below:
Navistar International Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured notes 'CCC'/'RR4';
--Senior subordinated notes 'CC'/'RR6'.
Navistar, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'CCC';
--Senior secured bank term loan 'B'/'RR1'.
Cook County, Illinois
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International
Corporation
Project) series 2010 'CCC'.
Illinois Finance Authority (IFA)
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International
Corporation
Project) series 2010 'CCC'.
Navistar Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'CCC'.
--Senior secured bank credit facilities 'CCC'/'RR4'.
