(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-' to TSB Bank Limited (TSB). The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING (VR)
TSB's IDRs, VR and Stable Outlook reflect its conservative risk
appetite which
has resulted in consistently sound asset quality above industry
average for the
past decade. At the same time, TSB's simple business model has
resulted in a
strong balance sheet structure and sustainable operating
performance. TSB's
liquidity, funding and capital positions are good for an
institution of its
size. However, the ratings also take into account TSB's small
domestic
franchise, geographic concentration and lack of ability to raise
capital.
TSB's risk appetite has been conservative, reflected in cautious
loan book
expansion outside its home region and into new customer segments
such as
commercial property and rural lending. Underwriting standards
appear tight
despite the bank's above-system growth, and non-household
exposures have
remained small. There is some geographic concentration in the
loan portfolio -
around one-third was exposed to Taranaki at financial year-end,
31 March 2014
(FYE14) - but it is well diversified by single name exposures.
However, Taranaki
is a fairly wealthy region with a below-national unemployment
rate, which should
continue to support asset quality.
TSB's policy requires it to maintain a liquid balance sheet. TSB
holds a
significantly larger liquidity portfolio relative to its
domestic peers. Around
44% of total assets accounted for securities held until maturity
in the bank's
liquidity portfolio. Credit risk is well managed as a result of
strict
underwriting standards as most of these securities are
repo-eligible with the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The recent debt restructure of
Solid Energy - a
state-owned corporation which was unsupported - has resulted in
an impairment
charge and a change in the bank's approach to its investments
into state-owned
entities. However, single name and industry concentrations are
likely to
continue - although these are mostly linked to the large New
Zealand-based
banks.
Since early 2000, TSB has consistently achieved solid operating
profitability,
considering the bank's community-trust ownership and strong
capital ratios.
Healthy balance sheet growth and good margin management have
supported revenue
generation. In addition, TSB has strong cost management relative
to its peers.
It owns a smaller branch network but operates a centralised
customer-service
centre which proportionally generates a large part of the new
business.
TSB's capitalisation is adequate for its risks. In FY14, its
capital ratios
reduced by 65 basis points, reflecting the purchase of a stake
in FisherFunds.
Future revenue generation through this investment is expected to
offset the
recent decline in TSB's regulatory capital ratios. However,
TSB's ownership
status limits the bank's access to fresh capital if needed.
TSB's funding and liquidity position is strong relative to its
peers, and the
agency does not expect this to change in the medium-term. Its
entire loan book
has always been funded by customer deposits. About 50% of these
deposits have
been sourced in its home market. A modest increase in wholesale
funding may be
viewed positively as it could contribute to diversification,
especially if TSB
maintains a liquid balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
TSB's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in the bank's risk
appetite. An
increased risk profile, reflected in weaker underwriting
standards and/ or risk
controls, or a substantial increase in asset growth could lead
to deterioration
in asset quality, operating performance and capitalisation which
could result in
negative rating actions. Positive rating momentum would require
significant
improvements in the bank's franchise while maintaining its
current business
model and risk appetite which is unlikely in the short- to
medium-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
TSB's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is
possible, it cannot be
relied upon. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor also
take into account
the existence of a legal framework, the Open Bank Resolution
Scheme (OBR), which
reflects a reduced propensity of the New Zealand sovereign to
support its banks.
The OBR allows for the imposition of losses on holders of senior
debt to make up
capital shortfalls if a deposit-taking institution has failed.
Support Ratings
are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity
or ability of
the New Zealand sovereign to provide timely support to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
TSB Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating assigned at 'a-'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
