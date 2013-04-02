(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Nedgroup Investments Corporate Money Market Fund (CMMF) a 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V1(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and 'V1(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating assigned to the Nedgroup Investments Money Market Fund (MMF). The funds are managed by Taquanta Asset Managers on behalf of Nedgroup Investments. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Ratings are driven by the funds' high credit quality, as reflected by their weighted average rating factors (WARF) and rating distributions. Consistent with the agency's rating criteria, the National Fund Credit Ratings factor in a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect concentration risk, a structural feature of the South African market. The 'V1(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Ratings are driven by the funds' low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in their short maturity profiles. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY: The weighted average credit quality of the funds is high, as indicated by the funds' low WARFs, which also reflects the short maturities of the funds' assets. The funds primarily invest in issuers rated in the 'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating category. No securities in the portfolios of either fund were on Rating Watch Negative or had a Negative Outlook as of the February 2013 portfolio holdings. CONCENTRATION: In Fitch's opinion, the funds are concentrated, like other South African money market funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuer exposures in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts down the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Absent concentration risk these funds could achieve 'AAA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Ratings. The concentrated holdings of the funds reflect their investment mandates and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. The high credit quality of the CMMF mitigates concentration risk. Without structural evolution of the South African market which results in a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South Africa PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK: The funds are constant net asset value (NAV) funds, therefore the National Fund Volatility Ratings are driven by the market risk exposure of the underlying portfolios, which may not necessarily be reflected in the funds' NAVs. The funds have low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected by their short maturity profiles, with the result that the funds' market risk factors (i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) are also low, consistent with 'V1(zaf)' ratings. As per regulation, the funds' weighted average duration (i.e. factoring in next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90 days and weighted average life (i.e. based on portfolio securities' final maturity dates) at 120 days and no investment may have a maturity of greater than 396 days. FUND PROFILES: The funds are regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA, specifically Notice 80 of 2012). The CMMF is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at 25% whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%. The funds invest in fixed- and floating-rate money market instruments including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed deposits issued primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations. The CMMF invests solely in major South African banks and South African government securities, whereas the MMF can also selectively invest in asset-backed commercial paper and debenture issuing vehicles. As of end March 2013, the total assets under management (AUM) were approximately ZAR8.6bn and ZAR3.0bn for the MMF and CMMF, respectively. THE ADVISOR: Fitch considers Taquanta Asset Managers suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the funds. Nedgroup Investments operates an outsourced operating model under which it selects asset managers to run the different portfolios it offers to investors under its trademarked "Best of Breed" approach. Taquanta Asset Managers is its selected cash manager. A team of five analysts at Nedgroup Investments is responsible for selecting and monitoring outsourced asset managers along with its compliance function consisting of four staff. Fitch views positively high level of third party scrutiny of the fund - both the standard scrutiny affected by the trustee and regulatory authorities and the additional Nedgroup Investments oversight. Nedgroup Investments is a subsidiary of Nedbank Limited ('BBB'/Stable/'F3', National 'AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)') which is ultimately owned by Old Mutual plc ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). Taquanta Asset Managers is an independent asset manager owned by management and black economic empowerment partners. The relationship between Taquanta Asset Managers and Nedgroup Investments is governed by a service level agreement which clearly identifies roles and responsibilities. Taquanta Asset Managers is solely responsible for asset management and administration while both parties contribute to the sales and marketing of the fund. The relationship can be dissolved by either party, subject to notice periods. Fitch considers Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers closely aligned. Nedgroup Investments is Taquanta Asset Managers' largest client and Nedgroup Investments has demonstrated high stability in its manager selections. Fitch considers Nedgroup Investments' manager selection criteria and process sound and its oversight practices robust. As of end-March 2013 Nedgroup Investments' total AUM were greater than ZAR110bn, of which ZAR21.7bn was in cash. Taquanta Asset Manager's AUM were ZAR7bn of which the majority is held in segregated mandates. Its total cash AUM were around of ZAR59bn. Taquanta Asset Managers employs 34 staff, including a fixed-income team of four. RATING SENSITIVITY: Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the South African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'. Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not explicitly consider a fund's liquidity profile, nor does it address the sensitivity of a fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry. Given the funds' short maturity profiles the National Fund Volatility Rating is expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Volatility Rating. RATING CRITERIA: Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African market, is inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA Managing Director +33 1 44 29 92 76 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 9 1 77 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers. Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative sensitivity of the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to a broad array of assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity of the portfolio, spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here South African Banks: Peer Review here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.