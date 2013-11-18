(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned National
Development Bank PLC's (NDB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures
of up to LKR10bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. They will be
issued in three tranches with maturity of five, ten and twelve years while
coupon payments will be at fixed rates. NDB expects to use the proceeds to
strengthen the bank's regulatory Tier 2 capital base. The final rating of the
subordinated debentures is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated one notch below NDB's National Long-Term
Rating to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the event of
liquidation, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such securities. The
proposed debentures' expected rating is the same as the rating on the bank's
outstanding subordinated debentures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the National Long-term
rating.
A solid track record in developing and maintaining a commercial banking
franchise with commensurate credit metrics could result in an upgrade of NDB's
ratings while a sustained and substantial weakening in asset quality, in
capitalisation and in provision coverage could result in a downgrade.